Wilkes-Barre 17th Annual Multicultural Block Party returns after COVID hiatus

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual block party aimed at celebrating diversity made its return following a one-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

The Wilkes-Barre 17th Annual Multicultural Block Party was held Saturday at Kirby Park. People enjoyed free food and music and got to find out about what different community organizations have to offer.

Some of those organizations offer opportunities for enrichment while others may provide something that’s downright life-changing.

“Granted with everything that’s going on, to raise awareness not only on drugs and alcohol but also with mental health we’ve been dealing like with COVID,” Darlene Magdalinski of United We Stand, Divided We Fall said.

“We’re all working together to make this community fun and enjoyable for everybody,” Michael Polgar, board president of Temple B’nai Brith, said.

20 different sponsors helped make this multicultural festival possible in the Diamond City.