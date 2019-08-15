Wilkes-Barre Area School District issues response to Auditor General’s inquiry

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Area School District has issued a response to Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale’s request for details on the district’s construction and consolidation plans for its new high school.

In a letter released to the public on the district’s website, Superintendent Dr. Brian J. Costello lists the measures the district has taken to avoid falling into a financially distressed designation. Costello says a report provided by the PFM group in March of 2016 indicated that if “draconian measures” weren’t taken, the district would have been facing a deficit of $36 million in the 2018-2019 school year, and a $70 million deficit come the 2020-2021 school year.

The district took the following actions to avoid financial distress:

Wilkes-Barre Area Board approved the action plan “Pathway to the Future”

Furloughed 37 teachers

Furloughed 24 support staff

Eliminated an additional 12 teaching positions

Eliminated all (8) Dead of Student positions

Curtailed the following programs: Elementary & Junior High Art K-12 Library Industrial Arts Family and Consumer Science



Furthermore, the district has consolidated the following positions:

Assistant Superintendent

Director of Transportation

Director of Pupil Personnel

Director of Secondary Curriculum

Director of Elementary Curriculum

Director of Data and Cyber Services

Building Technology Coaches

Departmental Coordinators

Instructional Support Teachers

After Hours Security

Custodial/Secretary Positions

According to the letter, the district has gone from the projected $36 million deficit to a $5 million balance and improved the district’s credit outlook since implementing the “Pathway to the Future” plan.

In the letter, the District states that according to the Basic Education Formula, the Wilkes-Barre Area School District is underfunded annually by an estimated $33 million, and has asked for a face-to-face meeting with the Auditor General.

A list of all the documents provided to the Attorney General can be found here: Documents to AG