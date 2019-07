What’s Happening! July 27-28, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

The Schuylkill County Fair kicks off this week The Fair is keeping their admission at $5.00 with 10 years of age and under free. Free parking. Admittance for the Truck pulls is still only $5.00. Gates open at 4 PM Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday the Fair opens at 11 AM. Tuesday is Kids Day, Thursday is Senior Appreciation Day, and Saturday is Family Day. On Senior Appreciation Day Seniors 60 and over get in for free from 11 to 4 PM. After 4 PM Seniors pay only $4.00. STS will be operating routes from Union Station at for Senior Appreciation Day and Kids Day. Visit the Schuylkill County Fair July 29 through August 3 where “Fairs Feature Agriculture.” Schuylkill County Fair has been featuring Agriculture for 36 years. For more information about the engaging entertainment and activities found at the Schuylkill County Fair by visiting the Fair’s web site at www.schuylkillfair.com or check out us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCHUYLKILLFAIR/

July 27 and 28, 2019

*The heart of downtown Scranton will be the basketball center of the northeast once again when Lackawanna County hosts its annual 3 on 3 tournament on July 26, 27, and 28.

The games will be played on the 100-200 blocks on Wyoming Avenue. Boys and girls will play Friday and Saturday. Sunday has been reserved as the rain date.

The action “tips-off” on Friday at 5 P.M. Games on Saturday will run from 9 AM – 5 PM. Sunday’s action, if necessary, will start at 9 AM and run through completion.

Saturday, July 27, 2019

United Way of Wyoming Valley 5K Run/Walk at 9:00 AM on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. The event is hosted by the United Way of Wyoming Valley and its Young Professionals Society, in conjunction with the Keystone State Games. The run benefits the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s fight to end childhood poverty. Donation of children’s books are also accepted.

*Kowalonek’s Kielbasy Shop and Chill Out Ice Cream Parlor and Snack Shop, both of Shenandoah, will team up on July 27 at the Chill Out, 606 Gold Star Highway, for “Kielbasy and Cream” in an effort to raise funds for the revitalization group Downtown Shenandoah Inc.

Kowalonek’s will prepare and sell many of its festival-style favorites and Chill Out will serve its ice cream specialties. DSI will sell 50/50 raffles and raffle tickets for prizes donated by many local businesses and organizations.

The event will begin at 1 p.m.; all are welcome.

July 28, 2019

What’s Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

* Stop by The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night. Bring your own game from home to share and teach. . We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games, and brain games. All ages are welcome to come to join in the fun. Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game nights will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

August 15 | September 19 | October 17 | November 21 | December 19

Events at the Sophia Coxe Foundation:

Sun, Jul 28 – 2PM – VICTORIAN HIGH TEA – $20/pp. Join us for a Victorian High Tea with home made soup, finger sandwiches, desserts, and of course tea either hot or cold. Reservations are required and the reservations fill up fast.

To make reservations, send check to Sophia Coxe Foundation, P.O.Box 235, Drifton, PA 18221 or go to www.sophiacoxefoundation.com.

July

* Mondays at the Market is back! Mondays at the Market 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Public Square, Wilkes-Barre.

Mondays at the Market is a Health and Wellness Farmers’ Market hosted by The Health Department and The Luzerne County Medical Society. This Monday is Pet Day!

Mondays at the Market will continue each Monday through August 27. Fresh produce will be available from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and Health and Wellness agencies and vendors will provide information and education each week. Free and open to the public.

More information: https://www.wilkes-barre.city/ or 570-208-4149.

* Harford First Congregational Church is hosting a Teens and Troopers softball game on Monday, July 29. It is a great way to bring the community together for a fun evening. Concession sales will benefit church youth and outreach. Location of the field is on the hill behind Harford Garage at 235 school street, Harford.

* A special class for diesel trucks will be run on the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds track Monday night of the Fair July 29. “Run What You Brung” is for diesel trucks that are licensed, inspected and insured. No dealer tags. No repair towing tags. Tires must be DOT. No bar pulling tires. Top three cash prize pay outs starting at $500 will be awarded. This class is sponsored by Hassler Diesel and Leiby’s Ice Cream. For information on this class call 570.691.5866.Get the latest information about the Fair at www.schuylkillfair.com

* The Lewisburg Arts Council is pleased to announce the sixth concert in the 23rd season of the summer concert series Music in the Park – Lavender Blue! The 2019 season of Lewisburg’s Music in the Park runs 12 weeks through August 28 – plus a bonus Saturday music festival, Lewistock, on August 24. All Wednesday concerts will begin at 7:00 pm in Hufnagle Park (Market Street, between 5th and 6th Streets) in downtown Lewisburg and are free. Come early, bring your blanket or chairs, and enjoy a wonderful summer evening!

