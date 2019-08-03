White coat ceremony held for Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine students

(WBRE/WYOU) — More than 100 medical students took the next step in their careers Friday.

A white coat ceremony was held Friday afternoon in Scranton to give the incoming class of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine their white coats. The attire is a symbol for medical professionals.

With 119 students taking the oath, this is the largest incoming class of the medical college. The program hosts students from across the country. A Clarks Summit resident describes how he’s feeling about receiving his white coat.

“Just smiling earlier looking at my white coat like, I made it, and there is a lot of work still to do, but I got here,” Gabriel Brutico said.

With the successful completion of the program, the students will graduate in the year 2023. This is the 11th year the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine hosted the white coat ceremony for its students.