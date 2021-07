WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One person is in custody after a high-speed police pursuit through Wilkes-Barre and neighboring communities.

According Wilkes-Barre Police, it all started with an armed robbery at M & T Bank at Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre that led to a pursuit.









Police were able to quickly take the suspect into custody on West Hartford Street in Ashley. Police say they recovered a gun and what was stolen and they are still investigating.