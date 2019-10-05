What’s old is new again

WEST WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Trends typically repeat themselves. One trend making a comeback is drive-in theaters.

“I didn’t care what was on the screen, I was coming here regardless,” Stephen Krzanowski said.

Stephen and Christine Krzanowski had their food ready for the opening night double feature Abominable and Good Boys at Moonlite Drive-In. Long before they were married, many of their date nights were spent at the same outdoor theater as teenagers. They can recall their first time at Moonlite. Well, sort of.

“It was a double date,” Stephen said.

“Yes it was,” Christine said.

“With your sister. I cannot remember the movie,” Stephen said.

“I’m sorry. I don’t remember what it was,” Christine said.

Moonlite Drive-In’s first act spanned from 1951 to 1988 before closing. New owner Eric Symeon bought the property about two years ago.

“It’s just something I always wanted to do since I was a little kid driving by and seeing it empty,” Symeon said.

For opening night, Symeon unveiled a new concession area for movie-goers to grab popcorn and other treats, keeping the snacks reasonably priced along with admission tickets.

It’s $8 for adults and $5 for kids. All you need to do is tune in and let the movie come to life. Siblings Tessa and Evan Kukla of Wyoming played outside as they eagerly waited for the movies to start rolling.

“I am excited at least. Like very excited,” Tessa said.

Drive-in goers making memories at Moonlite. Some who never before had the experience and some who never forgot.

Moonlite Drive-In will be open Friday and Saturday nights for a few more weeks before closing for the winter season.