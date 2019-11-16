What’s Happening! November 16-17, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

November 16-17, 2019

* Wilkes University Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical, Nine. The performances will take place on November 15 and 16 at 8 p.m. and November 16 and 17 at 2 p.m. The production is at Wilkes’ Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre. General admission is $15, $10 for students and seniors and free for all Wilkes students, faculty and staff with ID. Parking is available at the Henry Student Center along with handicapped accessible options. For more information, please call the box office at 570-408-4540.

Saturday, November 16, 2019

* Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company, Pasta Dinner. Veterans Are Free

Saturday, November 16, 5 Pm To 7 Pm at the Lake Ariel Fire Station, 1381 Lake Ariel Highway.

* Final Coat Distribution for People in Need for the 2019 Season, 10 a.m. to Noon only, Saturday, November 16, Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale. Enter by ramp entrance along Church Street only. Coats for all ages, as well as some hats, gloves, and socks and blankets when available. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760. First come, first serve.





*Free Community Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. sharp, Saturday, November, 16, Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale. No later seatings. Enter by ramp entrance along Church Street only. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.



* Turkey Bingo at the Hop Bottom Hose Co. Firehall, Saturday. Nov 16

Doors open 6 pm, Bingo 7 pm

Sunday, November 17, 2019

* Musicians of the First Presbyterian Church (FPC) of Clarks Summit will perform a concert on Sunday, November 17 at 4 pm in the church sanctuary. The centerpiece of the event will be “Light Shines in the Darkness”, a moving work by Michael John Trotta, that will be performed by the 30-voice FPC Adult Choir. This concert is open to the public, free of charge, but a free-will offering is taken to help defray the cost of the event. This event is part of the Arts at First Presbyterian concert series at the church.

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will present their Fall Concert, featuring patriotic music and several selections to honor our veterans. The concert will take place on November 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd. in Lewisburg.

*Please join Project One Step in welcoming Pepper Choplin back to Stroudsburg to conduct the seventh annual benefit choral concert. The concert will be held Sunday, November 17, at 2:30 pm at the Stroudsburg High School Auditorium, 1100 West Main Street. The concert is a free event. Donations will be encouraged for assisting those in our community who struggle to meet basic needs for food and shelter. Additional funds are being raised through the raffling of a C. F. Martin & Co. guitar. Chances are selling now and will be available up until the intermission of the November 17 concert. The winning ticket will be drawn immediately after intermission. Further details may be found at www.projectonestep.org.

What’s Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

* Maple City Jazz Festival at The Cooperage, November 14-17

Enjoy a weekend of Jazz in historic Honesdale, PA! Join us at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale Thursday, November 14 through Sunday, November 17 as The Cooperage Project hosts the 3rd Annual Maple City Jazz Festival. Each day will feature something relating to the jazz genre from a film screening to multiple live performances.

Event line up for Saturday and Sunday is as follows:

On Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 pm The Cooperage invites you to enjoy live jazz performed by The Thurman Barker Quartet. Growing up in Chicago in the 1950s, Thurman Barker was exposed to the city’s rich musical heritage, regularly hearing R&B, doo-wop, soul, jazz and blues music. The doors will open at 7:00 pm and there is a suggested donation of $15 with advance reservation or $20 at the door. For reservations, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org

On Sunday, November 17 at 4:00 pm we can’t wait for Andy Milne & Unison featuring La Tanya Hall. For more than 25 years, Juno Award-winning pianist/composer Andy Milne has demonstrated boundless versatility, collaborating with dancers, visual artists, poets, and musicians spanning jazz, classical, pop, folk, and world music. With this group, Milne returns to his first love. Enriched with creative insights from all his projects, he rediscovers the intimacy of the piano trio. La Tanya’s versatility in a multitude of genres has made her a first-call vocalist for some of music’s most celebrated artists, including Diana Ross, Bobby McFerrin, Harry Belafonte, Michael McDonald, Burt Bacharach, Quincy Jones, Aretha Franklin, Rob Thomas, Patti Labelle, Michael Feinstein and Steve Tyrell. The doors will open at 3:30pm and there is a suggested donation of $15 with advance reservation or $20 at the door. For reservations, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org

For more information please visit thecooperageproject.org. Don’t miss this exciting event bringing Jazz music to Honesdale!

* On Saturday, November 23 2019 at 3:00 pm come to The Cooperage in Honesdale for a live performance by Marywood’s String Ensemble. The concert will feature musicians from Marywood’s award-winning String Project for students ages 4-18 and Marywood’s String Ensemble comprised of university, StringProject, and community members. The students will be performing in chamber ensembles and orchestras. The show will include a new composition written this September as part of the National String Project Consortium’s 20th Anniversary. For more information please call 570.253.2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org.

** Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market Save the date for Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm for the Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market at The Cooperage in Honesdale. The Market will showcase the work of many talented artisans of the Upper Delaware Region.

* Stop by The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night. Bring your own game from home to share and teach. . We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games, and brain games. All ages are welcome to come to join in the fun. Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game nights will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

November 21 | December 19

November

*The Jersey Shore Public Library, 110 Oliver Street, will be holding a Silent Auction now until December 7 @ 3 pm. Over 170 items including Child’s vintage tea set, Handcrafted jewelry Dolls & stuffed animals, Collectibles. For more information contact the library 570-398-9891

* A Craft Show hosted by The Turbotville Community Hall will be held on November 30. There will be 30 crafters displaying items. Home decor, country accents/primitives, soaps, jewelry, wooden items, crocheted doilies, wreaths, quilted bags and more. The event will run from 9 am to 3 pm Lunch will be available. The Community Hall is located at 41 Church St, Turbotville

* The Misericordia Players will present “The Drowsy Chaperone,” a heartfelt parody of the musical comedies of the 1920’s, on Nov. 21-24 on the campus of Misericordia University. Performances are on Nov. 21-23 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. Tickets are $8, general admission, and $5 for students, Misericordia alumni, and senior citizens. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased online at www.misericordia.edu/mup and by calling the Misericordia University Box Office at 570-674-6719.

* The Milton YMCA invites you to enjoy dinner while helping to raise money for a great cause. A fundraiser will be held at Speedy’s on Thursday, November 21st from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Speedy’s is located at 13 North Arch Street in Milton. Speedy’s will donate a portion of the evening’s proceeds of those who dine during the designated hours to the Milton YMCA Summer Food Services Program. The Milton YMCA Summer Food Services Program served 11,908 lunches this past Summer to 29 sites throughout Northumberland County.

* A collection of photographs by 33 King’s College students who participated in various study abroad programs throughout the 2018-2019 academic year will be on display from Friday, November 1, through Friday, December 13, in the Widmann Gallery located in the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center. A meet the artist reception will be held on Wednesday, November 13, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Widmann Gallery. The exhibition is free and open to the public. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is closed on national holidays. For more information, contact Michelle Leonard, Widmann Gallery Coordinator, at 570) 208-5900 ext. 5328

*The White Deer Valley Baptist Church of 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, Allenwood, will be holding a Hunters’ Blessing on Saturday, November 23 at 10:00 a.m. It will be held rain, snow or shine. Pastor Mike Deal will do a short, ten-minute blessing asking for the safety of our hunters and those around them during the hunting season. Snacks will be served.

*The 20th annual Victorian Christmas will be held on November 22nd – 24th. The Tour of Historic Homes, Churches and Buildings will be on Saturday, November 23rd Only. We welcome you to the 21st Anniversary of this annual tradition! Explore beautiful homes and historic sites (Saturday Only). Experience their architectural detail, some with modern adaptations. Discover their historical significance, some with legendary interest. In addition to the Tour, there are many interesting activities scheduled throughout the weekend! You can enjoy all of these: Artisan Holiday Market, Duboistown Garden Club, Special Lecture, Tree Lighting & Caroling, Toy Train Expo, Musical Performances throughout the day (Saturday), and the delicious Food Around Town. Hotel packages are available. Visit our Facebook page: Victorian Christmas in Williamsport. For detailed information visit our website at: https://victorianchristmaspa.com.

* A program of choral music featuring the Wilkes University Chorus, Chamber Singers and the University Women’s Ensemble will be presented on Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 97 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. The concert is free and open to the public. Leesa Levy, visiting associate professor of music, will conduct the concert.

*Looking for cookies for Christmas, but with no time to bake? At the Sophia Coxe Foundation, we know there is something extra special about fresh baked cookies for the holidays. Let us do the baking for you! We have taken our guests’ favorite cookies that have been served at our teas during the year and baked them just for these Christmas trays – 3 dozen per tray – for only $20 a tray. We can bet our Christmas cookies will be the favorite dessert or gift this holiday season! Our cookies are baked fresh daily and made with zero preservatives. To order send a check to the Sophia Coxe Foundation or order on our website www.sophiacoxefoundation.com. All order must be in by November 22 and picked up at the Sophia Coxe house on December 21st and 22nd

**

December

*The Misericordia University Community Choir will offer an evening of beloved Christmas carols accompanied by a brass quintet and piano when it holds its annual holiday concert on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. Entitled, “A Tradition of Carols,” the concert will offer a variety of holiday favorites for the whole family. Tickets are $5 for general admission; $3 for Misericordia employees and alumni, and senior citizens, and free to veterans and Misericordia students. Tickets are available by going online at www.misericordia.edu/communitychoir, by calling the Center for Adult and Continuing Education at 570-674-6161, or by purchase at the door the evening of the concert.

*Tickets for the ninth annual Tamaqua Community Advent Breakfast are on sale. The breakfast is Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 9 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church at the corner of Mauch Chunk and Greenwood streets. Richard Hadesty, Tamaqua Citizen of the Year, will deliver the Advent message. Carol Tempest is this year’s musical guest.

The breakfast features a special candle lighting ceremony and is sponsored by TAFFN, the Tamaqua Area Ministerial Association, the Tamaqua Community Partnership and the Tamaqua Chamber of Commerce and hosted by the Culinary Crew at Zion Lutheran Church.

* Festive Holiday Open House, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at The St. James House, the Rectory of Grace Episcopal Church, 210 Ninth St., Honesdale, across from Central Park. Come see this historic stone home, built in 1875 and recently returned to a residence and decorated for the holidays. Homemade sweets sale and conclusion of holiday gift raffles. Raffle drawings at 4 p.m. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

*First Keystone Community Bank will host a free concert on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 7:30 pm at Stroudsburg High School Auditorium featuring the renowned Trinity Centennial Band and the Pocono Vocal Locals. Admission to the concert is free.

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will perform with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale at Candlelight Christmas on December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 15 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.

*The Wilkes University Flute Ensemble will present the concert “Earth and Sky.” The performance is Dec. 7 at 8 pm. on the main stage of the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts at Wilkes University. Admission is free and the concert is open to the public.

*The Wilkes University Chamber Orchestra will present a concert of music on Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. in the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral, Wilkes-Barre. The concert is conducted by John Vaida, director of the Wilkes University Chamber Orchestra. Admission is free and the concert is open to the public.

*Save the date! Candy’s Place, Cancer & Wellness Center will be having a holiday Winter Wonderland, One-Stop Holiday Shoppe & Artisan Fair on Saturday, December 7th. The event will be held at their center, 190 Welles St, Suite 166, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be there to take pictures with the kids and get you in the holiday spirit! There will also be unique vendors, artists, basket raffle, silent auction, continental breakfast, face painting and kid-friendly activities too! Just drop by or book your visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus by calling (570)714-8800.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

*Christmas Eve, December 24- The Christmas Eve Worship Services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tannersville 158 Fish Hill Road are: 4:00pm Family service with communion and 8:00pm Traditional service with communion.

Family Christmas Eve Worship Service, 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, Grace Episcopal Church Sanctuary, 827 Church St., Honesdale. Rev. Edward K. Erb pastor. All are welcome. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

Christmas Eve Solemn Holy Communion, 11 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, Grace Episcopal Church Sanctuary, 827 Church St., Honesdale.

Christmas Day Worship Service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 25, Grace Episcopal Church Sanctuary, 827 Church St., Honesdale.

Community Christmas Dinner, served only at noon Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale. All are welcome. No reservations. No deliveries. Free but freewill donations may be made. Takeouts only after all guests have been served. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

April 2020

*National Public Radio’s award-winning host and co-executive producer of Fresh Air, Terry Gross, will deliver the Max Rosenn Lecture in Law and Humanities on Sunday, April 19. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market. The Market will open at 10AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.





* “The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society announces new hours beginning on January 16, 2019.

The NEPGS Family History Library is located at 57 North Franklin St., Kirby Annex Two, Wilkes-Barré PA 18701

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

NEPGS is open to the public. Admission is free for NEPGS members. An all-inclusive $25 Day Pass is available for non-members. Find your roots at NEPGS. nepgs.com”

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

* The Carbon County American Cancer Society- is also hosting The Great Radio “Ask Your Neighbor” Cook Book Sale. This is a Historic Celebration of the Tastes of our Coal Region communities and ethnicities. The cookbook features over 350 pages of recipes collected through a popular weekday radio show on WLSH from the pre-microwave days! The cookbook is presented with permission and in cooperation with WMGH/WLSH Radio.

Order on-line Click Here or by phone (570) 805-4555 or fax (570) 805-4554 All proceeds benefit ACS. The cost is only $20 (shipping available for $7 extra). The Cook Books are in stock today!!

To order by Mail: Make Check Payable to CancerTelethon.org Coffee Houses/ Art Exhibits and More

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm