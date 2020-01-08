White Haven Center Rally

(WBRE/WYOU) — At the state capitol Tuesday, a rally in favor of the state’s decision to close the White Haven and Polk state centers.

Governor Wolf announced the closure of both last year. Many in our area are fighting the closure, including Senator John Yudichak. Tuesday’s rally was in favor of the closures and moving residents into community-based settings.

“The decision to close a state center serving individuals with intellectual disabilities is as serious as a life or death decision,” Yudichak said.

Yudichak introduced Senate Bill 906, placing a moratorium on the closures.