What’s Happening! January 18-19, 2020

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

January 18 and 19, 2020

*Be careful traveling this weekend. Please call ahead to be sure events are still taking place.

January 18, 2020

*The Greater Scranton Martin Luther King Commission (GSMLKC) will hold its annual celebration and community awards dinner at The University of Scranton, Sunday, Jan. 19, beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the McIlhenny Ballroom of the DeNaples Center.

Brandon Flood, secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, will be the keynote speaker. Scranton High School’s The Knight Rhythms will also perform at the event. Tickets for this event are $25 and can be reserved at www.safdn.org/mlk-event or by contacting Jennifer Pennington at The University of Scranton’s Office of Equity and Diversity by email at jennifer.pennington@scranton.edu or by phone at 570-903-9450.

January 19, 2020

Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

* Winter Jam at The Cooperage- benefit rock concert. Enjoy performances by local musicians, the active members of O&Co, and other special guest appearances

Saturday, January 18 | 8:00pm, doors open at 7:30pm

Suggested Donation: $20 For more information, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org

*RiverVibes is pleased to welcome back The Sea The Sea to the Cooperage stage on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30pm. The Sea The Sea is an Upstate New York based indie folk-pop duo-band featuring what Huffington Post calls, “Two of the loveliest male-female voices you might ever hear this or any other year.” Doors will open at 7:00pm. Get your tickets online at thecooperageproject.org for $15 or $20 at the door. For more information on the show, please call 845-252-6783 or email rivervibes@thecooperageproject.org. This event is BYOB. Light fare and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

*The Main Street Farmers Market at the Cooperage strives to provide the greater Honesdale community with access to superb local agricultural products. 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, January 18.

January 2020

*Misericordia University will host a series of special events throughout January and February to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognize February as Black History Month. The series begins with the celebration of Dr. King’s birthday on Monday, Jan. 20, with an Ecumenical Prayer Service at noon that will call for peace and understanding in the world. The service in the Mercy Hall Chapel will feature traditional prayer offerings and blessings by leaders from numerous faiths and religious traditions.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Ethics Institute of Northeastern Pennsylvania at Misericordia University will sponsor the panel discussion, “Ethical Issues in the Media,” at 6 p.m. in the Huntzinger and Alden Trust Rooms 218-219 of Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall.

* The Committee to Help Handicapped Infants and Parents Succeed (C.H.H.I.P.S.) is hosting a Cavatelli and Meatball Dinner on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM at Holy Rosary Church Hall. Dine in or Take Outs available. Tickets are $10.00 for Adults and $5.00 for children under 12. Tickets are available in advance from any C.H.H.I.P.S. Member or also available at the door.

*The South Creek Lions are hosting a Food Drive beginning on January 1st through February, 29th 2020. Collections Boxes are located at Woody’s Country Store, Shedden’s and the Dollar General and the Gillett Branch of First Citizens Community Bank.

*The Brodhead Chapter of Trout Unlimited is offering a six (6) session Introduction to Fly Tying course of in January and February of 2020. The course will introduce students to the tools and techniques needed to enjoy this relaxing and fulfilling pastime. Through the class the students will tie 11 different flies, each chosen to provide instruction on a different technique. Students will receive additional materials to allow them to practice at home between classes. Loaner equipment is available from the chapter for $5.00 plus a $20.00 deposit. There will be prizes for students at each class. Students must register for the class by January 1, 2020 To register contact Eric Baird at 570-396-4677 or ericrobertbaird@gmail.com

*When women support each other, incredible things happen.” This popular quote, author unknown, is the driving force behind a new peer support group being launched by the Women’s Health Center, part of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers. The group, called Stronger Together – Women Supporting Each Other Across the Lifespan, will meet informally to share personal experiences, coping strategies and firsthand information on a variety of health topics. A kick-off meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28, at 6 p.m. in Wayne Memorial Hospital’s David Katz Conference Room. All women age 18 and older are welcome. For information about Stronger Together, call the Women’s Health Center, part of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers, at 570-253-3005.

*The annual Northeast Vegetable Meeting will be held on Thursday, January 23, at the Newton Ransom Fire Company, Newton Ransom Boulevard, Clarks Summit, from 9 am to 3:15 pm, with a hot buffet lunch included.

The event is a great opportunity to hear from the vegetable specialists conducting the latest research on vegetable production and to share ideas with other vegetable growers.

The sessions will provide information on a variety of topics including: best horticultural and pest management practices for potato growers; early season vegetable weed control; Pesticide Label: Directions for Use; vegetable disease management update; Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Pesticide Applicator Hot Topics; and stop the bleed, being prepared for a farm emergency.

The “Stop the Bleed” activity will provide current information on how to save lives in an emergency.

The registration fee is $28 per person by January 15 and $36 after this date and at the door. The registration fee includes morning refreshments, lunch, and handouts. Pre-registration is encouraged for an accurate lunch count. Interested individuals can register on-line at https://extension.psu.edu/vegetable-meeting or by calling toll-free at 1-877-345-0691.

*Fostering Magic, a project group of Leadership Wilkes-Barre (LWB), is hosting a fundraiser on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 7pm to 9pm at Senunas’ Bar and Grill (133 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre) to support the non-profit Unicornucopia. This event is open to the public.

Entrance is $5/person; however, the fee is waived if guests bring a donation of hygiene items or gift wrapping supplies. Guests will enjoy entertainment, light appetizers, guest bartenders, a signature drink, raffle baskets, and more. Reservations are not required.

Unicornucopia is a non-profit organization that uses donated funds and goods to provide holiday and birthday gifts to children in foster care group homes. Each child receives an outfit, socks, underwear, hygiene products, and personalized gifts chosen from their wish lists.

* A fundraiser for Leadership Wilkes-Barre Team Keystone Generations has been planned for January 26, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Benny’s Brewing Co. – 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre, (Hanover Twp). This will benefit Keystone Mission. The group is filling the shelves and working on donating a mobile trailer for the Mission.

Ticket Prices – $25.00 for adults and $9.95 for children 6 to 12. Children under 5 are free. Tickets are available on the Keystone Generations Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1513109192174231/ or from any Keystone Generations team member.

Note: TICKETS ARE PRE-SALE ONLY AND WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR. The fundraiser will include food, one free draft beer, live entertainment by DJ Kenton, and raffle baskets. Anyone who attends the fundraiser will be entered for a chance to win a 54” Toshiba TV.

*The Olyphant Neighborhood Watch will host a “Porketta Sandwich” Sale Fund Raiser for the Olyphant’s first K-9 unit Dog “KING” on Saturday, January 25, from Noon to 4:00 pm. (until sold out!)

The cost is ” 2 porketta sandwiches for $6. 00″

The Fundraiser event will be held at the Italian American Club IAC, Olyphant, PA (at the Corner of East Scott Street and South Valley Avenue, Olyphant, ) Donations will be also accepted for additional training, dog food etc.. for KING at this time. (GPS /On Star: address 101 North Garfield Ave, {no one knows the IAC, as that address in Olyphant)

The Group is also taking orders for merchandise for King Supporters . The merchandise for the ONW “KING K-9 Supporter” includes T-shirts and Hoodies. Available for order in black with screen-printed LOGO. The adult size t-shirts are from $20.00 to $23.00 each and the Adult size hoodies are $30.00 to $33.00 each. All profits go toward “KING” the Olyphant first K -9 Unit dog. For additional information contact the “Olyphant Neighborhood Watch” on Facebook.

*Pacific roots artist Kaumakaiwa Kanaka’ole will bring Hawaiian music to the stage on Friday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. This is a free performance and tickets are not required.

February 2020

*Activist, lawyer, and political analyst, Bakari Sellers will be the guest speaker at Bloomsburg University annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration. The lecture will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. in Carver Hall’s Gross Auditorium and is free and open to the public.

*Misericordia University will host a series of special events throughout February to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognize February as Black History Month.

The “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” experimental solo play will be presented on Feb. 6-7 with three show times. Alicia Nordstrom, Ph.D., professor of psychology at Misericordia University, will perform as Soleimanpour on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Scott Woolnough will act the part on Friday, Feb. 7 at noon, and Jahmeel Powers will take the stage on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. All performances will be in Huntzinger and Alden Trust Rooms 218-219 of Insalaco Hall. For additional information, please contact Dr. Nordstrom at anordstrom@misericordia.edu or 570-674-8008.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the university will present the film, “I Am Not Your Negro,” at 6 p.m. in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. A discussion will follow under the direction of Ryan Watson, Ph.D., assistant professor of film and visual media in the Department of Fine Arts.

On Monday, Feb. 17, Misericordia will offer the panel discussion, “Mass Incarceration: Reflections from the Classroom at Dallas State Correctional Institution,” from 12-1:15 p.m. in Mercy Hall Room 347. The program will feature Misericordia faculty member Glenn Willis, Ph.D., assistant professor of religious studies, and students regarding their experiences in prison education.

The Black History Month commemoration concludes with “Black Space: Picturing Blackness in the 19th and 20th Centuries” on Monday, Feb. 24 from 4:30-6 p.m. in the Catherine Evans McGowan Room of the Mary Kintz Bevevino Library.

*A Free program on communication strategies for caregivers and patients with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Tuesday, February 25, 5:30pm – 7:00pm. Light dinner provided. Park Street Complex, 648 West Park Street, Honesdale. RSVP (570) 253-8990 or tuttle@wmh.org.

April 2020

*National Public Radio’s award-winning host and co-executive producer of Fresh Air, Terry Gross, will deliver the Max Rosenn Lecture in Law and Humanities on Sunday, April 19. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum (1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity. More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

*Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center in January. Beginning Tuesday January 14th Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center. The group is open to the public and will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm. The group will be led by Linda Keck .M.A., Licensed Psychologist. If you would like to join the group or have any questions please call Candy’s Place, (570) 714-8800

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm