Wi-Fi lift zones to help low-income families in Lycoming and Clinton Counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Comcast says it wants to help connect low-income families to the internet through the pandemic.

They announced plans to equip seven different locations in Lycoming and Clinton Counties with WIFI-connected lift zones over the next few months.

It’s working with local YMCAs and child care centers, to provide WIFI coverage at sites that are expected to help thousands of low-income families get online, participate in distance learning, and do their homework.

The seven locations are:

  • East Lycoming YMCA, Muncy
  • Jersey Shore YMCA
  • Lock Haven YMCA Child Care Services
  • Lock Haven YMCA School Age Program
  • Vineyard Community Center, Muncy
  • Williamsport YMCA Child Care Center
  • Loyalsock Child Care Center, Williamsport

