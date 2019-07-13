What’s Happening: July 13-14, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

July 13 and 14, 2019

* Phoenix Kids and Teens Summer Intensive Camp is proud to present the premiere production of Matilda The Musical One Weekend Only July 12 – 13 at Phoenix Performing Arts Centre located at 409 Main Street, Duryea. Tickets at $10 General Admission – Kids 5 and under only $5 Reservations are highly recommended by call 570-457-3589. Matilda the Musical is a stage musical based on the 1988 children’s novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. It was adapted by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

*Good Shepherd Church, 87 South Hunter Highway in Drums, will host its annual Summer Festival Saturday, July 13 from 1-10 p.m. and Sunday, July 14 from 1-7 p.m.

The festival features an array of favorite foods, including potato pancakes, sausage and pepper hoagies, halupki, haluski and pierogies, as well as a beer and wine tent.

Kartune will perform Saturday from 6-9:30 p.m. and a fireworks spectacular will follow. Other entertainment throughout the weekend includes Community Youth Band & Cellar Dwellarzz Jazz Band, The Frost, DJ Donny Dee and Lady A & Destiny Group.



Activities include games for kids and adults, abound house, face painting, tricky trays and raffles.

*Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Duryea Summer Picnic set for July 13-14. Plenty of good food, games and more

Saturday, July 13, 2019

The staff and volunteers at Bloomsburg Children’s Museum are shining up their lightsabers for their annual “May the Force Be With You Day” fundraiser Saturday, July 13 from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Children’s Museum. There will be a special members-only preview from 10:00-10:30 a.m.Visitors will enjoy favorites from past years like meeting and taking pictures with characters, making their own lightsaber, playing blast-a-trooper and dunk-a-trooper, and design a droid. Plus, this year you can play a round of Ewok Mini Golf, sit in an X-wing fighter and hop on a speeder bike. In addition to this, there will be food, face painting, crafts and a Jedi training course. Win prizes at the costume and wookie imitation contest.

Admission to the event is $6.50, which includes the Museum admission. Wear a costume or themed t-shirt and get $1 off admission.

*From Beatles-themed floral designs to “Creating an English Cottage Garden,” the Pocono Garden Club’s 31st annual Flower Show is taking on a British Invasion theme on Saturday July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northampton Community College, Rt. 715, Tannersville.

The show, “IMAGINE — A Trip Down Abbey Road,” is the club’s second at its new location, and includes an extensive plant sale.

The sale will also include perennials, annuals and houseplants grown by club members. In addition, the show offers a marketplace of new and used garden-related items, a progressive auction, a Tricky Tray, and baked goods. Admission is $4.

*The public is invited to a self-guided tour of gardens primarily located in the Glenbrook and Creek of Glenbrook sections of Stroudsburg on Saturday, July 13. The gardens selected will include award-winning gardens, 100 and 150-year-old Japanese maple trees, beehives, and a waterfall. Tickets will be sold at Ross and Ross Nursery, and Stonewall Garden Center.. Light refreshments will be served at some of the houses. Contact Ellen Phraner 570-352-2472 or ephraner@ptd.net

*On Saturday July 13th American Legion Post 903 will be hosting a meet & greet of your local Veterans. The event will be held at Mountain View Park Pavilion #3 off Sullivan Trail Tannersville. Time is 1 PM to 5 PM. The group will be Honoring H John Davis 100th Birthday and Life member of Post 903 for over seventy years. This year is also the 100th Anniversary of the formation of the American Legion & July 13th is also Post Adjutant Al Compoly’s Birthday. They will Honor them at a Ceremony at 2:30 PM.

*NEPA Rainbow Alliance NEPA Pride: March to the Park,

March to the Park Pride Parade starting at Public Square on Saturday, July 13 at noon. The parade route will head to Kirby Park and the kick-off of the NEPA Pride Festival. There will be entertainment, food, local vendors, games, health screenings and more! This family-friendly event has something for everyone!

July 14, 2019

The 12th Annual Coal Miner’s Heritage Festival is set for Sunday July 14, from 10 to 5, on the grounds of the No. 9 Coal Mine and Museum in Lansford, Carbon County. This unique, fun and educational event celebrates northeastern Pennsylvania’s coal region history, ethnic heritage, food, music, art, crafts and customs. Coal Miners Heritage Festival is presented by the No. 9 Coal Mine and Museum in Lansford and draws throngs of people each year to the popular event. Admission to the festival grounds and parking are free.

What’s Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

* Zach & Maggie at The Cooperage for Second Saturday, July 13

Please join us at The Cooperage on Saturday, July 13 for a wonderful summer evening out in Honesdale for Second Saturday! We are pleased to offer a free performance by Zach & Maggie. The doors will open at 7:00pm and the music will begin at 7:30pm. Zach & Maggie are a Nashville based music duo that blend creative songwriting with instrumental complexity to create an exciting musical experience. This event made possible with support from the Villaume Foundation.

* Stop by The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night. Bring your own game from home to share and teach. . We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games, and brain games. All ages are welcome to come to join in the fun. Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game nights will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

July 18 | August 15 | September 19 | October 17 | November 21 | December 19

Events at the Sophia Coxe Foundation:

Sunday July 14 – 2PM presents Miracle at Sheppton, with the author, Coal Region historian Maxim W. Furek will discuss his book SHEPPTON: THE MYTH MIRACALE & MUSIC, which investigates the 1963 Sheppton mining disaster. The fascinating book describes how rescued miners believed that Pope John XXIII saved their lives. Numerous Vatican researchers and scholars have cited Sheppton as one of the Pope’s miracles. Furek, claims that Sheppton is the Coal Region’s last remaining mystery. No charge. Light refreshments.

Sunday, July 21 – 6PM – $15/pp. Gather at the Sophia Coxe House for a lesson in the darkly comic, visionary world of Kurt Vonnegut, as Bobby Maso returns to portray the legendary author. Vonnegut is responsible for such works as ‘Player Piano’ (1952), though eerily reflective of modern society; the humorous & imaginative short ‘Who Am I This Time?’ and the polarizing ‘Slaughterhouse Five’, which brought him literary fame and sweeping controversy. Hear Bobby’s powerfully recite selections of these and other captivating tales in full character as one of America’s most misunderstood, yet prolific writers. One night only with light refreshments.

Sun, Jul 28 – 2PM – VICTORIAN HIGH TEA – $20/pp. Join us for a Victorian High Tea with home made soup, finger sandwiches, desserts, and of course tea either hot or cold. Reservations are required and the reservations fill up fast.

To make reservations, send check to Sophia Coxe Foundation, P.O.Box 235, Drifton, PA 18221 or go to www.sophiacoxefoundation.com.

July

* Mondays at the Market is back! Mondays at the Market 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Public Square, Wilkes-Barre.

Mondays at the Market is a Health and Wellness Farmers’ Market hosted by The Health Department and The Luzerne County Medical Society. The City of Wilkes-Barre will host “Summer Safety Day” at Monday at the Market on Monday, July 15th. This week there will be bike helmet and beach ball giveaways, a giveaway from the American Red Cross, the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Safety Trailer, a boating demonstration from the PA Fish & Boat Commission. Visit Luzerne County presents music from Chris Shrive of Flatland Ruckus

Mondays at the Market will continue each Monday through August 27. Fresh produce will be available from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and Health and Wellness agencies and vendors will provide information and education each week. Free and open to the public.

More information: https://www.wilkes-barre.city/ or 570-208-4149.

*Hazleton UNICO’s Annual Bell’ Italia Festival, which will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 13th (6 to 8 PM), 14th (10AM to 8PM) and 15th (10AM to 6PM), 2019 and has grown to become a three -day weekend housed primarily at Hazle Township Community Park, 141 Community Park Blvd, Hazle Township, PA 18202. Come visit this unique, no entrance fee community/family minded festival where great food, fun, and entertainment abound!

*The “Rockin the River” concert series, presented by Geisinger, will be held on three consecutive Friday nights – July 12th, 19th, and 26th, at the River Common’s Millennium Circle, adjoining the first block of North River Street. The food trucks will open at 5 PM. Music will begin at 6 PM, wrapping up by 9 PM each night.

*The Abington Community Library is hosting a NEW, INNOVATIVE, INTERACTIVE READ-A-THON Fundraiser! Friday, July 26 @ 9 AM until Saturday, July 27 @ 9 AM Sign up to read during a specific time during the 24-hour event at the library and ask friends and neighbors to sponsor you. Then, show up and read! The will be special events throughout the day and night so you can choose the time that works best for you Money raised from this fundraiser will go towards purchasing new books for the collection. The deadline to register is Friday, July 19.

* The Lackawanna College Police Academy will hold the Protect and Defend 5K Run/Walk in memory of Scranton Ptlm. John J. Wilding on Sunday, July 21, 2019. The race will begin and end at Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton. Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Ptlm. John J Wilding Memorial Scholarship Fund, which supports cadets at the Lackawanna College Police Academy.

Pre-registration for the event costs $25 and day-of registration will cost $30. Participants can pre-register online for the event at runsignup.com/protectdefend5k. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the race will begin at 9:30 a.m. There will also be a Children’s Fun Run for children under age 12, led by Officer Wilding’s children. There will be additional children’s activities for this family-friendly event.

Basket raffles, courtesy of local businesses and community supporters, will be available at both events. Those wishing to donate a basket or gift card to be raffled, or those wishing to sponsor the event, can visit lackawanna.edu/police5k or contact Advancement Officer, Michele Newberry at (570) 961-7895 or newberrym@lackawanna.edu.

* The Lewisburg Arts Council is pleased to announce the sixth concert in the 23rd season of the summer concert series Music in the Park – Lavender Blue! The 2019 season of Lewisburg’s Music in the Park runs 12 weeks through August 28 – plus a bonus Saturday music festival, Lewistock, on August 24. All Wednesday concerts will begin at 7:00 pm in Hufnagle Park (Market Street, between 5th and 6th Streets) in downtown Lewisburg and are free. Come early, bring your blanket or chairs, and enjoy a wonderful summer evening!

*The Widmann Gallery at King’s College will present “Buildings and Cityscapes” by Lou Shapiro. The exhibition will be on display from July 15 to August 16. A reception will be held in the Widmann Gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, on Friday, July 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The gallery is closed on national holidays and during scheduled breaks throughout the academic year.

For more information, contact Michelle Leonard, Widmann Gallery Coordinator, at (570) 208-5900 ext. 5328.

*Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is dedicating an entire day to bring awareness to misunderstood friends of the night: bats. Saturday, July 20th consists of three separate events throughout the day full of bat education and activities. The family-friendly Habitats for Bats event kicks off the day from 2 to 4 p.m., where participants will build their own small bat houses and learn how to overcome “bat problems” in an ethical way.

Following that from 7 to 8 p.m. is the July installation of Hawk Mountain’s Family Fun in Nature series, All About Bats. The entire family can learn why bats are important, how we can help protect them, how they are vital to the health of our environment. Additionally, attendants will meet a live bat and see the release of one into the wild after rehabilitation. The last event of the evening is The Bats of Hawk Mountain, a free event.

From 8 to 9 p.m., participants will learn about Hawk Mountain’s bat kiosk and research at the Sanctuary, followed by an outside excursion to listen for and spot bats. All events require registration at hawkmountain.ticketleap.com.

*Faith Church welcomes several artists of multiple genres to the Eurana Park Bandshell on July 21, 2019 for the Faith Music Festival! This event hosts an incredible line-up of local musicians and special guests – including Jesse Comrie, Phoenix Hip Hop, Starr, Shannon Yarnell, and several others. This is a family event and admission is free! Eurana Park is located at 560 3rd Street, Weatherly, PA 18255. Performances will begin at 6:00 PM at the Bandshell. In addition, a special lemonade stand to support missionaries around the world through Boys & Girls Missionary Challenge will be on site. For more information, contact Faith Church at 570-459-2410 or visit www.faith-ag.com.

*Exaltation Of The Holy Cross Church located at 420 Main Road in Hanover Township will host a Big Tent Bazaar on July 19, July 20, July 21. Under The Big Tent Rain Or Shine

Here is the line up of entertainment!

Friday 7/19 – Souled Out – 7-11:00pm

Saturday 7/20 – Oz – 5-7:30pm

Saturday 7/20 – Sweet Pepper & The Long Hots 8pm-Midnight Sunday 7/21 – 40 Lb Head 5-7:30pm Sunday 7/21 – Flaxy Morgan – 8-11pm

*Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Madigan Library, in cooperation with the World of Little League Museum, will celebrate that connection as it hosts “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America” from June 30 through Sept. 8.

* Saturday, Jun 29 at 6PM – California Man: An Evening With John Steinbeck at the Sophia Coxe. Bobby Maso returns to the Historic Sophia Coxe House for a special Saturday performance of the American Literary Series. Join Bobby as he transforms into the legendary author behind such timeless classics as The Grapes of Wrath, Of Mice and Men, Cannery Row & East of Eden. No author has ever lent such vision and voice to the California experience of the early 20th century, exploring the plight of ranchers, migrants and the promise of the American West. Hear excerpts of these classic tales and gain insight behind their inspiration. $15 per person. Light refreshments will be served. Seating is limited. For more information and reservations, contact Karen at 570-956-3881

August

*The Brewsterhout Rooftop Party is back! Save the Date: Friday, August 2nd from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Don’t miss out on an evening of food, fun and merriment (plus a great view of the city). The proceeds benefit the Osterhout Library.

Tickets are $25 before the event and $30 at the door. They will be available to purchase soon.

Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Christopher Kelly at 570-823-0156 x 218 or ckelly@luzernelibraries.org

*The Newport Township. Crime Watch, with the Newport Township police department will be participating in National Night Out on August 6, The annual community-building campaign helps promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

*The Misfit Players and Gaslight Theatre Company will co-produce the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Winning musical Next to Normal July 26-28 and August 2-4 at the George P. Maffei II Theatre at King’s College. Performances will be held July 26 and 27 at 8 p.m., July 28 at 3p.m., Aug. 1 and 2 at 8 p.m., and Aug. 3 at 3p.m at the George P. Maffei II Theatre at King’s College, located at 133 North River Street, Wilkes-Barre. General admission tickets can not be reserved or sold in advance but will be available at the door for a suggested donation of $10. The Box Office will open one hour prior to performances and accepts cash, checks, and all major credit cards.

* Clarence and Marsha Hogan from Mom-Moms Kitchen are hosting a special Breakfast on August 3, 2019 from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. at the American Legion Post 967. This is an Eat In ONLY. Proceeds from the breakfast will be donated directly to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

The cost of a ticket is $7.00/per person. Tickets will be available at the American Legion Post 967 or the Harvey’s Lake Municipal Building. Tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold the day of the Lake Fest Street Fair. Please call (570) 639-5603 or (570) 793-5187 with any questions.

*Join The Community Celebration! Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Co. Engine #1 Dedication Wetdown August 12th, 1-5 Pm -Lake Station, On Rte 191, Lake Ariel

* Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s Billtown Brass Band, August 3, 4, 17, 2019 Summer Concerts. The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s Billtown Brass will present a series of concerts in the region titled “A Summer Brass Bash”. The band can be heard at 7:30 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019, Pepper Street Farm, Muncy; 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019, Brandon Park, Williamsport; and 7:00 PM, Saturday, August 17, Central Oak Heights, Milton.

The program is a “musical party” featuring a collection of well-known pop, patriotic, movie and classical favorites.

* Tickets are now available for the White Deer Valley Baptist Church’s annual chicken barbecue. The meal will be held on Saturday, August 3, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the church pavilion off of Route 44, Allenwood. This year’s chicken barbecue will be a benefit to help the Alyssa Holmes family with her recovery expenses. Tickets may be purchased from church members or by calling Sue at 570-506-9691. Prices are as follows: adult’s meal – $8.00, child’s meal – $4.00, and chicken only – $4.50. Meals consist of barbecue chicken, pickled cabbage or applesauce, potato salad or chips, baked beans, roll, dessert and drink. Meals will be served rain or shine and take-outs are available.

* SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, is adding a 2nd annual FUNDRAISER FURNITURE SALE, Saturday, August 3, 2019. (The BIG 9th fundraiser Rummage Sale is September 20, 21, 22, 2019).

*Tamaqua Area Faith Fellowship Network (TAFFN) is hosting its annual Summer Celebration on Sunday, Aug, 11 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Tamaqua Community Art Center.Once again, the evening of music, message and fellowship features the Blue Mountain Community Church Praise Band led by Pastor Jennifer Eckert. As in the past, the evening closes with an ice cream fellowship time. A free-will offering will be taken and split between the Praise Band and Community Art Center.

September

The Pennsylvania Heritage Festival is looking for Antique Cars, Trucks & Farm Machinery to participate in this year’s Festival on September 21st and 22nd at the Heritage Farm Museum at Alparon Park in Troy, Pennsylvania. FMI call 470-786-9482

* The Ross Township Community Day Celebration is September 8th from 11am – 4pm at the VanBuskirk-Haney (Ross Twp. Park), 238 Anchorage Rd-Saylorsburg. The township invites your organization to promote what you do for the community and recruit new members. It’s a great way to find out about different organizations and become involved in your community.

The Historical Society will join the festivities and showcase historical artifacts, provide some township history and have a CAKE WALK at 1PM ($2.00 to participate). NEW this year…Local Crafters and Direct Sellers are invited to promote their talents and showcase their small business.

Also, there be a Tricky Tray (Basket Raffle) Extravaganza benefitting the Ross Historical Group and the West End Regional Park. Demonstrations, Entertainment, Food and Drink will be part of the festivities.

For additional information please call (570)992-9733 or bkozen@weposc.org

*The Greater Scranton YMCA will host on Friday, September 20th the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration. The tournament will be held at Glen Oak Country Club, located at 250 Oakford Road, Clarks Summit, PA, and will begin at 1:30 p.m. (registration beginning at 10:00 a.m.). Following the completion of the golf tournament, a dinner celebration will begin with cocktails at 6:00 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo.

For more information on the tournament, including golf and dinner registration and sponsorship details, visit the Greater Scranton YMCA’s website or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at (570) 768-6118.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market. The Market will open at 10AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.





Making A Difference Ministries 4 Part Concert Series along with Beaumont Free Methodist Church



Beaumont Free Methodist Church, 380 Buck Blvd, White Haven

Time 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Dates of Concerts :

Dates and Artist as listed:

August 02nd – Mike Lewis

National Singer/songwriter.

from Nashville, TN.

October 5th- Campfire Bacon Band

Bloomsburg, Pa.

*Making A Difference Ministries and New Life Community Church To host The Truth Christian Cafe every 2nd Friday of the month from April to Oct.

Place; New Life Community Church, 570 S Main Rd, Mountain Top, PA 18707

Time 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

July 12th Paul and Mary Good from Quakertown, PA.

August 09th Stephen Perillo and David Griffin Kingston, PA. and Jim Thorpe, PA.

September 13th Yvonne Hartman (Christian Singer/songwriter) from Oley, PA.

October 11th Benjamin Horrevoets (National Artist) Poughkeepsie, NY.

For all the upcoming Christian Coffeehouses and Events visit us

www.unitybymusic.org or call Stephen (570) 899-2264

* “The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society announces new hours beginning on January 16, 2019.

The NEPGS Family History Library is located at 57 North Franklin St., Kirby Annex Two, Wilkes-Barré PA 18701

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

NEPGS is open to the public. Admission is free for NEPGS members. An all-inclusive $25 Day Pass is available for non-members. Find your roots at NEPGS. nepgs.com”

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

* The Carbon County American Cancer Society- is also hosting The Great Radio “Ask Your Neighbor” Cook Book Sale. This is a Historic Celebration of the Tastes of our Coal Region communities and ethnicities. The cookbook features over 350 pages of recipes collected through a popular weekday radio show on WLSH from the pre-microwave days! The cookbook is presented with permission and in cooperation with WMGH/WLSH Radio.

Order on-line Click Here or by phone (570) 805-4555 or fax (570) 805-4554 All proceeds benefit ACS. The cost is only $20 (shipping available for $7 extra). The Cook Books are in stock today!!

To order by Mail: Make Check Payable to CancerTelethon.org Coffee Houses/ Art Exhibits and More

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm