What’s Happening! March 7-8, 2020

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

March 7 and 8, 2020

Saturday, March 7, 2020

* 7th Annual Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade steps off at noon on Saturday, March 7. Mass will be at 9 am and the Lepruchan Loop at 11 am

* The MPB Community Players (Hazleton) are taking on the musical “Legally Blonde” for their 2020 full-length production, and are seeking fans of the movie, the Broadway show, and of all theatre to audition. The musical telling of the 2001 Reese Witherspoon movie will be presented at the MPB Players’ home theatre, Catholic Social Services’ Family Center, on May 29, 30 and 31. Auditions will be Saturday, March 7 at 2pm, also at CSS. The family center is the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 106 S. Church Street in Hazleton.

Auditions for this show will be open to anyone age 12 and over, and everyone who auditions will be placed in the cast.

Anyone who would like to be a part of the show, but is not available for auditions can contact McGrogan to make alternate arrangements. Call (570) 401-6679 or email mcgroganj@gmail.com for additional information. More information can also be found by searching the MPB Community Players on Facebook

March 8, 2020

*The American Legion Riders monthly meeting on Sunday, March 8 at 10:30 AM at the American Legion Post 927, Route 209 and Fairgrounds Road, Gilbert. The American Legion Riders contribute to Veterans, the Community, and enjoy riding. For more information, contact President Everett “Skippy” Shaver, 570-977-8208 or everett.shaver@yahoo.com.

Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

The Breaks and Paul Mancini at The Cooperage Project Saturday, March 7 7:30pm, doors open at 7:00pm. Suggested Donation: $10

For more information, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org

*Rhythm & Rhyme of Poetry at The Cooperage, Poetry and music have been intertwined for thousands of years. In antiquity, poems were often sung. Rhythm is what makes music as well as poetry. The flowing of words, the instrument’s smooth melody; all a part of the greater meaning, poetry. Friday, March 13 | 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, donations accepted at the door. For more information, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org this event is BYOB

*The Marywood Jazz Ambassadors at The Cooperage, Monday, March 16 | 8:00 pm, doors open at 7:30pm donations accepted at the door For more information, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org This event is BYOB

March 2020

*Goodwill Hose Company is hosting a Friday Fish Fry! They are located at 537 center street in Danville .Fish fry Fridays, March through April 10th, Lunch is take out only and served from11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dinner is eat in or take out and served from 6 till 9pm. On the menu Yuengling beer battered fish or baked fish, Coleslaw, French fries roll and butter $ 9.00

*SS.Peter & Paul’s R. C. Church. ,1309 W. Locust St. Scranton, will hold a Pierogi & Clam Chowder sale every weekend during the Lenten season. Food will be sold before & after the 4:00 P.M Mass on Saturday & before & after the 11:00 A.M. Mass on Sunday.

Pierogi $7:00 doz. Clam chowder $7:00 qt.

*Ballet Folklorico of St. Edward’s University will bring the sights and sounds of Mexico’s traditional Folklorico dances and songs to the King’s College campus for a public performance, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.

*The Knights of Columbus, Church of the Resurrection at Main and Musser Streets in Muncy, is holding Fish Dinners on Fridays, March 13, 20, and 27. Dinner includes a choice of haddock or shrimp, salad, applesauce, man n cheese, stewed tomatoes, drink and dessert. Donation is $10 for adults, children 5-7 are $5, with children under 5 free. Take outs are available. Questions? Please contact Jim Wood at 5709718469

*A Hypertufa make and take workshop will be held March 17 starting at 6:30 pm in the social hall of the Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven. Hypertufa is a lightweight version of stone pots. The workshop is hosted by the South Schuylkill Garden Club. For more details contact Kim at 570-739-2627.

*10th Annual Gorzkie Zale, a traditional Polish Bitter Lamentations, will be held Sunday, March 15 at 3pm at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, 420 Main Road, Buttonwood, Hanover Township. The parish community invites everyone to this Lenten Service which will be conducted by Father John Albosta, Father James McGahagan, and

Father Richard Cirba (pastor of Exaltation of the Holy Cross). A light reception will follow in the church hall. For further information or directions, please call

570-823-6242.

A Turkey & Roast Beef Dinner will be held on Saturday, March 14th at the South Creek Lions Club on Route 14 in Gillett, Pennsylvania Doors open at 4:30pm. The menu includes real mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Vegetables, Baked Beans, Home Baked Bread and Pies for dessert. Cost is $12 per person. Proceeds from fundraising support many local events and needs.

