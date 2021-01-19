Widespread criticism over proposed ordinance of ‘disposing’ runaway dogs

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A proposed ordinance was introduced by a solicitor at the beginning of the month and sparked controversy after it was posted online.

The proposal involved dogs being “destroyed” or “disposed of” if they were to get loose and not claimed by the owner after two days of capture.

Mayor Chris Concert says he’s never seen an ordinance like this however, wordage of other ordinances in other communities is similar.

Concert says he understands a leash law, but this ordinance has gone too far and that council should’ve read the ordinance before voting.

Logan Westrope spoke with locals and has their thoughts on the proposed ordinance on later editions of Eyewitness News.