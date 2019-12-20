What’s next in the impeachment process?

(WBRE/WYOU) — The historic impeachment vote in the House of Representatives does not mean President Trump will be removed from office. That will be decided in the Senate trial.

But Democrats are delaying the trial and it’s drawing criticism from Republican lawmakers. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s waiting to decide which members of the House will present the case in the Senate trial. But an Oregon congressman says holding the articles is strategic.

“Now we have the own Speaker of the House, who is so embarrassed that she admits the failure of this impeachment that she will not even send it to the Senate,” Representative Kevin McCarthy, (R) – CA said.

“Frankly, I don’t care what the Republicans say,” Pelosi said.

“An opportunity to try to get a fair process. McConnell is already working hand in glove with the White House and there’s no agreement on critical witnesses,” Representative Earl Blumenauer, (D) – OR said.

The Republican majority in the Senate will also decide the trial process and could call additional witnesses or request more documents before they take their own vote on whether to remove President Trump from office.