*Audience members will have the opportunity to hear two of our area’s finest musicians in concert on Sunday, March 15 at 4 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit. Violinist Sophie Till and pianist Ron Stabinsky have gained both regional and international recognition through their performances. This concert is open to the public, free of charge, but a free-will offering is taken to help defray the cost of the event. This event is part of the Arts at First Presbyterian concert series at the church.

For more information, please call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit www.fpccs.org.

*The Men’s Club of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, 420 Main Road, Buttonwood, Hanover Township, is having a fish dinner on March 13 from 3-7pm in the church hall. Eat-in or take-out. Menu includes fish, mac & cheese, apple sauce, cole slaw, stewed tomatoes and cake. Soda, water, & coffee for sale @ $1.00. Ticket cost is $11.00. Tickets available after masses and at the door. Children will be able to purchase mac & cheese separately. For more information please call 610-844-2382.

*Newsies presented by the Tamaqua Area Drama Club on March 19th, 20th, and 21st at the Tamaqua Area Auditorium Seat specific tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, and $2 children under 5. Cash sales only. Sponsored by Tamaqua Area Drama Club. For more information, email Colleen at colbarrett2019@yahoo.com.

* The Loaves & Fishes youth ministry at Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua is sponsoring a homemade pierogi sale. Potato-cheese and sauerkraut pierogis are available for $7 a dozen. Orders can be placed at www.ziontamaqua.com or by calling 570-668-2180 by March 18. Pick up is March 22 from noon to 3 p.m. Zion is located at Mauch Chunk and Greenwood Streets in Tamaqua.

*The Friends Committee of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will host a pancake fundraiser on Saturday, March 14 from 8-10 a.m. at Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 939 Columbia Boulevard (Route 11) in Bloomsburg.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $4.50 for children 12 and under and includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and/or tea. Tickets can be ordered by calling the Children’s Museum at 570-389-9206 or online through the Museum’s website, www.the-childrens-museum.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

* Marywood University will hold a Health and Wellness Discovery Day for high school students on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in the Latour Room at the Nazareth Student Center. The program runs from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., and is free and open to high school students, grades 9-12, who are interested in pursuing degrees in the Health and Wellness fields. To register, visit www.marywood.edu/hwday/ by March 16.

*The Troy Community Theater presents “Good Lord Willing and The Creek Don’t Rise”. Dinner shows Friday, March 27th & Saturday, March 28th, Dinner at 6 pm. Friday & Saturday with a Matinee show on Saturday, March 28th at 2pm all shows will be at the Troy Sale Barn. The menu is Roast Beef or Chicken. catering by In His Service.

Tickets will be available at 1st Citizens Bank & Troy Lunch in Troy, and Canton Sentinel in Canton. for more info, contact Jim Blade @ 607-215-5188 or our Facebook page – Troy Community Theater

* The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will present a new work that features the music of Bob Dylan, The Times They Are A-Changin’: A Dylan Oratorio on Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg. tickets for the performance are $20 for adults and $8 for students. Youth under the age of 12 are free.



Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.svcmusic.org/current-concert-season/the-times-they-are-a-changin/ by calling 570-547-0455, or at the door.

* – Get the works at the Herr Memorial Library baked potato fundraiser Spudfest from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, March 13 at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 417 Market Street, Mifflinburg. Enjoy a baked potato bar which includes the standard potato toppers and some that are slightly unconventional, a salad, drink and an ice cream sundae for dessert. Cost is $8 for adults, $6 for children ages 4-10, and children 3 and under are free. Don’t miss out! Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 18. Tickets can be purchased at the library located at 500 Market Street, Mifflinburg. For more information call 570-966-0831.

*Freedom from Smoking clinic. Free eight-week program. Includes nicotine replacement therapy—patches, gum, lozenges—for participants. Every Wednesday from February 12 – March 25 and one Monday, March 9th at 3:45pm at Wayne Memorial Hospital, 601 Park Street, Honesdale. To reserve your space, call (610) 379-2001 or email gginapio@gmail.com. Presented by the PA Area Health Education Center and Wayne Memorial’s Community Relations Department with funding from the American Lung Association. For more information, visit Lung.org/ffs.

*The Monroe County Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, March 11 at 11:30 AM at the Kettle Creek Environmental Center, 8050 Running Valley Rd, Stroudsburg.

The guest speaker will be Ellen at Pocono Farmstand, who will present “Garden Potpourri”.

The Horticulture Theme is “Leprechaun’s Choice”. It is the Horticulturist’s choice of exhibit.

The design theme is “Mardi Gras Masquerading March”. Get into the spirit of Mardi Gras and have a party! This table design theme is a party for one displayed on a tray or placemat. A floral arrangement is always included in a table design. Some fresh material is required, and dried materials may be incorporated into the design. Dried materials may be embellished with paint, glitter, etc. Accessories are permitted. Have a celebration New Orleans style.

A light luncheon will be served, $5 for non-members. Everyone interested in gardening is invited to attend.

For more information, call For more information, contact President Robin Teets rteets@ptd.net or visit our website, http://www.monroecountygardenclub.com/ and Join us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MonroeCountyGardenClub/

*Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Soup-er Saturday at Community Bible Church, 1700 Heart Lake Road, Jermyn. A smorgasbord of home-made soups on a wintry day accompanied by John and Elaine of “Narrow Road”.

Cost of the soup: Donation.

For more information call 570.604.1455 or https://www.facebook.com/CBCGreenfieldTwp.PA

*Friday March 27th Candy’s Place and King’s College Class of 2023 are co-sponsoring Purse “plus” Bingo! It will be held at King’s College at the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center at 7:00pm. Tickets are available for purchase at Candy’s Place, $25.00 in advance and $35.00 at the door. In addition to Bingo Prizes there will be a silent auction and a basket raffle. Also catered food will be available for purchase. please call 570-714-8800 for any questions

*Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a Children’s Health Fair at The Miller Center, Lewisburg, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 9 am to noon. The event is sponsored by Service 1st Federal Credit Union. The fair is a day filled with fun activities for parents and children focusing on the key factors of good health including eating right, exercising, taking part in health screenings, and making good decisions about healthy living.

The day will feature vendor presentations and offerings that are geared towards parents and kids. There will be a Kung Fu demonstration by Grand Master Fletcher at 11 am. Three different areas throughout the Miller Center will feature YMCA program offerings at regular intervals throughout the morning including dodgeball, soccer, open batting cage, football, imagination station, obstacle course, basketball with Coach Fed (fun games), pickleball, Zumbini, and kids yoga. No registration is required for the events. A full schedule can be found at: www.evanhospital.com/events.

* A dine-out to benefit the Greater Shenandoah Area Historical Society will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Vernalis Restaurant, 32 S. Main St., Shenandoah. A portion of the proceeds during those hours will aid the society. All are welcome. For more information, email Andrea Pytak, society president, at ampytak@netzero.net.

April 2020

*Dress for Success Lackawanna will host its annual luncheon on Wednesday, April 1. The event will be held at the Hilton Hotel & Conference Center from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. It is the organization’s 21st Anniversary Celebration.

Keynote speaker is Sarah Rose Summers Miss USA 2018! Organizers are thrilled to have her support as Dress for Success celebrates shared interests in elevating the opportunities for women and their impact in today’s world. More information call Dress for Success Lackawanna (570) 941-0339

*National Public Radio’s award-winning host and co-executive producer of Fresh Air, Terry Gross, will deliver the Max Rosenn Lecture in Law and Humanities on Sunday, April 19. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

* The University of Scranton’s Weinberg Memorial Library is requesting book and tag sale donations for its annual spring sale, which is planned for the last weekend of April (April 25-26). The library is also seeking volunteers to help with preparation and staffing for the event.

All proceeds from the book sale will benefit the Friends of the Weinberg Memorial Library Endowment, which supports library collections and services.

Donations may be placed in the boxes on the Monroe Avenue side of the library. Donations will be accepted now through Wednesday, April 22.

This year’s book sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 26, from noon until 4 p.m., in the fifth-floor Heritage Room of the Weinberg Memorial Library. A special preview sale will be held on Friday, April 24, for Friends members and Schemel Forum members.

For additional information or to volunteer, please contact Alyssa Charney at 570-941-7807

*A new show, entitled “Mask-arade” opens at Artspace Gallery runs until April 17. It is a theme show, and consists of paintings as well as works in fiber art, photography, pottery, jewelry, and metal sculpture. . Gallery Hours: Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 12 noon – 8 pm; Sunday: 12 noon – 5 pm. The Artspace Gallery is located at 221 Center St. Bloomsburg PA 17815

May 2020

Colors of India: A Musical Journey for Northeastern Pennsylvania will be Presented by Nexus for Intercultural Exchange of Pennsylvania

The event will be Saturday, May 16 th from 4 pm to-7 pm at the Scranton Cultural Center, Shopland Hall, 420 North Washington Avenue, Scranton.

Tickets available at box office 570-344-1111 Students $10 General $25 VIP $50

On-Going Exhibits and more

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum (1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity. More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

*Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center in January. Beginning Tuesday January 14th Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center. The group is open to the public and will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm. The group will be led by Linda Keck .M.A., Licensed Psychologist. If you would like to join the group or have any questions please call Candy’s Place, (570) 714-8800

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm