White Haven Center could stay open

(WBRE/WYOU) — There’s positive news on another state facility facing closure.

State lawmakers are taking action that could keep the White Haven Center in Luzerne County open. The state House passed a Senate bill prohibiting the closing of both White Haven and the Polk State Center.

The facilities care for people with intellectual disabilities. The bill creates a task force on the closure of state facilities. It also prevents closing the centers for a minimum of five years. Last August the Wolf administration announced both centers would close.

The state plans on closing the White Haven Center in 2022, saying residents would be better served in private facilities.

