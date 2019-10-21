White Haven Center Hearing

(WBRE/WYOU) – The fate of the White Haven Center will be debated in Harrisburg.

The House will join the Health and Human Services Committee in hosting a public hearing Monday on the proposed closings.

Back in August, The Wolf Administration announced the center would close.

The state plans on closing the White Haven Center in 2020, saying residents would be better served in private facilities.

Family members along with representatives from the unionized workers at the center will be heading to Harrisburg to make their voices heard.

Details on the hearing can be found here.