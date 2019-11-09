What’s Happening! November 9-10, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

November 9-10, 2019

** Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade, at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 10 . The parade steps off at Kingston Corners and continues to Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

This year’s theme will honor Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) and Chief Petty Officers (CPOs).

Saturday, November 9 , 2019

*East Stroudsburg native and Swoyersville resident Joe Webb is hosting a grassroots version of Wounded Warrior Project’s Carry Forward 5K, which is run in 4 cities across the country.

This is all in an effort to raise money for the organization that helps veterans who suffered physical or mental injuries while serving since September 11th, 2001.

Runners will join forces at Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg on Saturday, November 9th at 10 am. To register https://carryforward.woundedwarriorproject.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.team&teamID=6114

Sunday, November 10, 2019

*Designer Purse Bingo Sponsored by Ladies of Mary of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood, Hanover Township. Here’s the Purse line up: Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Dooney & Burke. The event will be held at the Warrior Run Fire Hall, 316 Academy Street, Warrior Run. Sunday, November 10,Doors open 11am – First Game at 1 PM. Donation: $ 20 (in advance) or $25 ( at the door) Includes 20 games – 4 specials will be available. There will also be a Basket Raffle, Food, 50/50, Door prizes For tickets contact: Bonnie at 570-762-7342, Donna at 570-466-4077

What’s Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

*RiverVibes is pleased to welcome back Craig Bickhardt to the Cooperage Stage on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3pm.



From the boisterous club scene of Philadelphia to the country-rock milieu of Los Angeles to the picking parlors of Nashville, Craig has immersed himself in the sights and sounds of American music. Doors will open at 2:30. Get your tickets online at thecooperageproject.org for $20 or $25 at the door. For more information on the show, please call 845-252-6783 or email rivervibes@thecooperageproject.org. This event is BYOB. Comfort food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

* Maple City Jazz Festival at The Cooperage, November 14-17



Enjoy a weekend of Jazz in historic Honesdale, PA! Join us at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale Thursday, November 14 through Sunday, November 17 as The Cooperage Project hosts the 3rd Annual Maple City Jazz Festival. Each day will feature something relating to the jazz genre from a film screening to multiple live performances.

Event line up is as follows:

On Thursday, November 14 at 7:30pm there will be a special film screening of What Happened, Miss Simone? Using never-before-heard recordings, rare archival footage and her best-known songs, this documentary is about the life of Nina Simone, an American singer, pianist, and civil rights activist. This is a free event, and donations make events like this possible. This event is BYOB.

On Friday, November 15 at 7:30pm we will introduce The Hal Galper Trio. In his fifth decade as a major jazz artist, Hal Galper continues the innovation that has made him one of today‘s most surprising and satisfying pianists. The doors for this performance will open at 7:00pm and there is a suggested donation of $15 with advance reservation or $20 at the door. For reservations, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org.

On Saturday, November 16 at 7:30pm we invite you to enjoy live jazz performed by The Thurman Barker Quartet. Growing up in Chicago in the 1950s, Thurman Barker was exposed to the city’s rich musical heritage, regularly hearing R&B, doo-wop, soul, jazz and blues music. The doors will open at 7:00pm and there is a suggested donation of $15 with advance reservation or $20 at the door. For reservations, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org

On Sunday, November 17 at 4:00pm we can’t wait for Andy Milne & Unison featuring La Tanya Hall. For more than 25 years, Juno Award winning pianist/composer Andy Milne has demonstrated boundless versatility, collaborating with dancers, visual artists, poets and musicians spanning jazz, classical, pop, folk, and world music. With this group, Milne returns to his first love. Enriched with creative insights from all his projects, he rediscovers the intimacy of the piano trio. La Tanya’s versatility in a multitude of genres has made her a first-call vocalist for some of music’s most celebrated artists, including Diana Ross, Bobby McFerrin, Harry Belafonte, Michael McDonald, Burt Bacharach, Quincy Jones, Aretha Franklin, Rob Thomas, Patti Labelle, Michael Feinstein and Steve Tyrell. The doors will open at 3:30pm and there is a suggested donation of $15 with advance reservation or $20 at the door. For reservations, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org

For more information please visit thecooperageproject.org. Don’t miss this exciting event bringing Jazz music to Honesdale!

* On Saturday, November 23 2019 at 3:00pm come to The Cooperage in Honesdale for a live performance by Marywood’s String Ensemble. The concert will feature musicians from Marywood’s award-winning String Project for students ages 4-18 and Marywood’s String Ensemble comprised of university, StringProject, and community members. The students will be performing in chamber ensembles and orchestras. The show will include a new composition written this September as part of the National String Project Consortium’s 20th Anniversary. For more information please call 570.253.2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org.

** Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market Save the date for Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 11:00am to 4:00pm for the Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market at The Cooperage in Honesdale. The Market will showcase the work of many talented artisans of the Upper Delaware Region.

* Stop by The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night. Bring your own game from home to share and teach. . We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games, and brain games. All ages are welcome to come to join in the fun. Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game nights will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

November 21 | December 19

November

* A Craft Show hosted by The Turbotville Community Hall will be held on November 30. There will be 30 crafters displaying items. . Home decor, country accents/primitives, soaps, jewelry, wooden items, crocheted doilies, wreaths, quilted bags and more. The event will run from 9 am to 3 pm Lunch will be available. The Community Hall is located at 41 Church St, Turbotville

* Musicians of the First Presbyterian Church (FPC) of Clarks Summit will perform a concert on Sunday, November 17 at 4 pm in the church sanctuary. The centerpiece of the event will be “Light Shines in the Darkness”, a moving work by Michael John Trotta, that will be performed by the 30-voice FPC Adult Choir. This concert is open to the public, free of charge, but a free-will offering is taken to help defray the cost of the event. This event is part of the Arts at First Presbyterian concert series at the church.

* The Misericordia Players will present “The Drowsy Chaperone,” a heartfelt parody of the musical comedies of the 1920’s, on Nov. 21-24 on the campus of Misericordia University. Performances are on Nov. 21-23 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. Tickets are $8, general admission, and $5 for students, Misericordia alumni, and senior citizens. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased online at www.misericordia.edu/mup and by calling the Misericordia University Box Office at 570-674-6719.

* A collection of photographs by 33 King’s College students who participated in various study abroad programs throughout the 2018-2019 academic year will be on display from Friday, November 1, through Friday, December 13, in the Widmann Gallery located in the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center. A meet the artist reception will be held on Wednesday, November 13, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Widmann Gallery. The exhibition is free and open to the public. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is closed on national holidays.

For more information, contact Michelle Leonard, Widmann Gallery Coordinator, at

(570) 208-5900 ext. 5328

*The White Deer Valley Baptist Church of 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, Allenwood, will be holding a Hunters’ Blessing on Saturday, November 23 at 10:00 a.m. It will be held rain, snow or shine. Pastor Mike Deal will do a short, ten-minute blessing asking for the safety of our hunters and those around them during the hunting season. Snacks will be served.

* Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company, Pasta Dinner. Veterans Are Free

Saturday, November 16, 5 Pm To 7 Pm at the Lake Ariel Fire Station

1381 Lake Ariel Highway.

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will present their Fall Concert, featuring patriotic music and several selections to honor our veterans. The concert will take place on November 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd. in Lewisburg.

*The 20th annual Victorian Christmas will be held on November 22nd – 24th. The Tour of Historic Homes, Churches and Buildings will be on Saturday, November 23rd Only. We welcome you to the 21st Anniversary of this annual tradition! Explore beautiful homes and historic sites (Saturday Only). Experience their architectural detail, some with modern adaptations. Discover their historical significance, some with legendary interest. In addition to the Tour, there are many interesting activities scheduled throughout the weekend! You can enjoy all of these: Artisan Holiday Market, Duboistown Garden Club, Special Lecture, Tree Lighting & Caroling, Toy Train Expo, Musical Performances throughout the day (Saturday), and the delicious Food Around Town. Hotel packages are available. Visit our Facebook page: Victorian Christmas in Williamsport. For detailed information visit our website at: https://victorianchristmaspa.com.

*Looking for cookies for Christmas, but with no time to bake? At the Sophia Coxe Foundation, we know there is something extra special about fresh baked cookies for the holidays. Let us do the baking for you! We have taken our guests’ favorite cookies that have been served at our teas during the year and baked them just for these Christmas trays – 3 dozen per tray – for only $20 a tray.

We can bet our Christmas cookies will be the favorite dessert or gift this holiday season! Our cookies are baked fresh daily and made with zero preservatives. To order send a check to the Sophia Coxe Foundation or order on our website www.sophiacoxefoundation.com. All order must be in by November 22 and picked up at the Sophia Coxe house on December 21st and 22nd

**Making A Difference Ministries Presents 9th Annual Christmas With A Twist

-Stephen L. Perillo And The Followers Band of Making A Difference Ministries

-Mark & Allison Ritsick Of “Broken Road Duo” will perform. to support Beaumont Free Methodist Church , Building benefit. The event will be held November 17, time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (doors open at 3:30 p.m.) Cost: Donation of $5.00 or higher collected at the door. The concert will be at Blakeslee Pa Community Center, 5669 PA RT-115 (Blakeslee corners) Blakeslee.

For more information on this event please contact

Pastor Joe (570) 472-3199

*Making A Difference Ministries Presents 9th Annual Christmas With A Twist

-Stephen L. Perillo And The Followers Band of Making A Difference Ministries

-Mark & Allison Ritsick Of “Broken Road Duo” will perform. to support Beaumont Free Methodist Church ,Building benefit .

Save the Date November 30, time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Cost: free Christmas concert Open to the public

Donation for local food banks for Christmas meals. The event will take place at Bennett Presbyterian Church, 501 Bennett Street in Luzerne. A meet and greet with the artist at the intermission with light refreshments. For more information about the events and concerts, Please visit us on the web www.unitybymusic.org

* Final Coat Distribution for People in Need for the 2019 Season, 10 a.m. to Noon only, Saturday, Nov. 16, Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale. Enter by ramp entrance along Church Street only. Coats for all ages, as well as some hats, gloves, and socks and blankets when available. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760. First come, first serve.





Free Community Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. sharp, Saturday, Nov. 16, Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale. No later seatings. Enter by ramp entrance along Church Street only. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.



* Turkey Bingo at the Hop Bottom Hose Co. Firehall, Saturday. Nov 16

Doors open 6pm, Bingo 7pm





December

*Plans have been announced for the fun-filled 28th Annual Holiday Open House sponsored by Highlights for Children.

The Holiday Open House, which is open to the public and has become a tradition for many area families, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Highlights editorial offices at 803 Church Street in Honesdale.

8The Misericordia University Community Choir will offer an evening of beloved Christmas carols accompanied by a brass quintet and piano when it holds its annual holiday concert on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. Entitled, “A Tradition of Carols,” the concert will offer a variety of holiday favorites for the whole family. Tickets are $5 for general admission; $3 for Misericordia employees and alumni, and senior citizens, and free to veterans and Misericordia students. Tickets are available by going online at www.misericordia.edu/communitychoir, by calling the Center for Adult and Continuing Education at 570-674-6161, or by purchase at the door the evening of the concert.

*Tickets for the ninth annual Tamaqua Community Advent Breakfast are on sale. The breakfast is Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 9 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church at the corner of Mauch Chunk and Greenwood streets. Richard Hadesty, Tamaqua Citizen of the Year, will deliver the Advent message. Carol Tempest is this year’s musical guest.

The breakfast features a special candle lighting ceremony and is sponsored by TAFFN, the Tamaqua Area Ministerial Association, the Tamaqua Community Partnership and the Tamaqua Chamber of Commerce and hosted by the Culinary Crew at Zion Lutheran Church.

*First Keystone Community Bank will host a free concert on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 7:30 pm at Stroudsburg High School Auditorium featuring the renowned Trinity Centennial Band and the Pocono Vocal Locals. Admission to the concert is free.

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will perform with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale at Candlelight Christmas on December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 15 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.

*Save the date! Candy’s Place, Cancer & Wellness Center will be having a holiday Winter Wonderland, One-Stop Holiday Shoppe & Artisan Fair on Saturday December 7th. The event will be held at their center, 190 Welles St, Suite 166, from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be there to take pictures with the kids and get you in the holiday spirit! There will also be unique vendors, artists, basket raffle, silent auction, continental breakfast, face painting and kid friendly activities too! Just drop by or book your visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus by calling (570)714-8800.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market. The Market will open at 10AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.





* “The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society announces new hours beginning on January 16, 2019.

The NEPGS Family History Library is located at 57 North Franklin St., Kirby Annex Two, Wilkes-Barré PA 18701

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

NEPGS is open to the public. Admission is free for NEPGS members. An all-inclusive $25 Day Pass is available for non-members. Find your roots at NEPGS. nepgs.com”

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

* The Carbon County American Cancer Society- is also hosting The Great Radio “Ask Your Neighbor” Cook Book Sale. This is a Historic Celebration of the Tastes of our Coal Region communities and ethnicities. The cookbook features over 350 pages of recipes collected through a popular weekday radio show on WLSH from the pre-microwave days! The cookbook is presented with permission and in cooperation with WMGH/WLSH Radio.

Order on-line Click Here or by phone (570) 805-4555 or fax (570) 805-4554 All proceeds benefit ACS. The cost is only $20 (shipping available for $7 extra). The Cook Books are in stock today!!

To order by Mail: Make Check Payable to CancerTelethon.org Coffee Houses/ Art Exhibits and More

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm