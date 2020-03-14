What’s Happening! March 14-15, 2020

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

March 14 and 15, 2020

Our What’s Happening is a little more of what’s not happening due to the coronavirus concerns many events have been postponed or canceled. I urge to you to call ahead or check Facebook pages before heading out to an event.

The Downtown Wilkes- Barre Business Association- sent this reminder out

Karl Hall shows on Friday, March 13 and Sunday, March 15: POSTPONED

Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Annual Dinner (Friday, March 13): POSTPONED

Dinosaur World Live at the F.M. Kirby Center (Saturday, March 14): CANCELED

Ninth Annual Renal Race (Sunday, March 15): POSTPONED

City of Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Day Parade (Sunday, March 15: POSTPONED

Mickey Spain concert at the F.M. Kirby Center (Sunday, March 15): POSTPONED

Downtown Ministerium Lenten Series of Organ Recitals and Ecumenical Services: all remaining recitals and services for this Lenten season have been CANCELED

Saturday, March 14, 2020

K’s for Cancer Announces with deep regret the postponement of their two cornerstone events, The Justin Flannery Hilton 5k Leprechaun Run and Ceiliuradh Beer Festival, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020 due to concerns around the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus). A new date will be determined and announced by Wednesday, April 1. No refunds will be provided at this time, all tickets and registrations will be honored at the new events at the dates TBA.

The members of The South Creek Lions Rt 14 in Gillett, Pa have decided to error on the side of caution and cancel our public dinner scheduled for Saturday, March 14th The next scheduled dinner will be April 11th.

*Emmanuel Luthern Church Nuremberg will host an all you can eat Spaghetti Dinner on March 14 from 4 to 7 pm at the Nuremberg Weston Volunteer Fire Company, 459 Hazel Street, Weston.

*Holy Dormition Byzantine Franciscan Friary Gift Shop in Sybertsville will be open from 10 to 3 pm on Saturday, March 14 and April 4th. Call 570-788-1212 for additional information.

Sunday, March 15, 2020

*Audience members will have the opportunity to hear two of our area’s finest musicians in concert on Sunday, March 15 at 4 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit. Violinist Sophie Till and pianist Ron Stabinsky have gained both regional and international recognition through their performances. This concert is open to the public, free of charge, but a free-will offering is taken to help defray the cost of the event. This event is part of the Arts at First Presbyterian concert series at the church.

For more information, please call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit www.fpccs.org.

*10th Annual Gorzkie Zale, a traditional Polish Bitter Lamentations, will be held Sunday March 15 at 3pm at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, 420 Main Road, Buttonwood, Hanover Township. The parish community invites everyone to this Lenten Service which will be conducted by Father John Albosta, Father James McGahagan, and

Father Richard Cirba (pastor of Exaltation of the Holy Cross). A light reception will follow in the church hall. For further information or directions, please call

570-823-6242.

Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale) Many of the event scheduled at the Cooperage in Honesdale have been canceled. Click here to be re-directed to the website https://thecooperageproject.org/

March 2020

The Muncy Historical Society announced the cancelation of an event: Pat Jordan, from the Heritage Theatre Guild, will not perform her dramatic portrayal of Women’s League founder, Carrie Chapman Catt on March 16, as planned.

The event is rescheduled for September 2020

*Goodwill Hose Company is hosting a Friday Fish Fry! They are located at 537 center street in Danville .Fish fry Fridays, March through April 10th, Lunch is take out only and served from11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dinner is eat in or take out and served from 6 till 9pm. On the menu Yuengling beer battered fish or baked fish, Coleslaw, French fries roll and butter $ 9.00

*SS.Peter & Paul’s R. C. Church. ,1309 W. Locust St. Scranton, will hold a Pierogi & Clam Chowder sale every weekend during the Lenten season. Food will be sold before & after the 4:00 P.M Mass on Saturday & before & after the 11:00 A.M. Mass on Sunday.

Pierogi $7:00 doz. Clam chowder $7:00 qt.

*Newsies presented by the Tamaqua Area Drama Club on March 19th, 20th, and 21st at the Tamaqua Area Auditorium

Seat specific tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, and $2 children under 5. Cash sales only. Sponsored by Tamaqua Area Drama Club. For more information, email Colleen at colbarrett2019@yahoo.com.

The Lenten March 17 haddock dinner at Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua has been cancelled.

The March 27 Easter egg hunt at Zion Lutheran in Tamaqua has been postponed.

The Saturday 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. worship services are available on the Zion website (www.ziontamaqua.com) and Zion’s Facebook page.

*The Troy Community Theater presents “Good Lord Willing and The Creek Don’t Rise”. Dinner shows Friday March 27th & Saturday March 28th, Dinner at 6pm. Friday & Saturday with a Matinee show on Saturday March 28th at 2pm all shows will be at the Troy Sale Barn. Menu is Roast Beef or Chicken. catering by In His Service.

Tickets will be available at 1st Citizens Bank & Troy Lunch in Troy, and Canton Sentinel in Canton. for more info, contact Jim Blade @ 607-215-5188 or our Facebook page – Troy Community Theater

* The Susquehanna Valley Chorale The Times They Are A-Changin’: A Dylan Oratorio set for March 21 and 22 has been postponed. More information at at http://www.svcmusic.org/current-concert-season/the-times-they-are-a-changin/

*The Friday March 27th Candy’s Place and King’s College Class of Purse “plus” Bingo! Has been canceled.

*Evangelical Community Hospital Children’s Health Fair at The Miller Center, Lewisburg, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 has been canceled .

* A dine-out to benefit the Greater Shenandoah Area Historical Society will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Vernalis Restaurant, 32 S. Main St., Shenandoah. A portion of the proceeds during those hours will aid the society. All are welcome. For more information, email Andrea Pytak, society president, at ampytak@netzero.net.

April 2020

* Ss. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, PA is sponsoring a Baked Haddock Fish Dinner, fundraiser “Meatless Meal for Lent” It will be held on April 3, 2020, Friday at The Regal Room at 216 Lackawanna Ave. Olyphant. Eat-in (no tax or tip) or Take Out from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pre-sold Tickets at $13.00 each and will include, Baked Haddock Fish, Potatoe, Vegetable, Roll, and Dessert. For Reservations call: 570-383-9487, the deadline is March 30th, 2020. A limited amount of tickets will be sold at the door at $15.00 per ticket.

*Dress for Success Lackawanna annual luncheon on Wednesday, April 1 has been canceled. More information call Dress for Success Lackawanna (570) 941-0339

*National Public Radio’s award-winning host and co-executive producer of Fresh Air, Terry Gross, will deliver the Max Rosenn Lecture in Law and Humanities on Sunday, April 19. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

* The University of Scranton’s Weinberg Memorial Library is requesting book and tag sale donations for its annual spring sale, which is planned for the last weekend of April (April 25-26). The library is also seeking volunteers to help with preparation and staffing for the event.

All proceeds from the book sale will benefit the Friends of the Weinberg Memorial Library Endowment, which supports library collections and services.

Donations may be placed in the boxes on the Monroe Avenue side of the library. Donations will be accepted now through Wednesday, April 22.

This year’s book sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 26, from noon until 4 p.m., in the fifth-floor Heritage Room of the Weinberg Memorial Library. A special preview sale will be held on Friday, April 24, for Friends members and Schemel Forum members.

For additional information or to volunteer, please contact Alyssa Charney at 570-941-7807

*A new show, entitled “Mask-arade” opens at Artspace Gallery runs until April 17. It is a theme show, and consists of paintings as well as works in fiber art, photography, pottery, jewelry, and metal sculpture. . Gallery Hours: Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 12 noon – 8 pm; Sunday: 12 noon – 5 pm. The Artspace Gallery is located at 221 Center St. Bloomsburg PA 17815

May 2020

Colors of India: A Musical Journey for Northeastern Pennsylvania will be Presented by Nexus for Intercultural Exchange of Pennsylvania

The event will be Saturday May 16 th from 4 pm to-7 pm at the Scranton Cultural Center, Shopland Hall, 420 North Washington Avenue, Scranton.

Tickets available at box office 570-344-1111 Students $10 General $25 VIP $50

On-Going Exhibits and more

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum (1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity. More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

*Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center in January. Beginning Tuesday January 14th Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center. The group is open to the public and will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm. The group will be led by Linda Keck .M.A., Licensed Psychologist. If you would like to join the group or have any questions please call Candy’s Place, (570) 714-8800

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm