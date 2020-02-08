What’s Happening! February 8-9, 2020

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

February 8 and 9, 2020

February 8, 2020

Leadership Wilkes-Barre Team: Art Story: Restoring Verve Vertu’s Kitchen To Functionality and Beyond!

Fundraising Event Saturday, February 8th 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Verve Vertu Art Studio 24 Main St, Dallas. The show will feature Verve Vertu’s local artists and some of the actual pieces they’ve created in studio. Light snacks and beverages to be provided. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door the night of the event. Guests will also have an exciting opportunity to work with Verve Vertu’s artists to Batik. Batiking is an ancient art that has been practiced for 2,000 years in Southeast Asia. The process uses dye-resistant wax to create elaborate patterns and designs on a cloth or paper medium.

February 9, 2020

*Gift Card Bingo, Sunday, February 9, sponsored by the Youth Ministry at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, 420 Main Rd., Hanover Township. Doors open at 12 noon and games begin at 1 PM. Event also includes door prizes, 50-50 raffle, lunch menu, and bake sale. $10 admission fee. Many top prizes to area restaurants and businesses will be awarded. For more information and/or tickets, call Christine at 570-328-4004.

*St Andrew’s Parish, 316 Parrish St, W-B, is holding a Stuffed Cabbage

“Piggie” Dinner on Sunday, February 9 in the church hall from 11:30 until

3:30 or until sold out. Cost is $12 and includes 3 piggies, mashed

potatoes, honey glazed carrots, roll & butter, dessert. There will also

be a Bake Sale, Theme Basket Raffle and 50/50 raffle. Tickets are

available in advance or at the door. Eat in or take out. For more info

please call 570-823-1948.

*On Sunday, February 9 from 3pm -6pm , the Berwick Y will host its 4th Annual Daddy Daughter dance at Rolling Pines Golf Course in Berwick. Over 300 are expected to attend this event where young girls get dressed up and are accompanied by a positive male role model in their lives.

* The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine will perform works by Poleva, Shostakovich and Schumann on Sunday, February. 9 at 4 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts on the Campus of Bucknell University. Formed by the Council of Ministers of Ukraine in November of 1918, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine is considered to be one of the finest symphony orchestras in Eastern Europe. Tickets for the Weis Center performance are $35 for adults, $28 for seniors 62+, $25 for youth 18 and under, $25 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10 for Bucknell students (limit 2), and $25 for non-Bucknell college students (limit 2). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000.

Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

*The Main Street Farmers Market at the Cooperage strives to provide the greater Honesdale community with access to superb local agricultural products. 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, February 1.

February 2020

*Activist, lawyer, and political analyst, Bakari Sellers will be the guest speaker at Bloomsburg University annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration. The lecture will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. in Carver Hall’s Gross Auditorium and is free and open to the public.

*Misericordia University will host a series of special events throughout February to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognize February as Black History Month.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the university will present the film, “I Am Not Your Negro,” at 6 p.m. in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. A discussion will follow under the direction of Ryan Watson, Ph.D., assistant professor of film and visual media in the Department of Fine Arts.

On Monday, Feb. 17, Misericordia will offer the panel discussion, “Mass Incarceration: Reflections from the Classroom at Dallas State Correctional Institution,” from 12-1:15 p.m. in Mercy Hall Room 347. The program will feature Misericordia faculty member Glenn Willis, Ph.D., assistant professor of religious studies, and students regarding their experiences in prison education.

The Black History Month commemoration concludes with “Black Space: Picturing Blackness in the 19th and 20th Centuries” on Monday, Feb. 24 from 4:30-6 p.m. in the Catherine Evans McGowan Room of the Mary Kintz Bevevino Library.

*February. 11: Samek’s Art in Bars Comes to Isle of Que Brewing Company–The Samek Art Museum will bring its popular Art in Bars event to the Isle of Que Brewing Company, 6 University Ave., in Selinsgrove on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. The Samek will bring the art and the Isle of Que Brewing Company will bring the beer as Art in Bars is a low-pressure event designed to get everyone talking about art and beer through the common language of taste. Tickets are $10 at the door and cover the beer tasting.

*Penn State Wilkes-Barre is hosting a one-man play by Michael Fosberg that opens contemplative thought and discussion surrounding race and identity. The performance of “Incognito” will take place Wednesday, February 12, 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

* The Center of Leadership and Engagement of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania presents Kids Fun Carnival 2020 on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Student Rec Center.

The theme of the event, which features activities and crafts for children age 12 and under is “Under the Sea.” Some activities/games include lawn games, table games, life-size board games, card games, bounce house, carnival games and sports-related challenges. Free snacks and refreshments will also be served.

*Saturday, February 15 at 11 am at the Hazleton Rails to Trails- a refreshing winter outdoor walk. Everyone including pets are welcome. Enjoy some outdoor exercise together. The Valentine’s Walk will be approximately 5 miles in total length, from the beginning of the trail to Dreck Creek Reservoir and then back. The walk will be at a moderate pace and will continue in the event of a light rain or snowfall. In the event of severe inclement weather, the walk will be cancelled. The walk will begin at the start of Greater Hazleton Rails to Trails (GHRT) off Route 93, just south of downtown Hazleton near the intersection of Route 424. Please contact Jo-Ann at civicvista@hazletonchamber.org or Audra at aim38884@alumni.bloomu.edu if you have any questions.

* Rummage Sale! Annunciation Orthodox Church, 505 N. Washington Avenue, Scranton Saturday February 22. Stop by 9 am until 3 pm. There will be light refreshments available.

*Wyoming Valley Art League juried show winner’s art exhibition is showing currently through Thursday, February 13, in the Sandra Maffei Gallery at the Circle Centre For The Arts-Home of the Wyoming Valley Art League, 130 Rear South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, Pa 18701.

The exhibition highlights artwork by juried show winners. The Artworks cover a variety of mediums and diverse subject matter.

*Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s THON committee is sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, February . 17. Members of the campus community and the public can stop by Hayfield House 105 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day or make an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

*The South Creek Little League will have a Spaghetti Supper on Saturday, February, 22nd at 5pm. Serving spaghetti & meatballs, or plain sauce, salad, bread, and desserts. The Little League will also have raffle baskets!! Take outs will be available. $5 kids $8 adults. Dinner will be held at the lions Hall on Route 14, Gillett.

*Freedom from Smoking clinic. Free eight-week program. Includes nicotine replacement therapy—patches, gum, lozenges—for participants. Every Wednesday from February 12 – March 25 and one Monday, March 9th at 3:45pm at Wayne Memorial Hospital, 601 Park Street, Honesdale. To reserve your space, call (610) 379-2001 or email gginapio@gmail.com. Presented by the PA Area Health Education Center and Wayne Memorial’s Community Relations Department with funding from the American Lung Association. For more information, visit Lung.org/ffs.

*A Free program on communication strategies for caregivers and patients with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Tuesday, February 25, 5:30pm – 7:00pm. Light dinner provided. Park Street Complex, 648 West Park Street, Honesdale. RSVP (570) 253-8990 or tuttle@wmh.org.

*The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Office of Access and Success will present a photography exhibition titled “Faces of Access and Success” featuring the work of BU students Hamier Booker and Tirazahinna (Tu Tu) Parker along with John Wardigo, a BU faculty member.

The exhibition opens Monday, Feb.24, at 4 p.m. in “The Spot,” located in the Warren Student Services Center, room 22, with a reception and artist talk. The exhibition, featuring over 45 original photographs will remain on display until March 20.

*The South Creek Lions are hosting a Food Drive through February, 29th 2020. Collections Boxes are located at Woody’s Country Store, Shedden’s and the Dollar General and the Gillett Branch of First Citizens Community Bank.

*Night Of Hope, Reflection And Worship Open To The Public- February 28 , Local National Christian Artist Stephen Perillo working along with The Hope Center of NEPA for the community will be hosting a different artist or band each month.

Every 4th Friday of the month Time 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

The event will be held atThe Hope Center , 205 Main Street, Luzerne, PA. 18709

This month’s artist will be with Joe Gandia from the Poconos For more information on this event you can call The Hope Center (570) 763-5217

*A new show, entitled “Mask-arade” opens at Artspace Gallery on February 20 and runs until April 17. It is a theme show, and consists of paintings as well as works in fiber art, photography, pottery, jewelry, and metal sculpture. Artist Reception is February 22, 6 – 8 pm. Gallery Hours: Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 12 noon – 8 pm; Sunday: 12 noon – 5 pm. The Artspace Gallery is located at 221 Center St. Bloomsburg PA 17815

*The King’s College Theatre Department will present one of William Shakespeare’s most tragic plays, “King Lear,” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20-22 and 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the George P. Maffei II Theatre. This will be the 70th consecutive year that King’s has performed a Shakespeare production for local audiences. The George P. Maffei II Theater is located in the Administration Building on North River Street. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $7 for senior citizens, $5 for King’s alumni and non-King’s students, and free for all King’s students. For more information on the upcoming performance or to reserve tickets, call the box office (570) 208-5825 or email boxoff@kings.edu.

March 2020

*Newsies presented by the Tamaqua Area Drama Club on March 19th, 20th, and 21st will hold advance ticket sales at the Tamaqua Area Auditorium on the following dates/times:

February 12th 4:00 to 6:00pm

February 29th 10:00am to 1:00pm

March 3rd 4:00 to 6:00pm

March 9th 4:00 to 6:00pm

Seat specific tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, and $2 children under 5. Cash sales only. Sponsored by Tamaqua Area Drama Club. For more information, email Colleen at colbarrett2019@yahoo.com.

*The Friends Committee of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will host a pancake fundraiser on Saturday, March 14 from 8-10 a.m. at Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 939 Columbia Boulevard (Route 11) in Bloomsburg.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $4.50 for children 12 and under and includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and/or tea. Tickets can be ordered by calling the Children’s Museum at 570-389-9206 or online through the Museum’s website, www.the-childrens-museum.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

* Marywood University will hold a Health and Wellness Discovery Day for high school students on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in the Latour Room at the Nazareth Student Center. The program runs from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., and is free and open to high school students, grades 9-12, who are interested in pursuing degrees in the Health and Wellness fields. To register, visit www.marywood.edu/hwday/ by March 16.

April 2020

*National Public Radio’s award-winning host and co-executive producer of Fresh Air, Terry Gross, will deliver the Max Rosenn Lecture in Law and Humanities on Sunday, April 19. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum (1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity. More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

*Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center in January. Beginning Tuesday January 14th Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center. The group is open to the public and will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm. The group will be led by Linda Keck .M.A., Licensed Psychologist. If you would like to join the group or have any questions please call Candy’s Place, (570) 714-8800

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm