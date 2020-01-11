What’s Happening! January 11-12, 2020

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

January 11 and 12, 2020

The Anthracite Model Railroad Society is hosting its open house. Check it out they are located at 1056

Hanover Court in Hazle Township,

Saturday, January 11 (2020) 12:00 Noon – 4:00 PM

Sunday, January 12 (2020) 12:00 Noon – 4:00 PM

January 11, 2020

*Keystone Mission & Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are partnering together to make an impact in the local community, and to provide help and hope to the homeless and low-income families. On January 11, 2020, WBS Penguins are hosting a Clothing Drive to collect hats, socks, and gloves; and other used and unused clothing. The donations will help Keystone Mission in their efforts to provide clothing to individuals in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.

The donated items can be either new or used. At the game on the 11th, two trailers will be at the gates of the Mohegan Sun Arena, where the items can be received. Keystone Mission will be present at the game and have a table set up where you can learn more about the organization; it’s programming, and how you can volunteer or become more involved in Transforming Lives.

. The mission has two locations, one in Wilkes-Barre and the other in Scranton, and the sites hold food and toy distribution

January 12, 2020

Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

* Winter Jam at The Cooperage- benefit rock concert. Enjoy performances by local musicians, the active members of O&Co, and other special guest appearances

Saturday, January 18 | 8:00pm, doors open at 7:30pm

Suggested Donation: $20 For more information, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org

*RiverVibes is pleased to welcome back The Sea The Sea to the Cooperage stage on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30pm. The Sea The Sea is an Upstate New York based indie folk-pop duo-band featuring what Huffington Post calls, “Two of the loveliest male-female voices you might ever hear this or any other year.” Doors will open at 7:00pm. Get your tickets online at thecooperageproject.org for $15 or $20 at the door. For more information on the show, please call 845-252-6783 or email rivervibes@thecooperageproject.org. This event is BYOB. Light fare and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

*The Main Street Farmers Market at the Cooperage strives to provide the greater Honesdale community with access to superb local agricultural products. 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, January 18.

January 2020

*The Greater Scranton Martin Luther King Commission (GSMLKC) will hold its annual celebration and community awards dinner at The University of Scranton, Sunday, Jan. 19, beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the McIlhenny Ballroom of the DeNaples Center.

Brandon Flood, secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, will be the keynote speaker. Scranton High School’s The Knight Rhythms will also perform at the event. Tickets for this event are $25 and can be reserved at www.safdn.org/mlk-event or by contacting Jennifer Pennington at The University of Scranton’s Office of Equity and Diversity by email at jennifer.pennington@scranton.edu or by phone at 570-903-9450.

* On Friday, January 17, the NAACP Wilkes-Barre Branch #2306 will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance the Luzerne County Court House from 6 to 7 pm. The public is invited

*Misericordia University will host a series of special events throughout January and February to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognize February as Black History Month. The series begins with the celebration of Dr. King’s birthday on Monday, Jan. 20, with an Ecumenical Prayer Service at noon that will call for peace and understanding in the world. The service in the Mercy Hall Chapel will feature traditional prayer offerings and blessings by leaders from numerous faiths and religious traditions.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Ethics Institute of Northeastern Pennsylvania at Misericordia University will sponsor the panel discussion, “Ethical Issues in the Media,” at 6 p.m. in the Huntzinger and Alden Trust Rooms 218-219 of Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall.

*The South Creek Lions are hosting a Food Drive beginning on January 1st through February, 29th 2020. Collections Boxes are located at Woody’s Country Store, Shedden’s and the Dollar General and the Gillett Branch of First Citizens Community Bank.

*Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be offering an expressive arts workshop, The Art of Gratitude at their center in Forty Fort. Beginning Tuesday January 7th Candy’s Place will offer an expressive art workshop called the Art of Gratitude. The workshop will be held at Candy’s Place every Tuesday in January from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm. This workshop includes meditation, guided imagery, poetry and mixed media journaling. It will be open to the public and will be run by Linda Keck. M.A., License Psychologist/Artist. The cost of the workshop is $20.00 each week or $75.00 if you pay in advance. Participants will need a 5.5 x 8.5 or larger sketchbook. For more information contact Linda at Lskeck@gmail.com or by phone (570) 466-0464. To make a reservation please contact Candy’s Place, (570) 714-8800

*Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center in January. Beginning Tuesday January 14th Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center. The group is open to the public and will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm. The group will be led by Linda Keck .M.A., Licensed Psychologist. If you would like to join the group or have any questions please call Candy’s Place, (570) 714-8800

*Scranton Tomorrow will host Winter in the City on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Posh@The Scranton Club, 404 N. Washington Avenue, Scranton. The event features music by Paul LaBelle and the Exact Change Band, and appetizers, beverages and signature dishes donated by dozens of local restaurants. Tickets: Available at the door for $25 per person (must be age 21 or older to attend). Enjoy the silent auction with great items from local retailers, service professionals, hotels and restaurants. Proceeds benefit Scranton Tomorrow. Information: www.scrantontomorrow.org, lizbaldi@scrantontomorrow.org, 570.963.5901.

*The Brodhead Chapter of Trout Unlimited is offering a six (6) session Introduction to Fly Tying course of in January and February of 2020. The course will introduce students to the tools and techniques needed to enjoy this relaxing and fulfilling pastime. Through the class the students will tie 11 different flies, each chosen to provide instruction on a different technique. Students will receive additional materials to allow them to practice at home between classes. Loaner equipment is available from the chapter for $5.00 plus a $20.00 deposit. There will be prizes for students at each class. Students must register for the class by January 1, 2020 To register contact Eric Baird at 570-396-4677 or ericrobertbaird@gmail.com

*When women support each other, incredible things happen.” This popular quote, author unknown, is the driving force behind a new peer support group being launched by the Women’s Health Center, part of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers. The group, called Stronger Together – Women Supporting Each Other Across the Lifespan, will meet informally to share personal experiences, coping strategies and firsthand information on a variety of health topics. A kick-off meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28, at 6 p.m. in Wayne Memorial Hospital’s David Katz Conference Room. All women age 18 and older are welcome. For information about Stronger Together, call the Women’s Health Center, part of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers, at 570-253-3005.

*The annual Northeast Vegetable Meeting will be held on Thursday, January 23, at the Newton Ransom Fire Company, Newton Ransom Boulevard, Clarks Summit, from 9 am to 3:15 pm, with a hot buffet lunch included.

The registration fee is $28 per person by January 15 and $36 after this date and at the door. The registration fee includes morning refreshments, lunch, and handouts. Pre-registration is encouraged for an accurate lunch count. Interested individuals can register on-line at https://extension.psu.edu/vegetable-meeting or by calling toll-free at 1-877-345-0691.

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC) has been serving the region’s young singers with artistic excellence since 1993. The program is an educational outreach of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale. Auditions for the SVYC will be held on Monday, January 20 from 5-8 p.m. at Sharon Lutheran Church located at 120 S. Market St. in Selinsgrove. Rehearsals are held every Monday night at Sharon Lutheran Church; the first rehearsal will be on Monday, January 27.

Please contact Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com to schedule an audition appointment and for further information.



February 2020

*Activist, lawyer, and political analyst, Bakari Sellers will be the guest speaker at Bloomsburg University annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration. The lecture will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. in Carver Hall’s Gross Auditorium and is free and open to the public.

*Misericordia University will host a series of special events throughout February to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognize February as Black History Month.

The “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” experimental solo play will be presented on Feb. 6-7 with three showtimes. Alicia Nordstrom, Ph.D., professor of psychology at Misericordia University, will perform as Soleimanpour on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Scott Woolnough will act the part on Friday, Feb. 7 at noon, and Jahmeel Powers will take the stage on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. All performances will be in Huntzinger and Alden Trust Rooms 218-219 of Insalaco Hall. For additional information, please contact Dr. Nordstrom at anordstrom@misericordia.edu or 570-674-8008.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Misericordia University will present the film, “I Am Not Your Negro,” at 6 p.m. in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. A discussion will follow under the direction of Ryan Watson, Ph.D., assistant professor of film and visual media in the Department of Fine Arts.

On Monday, Feb. 17, Misericordia will offer the panel discussion, “Mass Incarceration: Reflections from the Classroom at Dallas State Correctional Institution,” from 12-1:15 p.m. in Mercy Hall Room 347. The program will feature Misericordia faculty member Glenn Willis, Ph.D., assistant professor of religious studies, and students regarding their experiences in prison education.

The Black History Month commemoration concludes at Misericordia with “Black Space: Picturing Blackness in the 19th and 20th Centuries” on Monday, Feb. 24 from 4:30-6 p.m. in the Catherine Evans McGowan Room of the Mary Kintz Bevevino Library.

April 2020

*National Public Radio’s award-winning host and co-executive producer of Fresh Air, Terry Gross, will deliver the Max Rosenn Lecture in Law and Humanities on Sunday, April 19. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum (1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity. More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm