FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Family and friends will have the chance to voice their opinions about the closing of the White Haven Center today.

The State plans on closing the center in 2022, saying residents would be better served in private facilities. The move would save taxpayers money but would cost hundreds of local jobs.

Today’s meeting will take place at Saint Patrick’s Church on Allegheny Street in White Haven at 5 pm.