*The Widmann Gallery at King’s College will present “Buildings and Cityscapes” by Lou Shapiro. The exhibition will be on display from August 16. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The gallery is closed on national holidays and during scheduled breaks throughout the academic year.

For more information, contact Michelle Leonard, Widmann Gallery Coordinator, at (570) 208-5900 ext. 5328.

*Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Madigan Library, in cooperation with the World of Little League Museum, will celebrate that connection as it hosts “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America” from June 30 through Sept. 8.

August

*The Brewsterhout Rooftop Party is back! Save the Date: Friday, August 2nd from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss out on an evening of food, fun and merriment (plus a great view of the city). The proceeds benefit the Osterhout Library.

Tickets are $25 before the event and $30 at the door. They will be available to purchase soon.

Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Christopher Kelly at 570-823-0156 x 218 or ckelly@luzernelibraries.org

*On Saturday, August 3rd from 11 am to 2 pm the Uptown Music Collective will be holding an Open House at the school’s facility located at 144 West Third Street in Downtown Williamsport. The facility features 8 private lesson suites, 2 classrooms, 2 ensemble rooms, a computer lab, a recording studio, video studio, and more.

In addition to tours of the facility, staff, teachers, and students will be on hand to answer questions, discuss the school’s programs, and assist with enrollment for the upcoming fall semester.

*The Newport Township. Crime Watch, with the Newport Township police department will be participating in National Night Out Tuesday, August 6 from 4 till 9:00 P.M with fireworks at dusk. It will take place at St. Faustina’s Grove in Sheatown, The police, fire police, and the fire department will all be present. There will be games, food, entertainment, the dunk tank, and informational booths.

*Bloomsburg National Night Out at the Bloomsburg Municipal Airport on Tuesday, August 6, from 6 pm to 8 pm. Participating in the event will be The Bloomsburg Police Department, Bloomsburg Fire Department, State Police and Columbia County Sheriff’s. There will be demonstrations and displays, free hot dogs and more!

The Back Mountain Memorial Library invites you to “Books, Brew & BBQ” on Saturday, August 3rd, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Irem Temple Country Club in Dallas. Tickets are $24.00 and proceeds will benefit the Library’s Renovation project. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Back Mountain Memorial Library at 570-675-1182.

*Liberty Twp Fire Co. of Mooresburg, near Danville, is hosting a Golf tournament at the Links golf course in Buckhorn on August 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m . They are also looking for sponsors. Please call 570-275-2627 for more information

The Good Shepherd Church Breakfast will be held on Sunday, August 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parish hall. The menu includes ham, bacon, sausage, eggs to order, potatoes, pancakes, pastry, yogurt, orange juice, coffee, tea, and chocolate milk. The church is located at 87 South Hunter Highway in Drums. The cost is $7.00/adult and $3.00/child.

The Damascus Community Center is hosting a pancake breakfast on Saturday, August 20, 7:30-11AM, at the Community Center, 60 Conklin Hill Road. Adults, $7; children 5-12, $5; under 5, free. On the menu: pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, fruit, juice, coffee, and tea

*The Misfit Players and Gaslight Theatre Company will co-produce the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Winning musical Next to Normal July 26-28 and August 2-4 at the George P. Maffei II Theatre at King’s College. Performances will be held July 26 and 27 at 8 p.m., July 28 at 3p.m., Aug. 1 and 2 at 8 p.m., and Aug. 3 at 3p.m at the George P. Maffei II Theatre at King’s College, located at 133 North River Street, Wilkes-Barre. General admission tickets can not be reserved or sold in advance but will be available at the door for a suggested donation of $10. The Box Office will open one hour prior to performances and accepts cash, checks, and all major credit cards.

*The Committee to Help Handicapped Infants and Parents Succeed (C.H.H.I.P.S.) will host the 36th Annual C.H.H.I.P.S. Trot N Brew in Memory of Rocco Colangelo on Saturday, August 10th. The Trot N Brew is a 1.5 mile novelty race in and out of three bars. People interested in participating can pick up registration forms and purchase event T-Shirts at the three participating bars; Bunkers, Rocco’s and Joyce & Bill’s. Participants can also register the day of the event starting at 9:30 AM at the west corner of S. Poplar Street and Berner Avenue. The Trot N Brew starts at 11:00 AM.

* Clarence and Marsha Hogan from Mom-Moms Kitchen are hosting a special Breakfast on August 3, 2019 from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. at the American Legion Post 967. This is an Eat In ONLY. Proceeds from the breakfast will be donated directly to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

The cost for a ticket is $7.00/per person. Tickets will be available at the American Legion Post 967 or the Harvey’s Lake Municipal Building. Tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold the day of the Lake Fest Street Fair. Please call (570) 639-5603 or (570) 793-5187 with any questions.

*Join The Community Celebration! Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Co. Engine #1 Dedication Wetdown

August 12th, 1-5 Pm -Lake Station, On Rte 191, Lake Ariel

*There will be tons of fun while learning and enjoying our rich, local history of Tobyhanna Township. This trivia game will be held on Thursday, August 15th as part of the Historical Association of Tobyhanna Township’s August meeting.

This HATT program is being held at 5:30 PM at the Clymer Library, located at 115 Firehouse Road in Pocono Pines, 18350. The meeting is open to the public and is free of charge. No advance reservation is required. If you have questions, call 570-580-5353, or write to hatthistory@msn.com. Further information about HATT can be viewed on its award-winning website at www.TobyhannaTwpHistory.org.

* Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s Billtown Brass Band, August 3, 4, 17, 2019 Summer Concerts. The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s Billtown Brass will present a series of concerts in the region titled “A Summer Brass Bash”. The band can be heard at 7:30 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019, Pepper Street Farm, Muncy; 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019, Brandon Park, Williamsport; and 7:00 PM, Saturday, August 17, Central Oak Heights, Milton.

The program is a “musical party” featuring a collection of well-known pop, patriotic, movie and classical favorites.

* Tickets are now available for the White Deer Valley Baptist Church’s annual chicken barbecue. The meal will be held on Saturday, August 3, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the church pavilion off of Route 44, Allenwood. This year’s chicken barbecue will be a benefit to help the Alyssa Holmes family with her recovery expenses. Tickets may be purchased from church members or by calling Sue at 570-506-9691. Prices are as follows: adult’s meal – $8.00, child’s meal – $4.00, and chicken only – $4.50. Meals consist of barbecue chicken, pickled cabbage or applesauce, potato salad or chips, baked beans, roll, dessert and drink. Meals will be served rain or shine and take-outs are available.

* SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, is adding a 2nd annual FUNDRAISER FURNITURE SALE, Saturday, August 3, 2019. (The BIG 9th fundraiser Rummage Sale is September 20, 21, 22, 2019).

*Tamaqua Area Faith Fellowship Network (TAFFN) is hosting its annual Summer Celebration on Sunday, Aug, 11 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Tamaqua Community Art Center.Once again, the evening of music, message and fellowship features the Blue Mountain Community Church Praise Band led by Pastor Jennifer Eckert. As in the past, the evening closes with an ice cream fellowship time. A free-will offering will be taken and split between the Praise Band and Community Art Center.

September

The Pennsylvania Heritage Festival is looking for Antique Cars, Trucks & Farm Machinery to participate in this years Festival on September 21st and 22nd at the Heritage Farm Museum at Alparon Park in Troy, Pennsylvania. FMI call 470-786-9482

* The Ross Township Community Day Celebration is September 8th from 11am – 4pm at the VanBuskirk-Haney (Ross Twp. Park), 238 Anchorage Rd-Saylorsburg. The township invites your organization to promote what you do for the community and recruit new members. It’s a great way to find out about different organizations and become involved in your community.

The Historical Society will join the festivities and showcase historical artifacts, provide some township history and have a Cakewalk at 1PM ($2.00 to participate). NEW this year…Local Crafters and Direct Sellers are invited to promote their talents and showcase their small business.

Also, there be a Tricky Tray (Basket Raffle) Extravaganza benefitting the Ross Historical Group and the West End Regional Park. Demonstrations, Entertainment, Food and Drink will be part of the festivities.

For additional information please call (570)992-9733 or bkozen@weposc.org

* The Carbon Builders Association will host A Designer Purse Bingo on Sat. September 28th, The event will be held at the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Corp. 902 Mill Road, Lehighton.Plus…Raffles – Door Prizes Chinese AuctionDoors & Kitchen Open at 5pm. Bingo Starts @ 6pm

TICKETS $30 sold in advance—$35 At Door (20 Games—Includes 5 Specials)

Call 610-379-1099 for Tickets & Info www. carbonbuilders.com or e-mail carbbld@ptd.net

*The Greater Scranton YMCA will host on Friday, September 20th the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration. The tournament will be held at Glen Oak Country Club, located at 250 Oakford Road, Clarks Summit, PA, and will begin at 1:30 p.m. (registration beginning at 10:00 a.m.). Following the completion of the golf tournament, a dinner celebration will begin with cocktails at 6:00 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo.

For more information on the tournament, including golf and dinner registration and sponsorship details, visit the Greater Scranton YMCA’s website or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at (570) 768-6118.

*Hazleton UNICO’s Annual Bell’ Italia Festival, which will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 13th (6 to 8 PM), 14th (10AM to 8PM) and 15th (10AM to 6PM), 2019 and has grown to become a three -day weekend housed primarily at Hazle Township Community Park, 141 Community Park Blvd, Hazle Township, PA 18202. Come visit this unique, no entrance fee community/family minded festival where great food, fun, and entertainment abound!

*The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will host its first-ever “Night at the Museum” Gala on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. to benefit the museum’s many exhibits and educational programs. This adults-only gathering will be held on-site: both inside the Children’s Museum, 2 West 7th Street, Bloomsburg and under a tent on Center Street. The Gala is a black tie and blue jeans fundraiser, so any combination of the two is welcome. Early-bird pricing remains in effect until Friday, August 16 and is $50/person or $90/couple; after August 16, tickets are $55/person or $100/couple. Each ticket includes two alcoholic beverages, then a cash bar will be available.

A limited number of tickets are now available on the Museum’s website at www.the-childrens-museum.org/gala/

October

*The author of New York Times bestsellers “Circe” and “The Song of Achilles,” Madeline Miller, will receive the 2019 Royden B. Davis, S.J., Distinguished Author Award from The University of Scranton’s Friends of the Weinberg Memorial Library on Saturday, Oct. 5, in the McIlhenny Ballroom of the DeNaples Center.

The event will begin with a book signing open to the public from 4 to 5 p.m. on the 2nd floor of DeNaples Center, followed by a dinner reception at 5 p.m., and the award presentation in the ballroom.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Distinguished Author Award reception and presentation, contact Kym Fetsko at 570-941-7816 or kym.fetsko@scranton.edu. For more on Miller, visit madelinemiller.com.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market. The Market will open at 10AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.





Making A Difference Ministries 4 Part Concert Series along with Beaumont Free Methodist Church



Beaumont Free Methodist Church, 380 Buck Blvd, White Haven

Time 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Dates of Concerts :

Dates and Artist as listed:

August 02nd – Mike Lewis

National Singer/songwriter.

from Nashville, TN.

October 5th- Campfire Bacon Band

Bloomsburg, Pa.

*Making A Difference Ministries and New Life Community Church To host The Truth Christian Cafe every 2nd Friday of the month from April to Oct.

Place; New Life Community Church, 570 S Main Rd, Mountain Top, PA 18707

Time 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

August 09th Stephen Perillo and David Griffin Kingston, PA. and Jim Thorpe, PA.

September 13th Yvonne Hartman (Christian Singer/songwriter) from Oley, PA.

October 11th Benjamin Horrevoets (National Artist) Poughkeepsie, NY.

For all the upcoming Christian Coffeehouses and Events visit us

www.unitybymusic.org or call Stephen (570) 899-2264

* “The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society announces new hours beginning on January 16, 2019.

The NEPGS Family History Library is located at 57 North Franklin St., Kirby Annex Two, Wilkes-Barré PA 18701

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

NEPGS is open to the public. Admission is free for NEPGS members. An all-inclusive $25 Day Pass is available for non-members. Find your roots at NEPGS. nepgs.com”

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

* The Carbon County American Cancer Society- is also hosting The Great Radio “Ask Your Neighbor” Cook Book Sale. This is a Historic Celebration of the Tastes of our Coal Region communities and ethnicities. The cookbook features over 350 pages of recipes collected through a popular weekday radio show on WLSH from the pre-microwave days! The cookbook is presented with permission and in cooperation with WMGH/WLSH Radio.

Order on-line Click Here or by phone (570) 805-4555 or fax (570) 805-4554 All proceeds benefit ACS. The cost is only $20 (shipping available for $7 extra). The Cook Books are in stock today!!

To order by Mail: Make Check Payable to CancerTelethon.org Coffee Houses/ Art Exhibits and More

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm