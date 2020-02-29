What’s Happening! February 29-March 1, 2020

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

February 29 and March 1, 2020

February 29, 2020

*A free soup and fellowship time follows the 5:30 p.m. service at Zion Lutheran Church Feb. 29. Zion’s Saturday service is a relaxed service featuring a mix of contemporary Christian music and traditional hymns. All are welcome to the service and fellowship time. Zion Lutheran is located at the corner of Mauch Chunk and Greenwood streets in Tamaqua. For more details about Zion visit its Facebook page or its website, www.ziontamaqua.com.

*The South Creek Lions are hosting a Food Drive through February, 29th 2020. Collections Boxes are located at Woody’s Country Store, Shedden’s and the Dollar General and the Gillett Branch of First Citizens Community Bank.

*Saturday, February 29- Northeastern Pennsylvania Chamber Music Society Presents “Clarinet Kaleidoscope” 7:00 PM at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral, 35 South Franklin Street Celebrate the leap year with some extraordinary musicians: clarinetist Nuno Antunes and pianist Carlos Avila, will join John Vaida and Amy Iwazumi in a vibrant program of clarinet trios. The program includes Darius Milhaud’s suite for violin, clarinet, and piano; Max Bruch’s 8 pieces for viola, clarinet and piano; and Paul Schoenfield’s trio for violin, clarinet, and piano. Tickets: $20 general admission; $10 senior/student.

More information: https://www.nepacms.org.

March 1, 2020

Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

Sounds Like Teen Spirit Teen Open Mic at The Cooperage, March 6 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm there will be an open mic night designed to provide an opportunity to showcase the talent of our community’s youth, Sounds Like Teen Spirit. School-aged students are encouraged to share their performing art on stage at The Cooperage in Honesdale.

The Breaks and Paul Mancini at The Cooperage Project Saturday, March 7 7:30pm, doors open at 7:00pm. Suggested Donation: $10

For more information, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org

*Rhythm & Rhyme of Poetry at The Cooperage, Poetry and music have been intertwined for thousands of years. In antiquity, poems were often sung. Rhythm is what makes music as well as poetry. The flowing of words, the instrument’s smooth melody; all a part of the greater meaning, poetry. Friday, March 13 | 7:00pm to 9:00pm, donations accepted at the door

For more information, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org

this event is BYOB

*The Marywood Jazz Ambassadors at The Cooperage, Monday, March 16 | 8:00pm, doors open at 7:30pm donations accepted at the door

For more information, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org

This event is BYOB

February/March 2020

* Lackawanna County will be offering a Penn State Extension Master Gardener training program beginning March 24. This 15-week long basic training course is a series of Tuesday evening classes covering the major aspects of home horticulture. Throughout basic training and beyond, Master Gardener Trainees work with Master Gardeners serving the larger community with gardening knowledge and support. For more information on the Master Gardener Basic Training program, please check-out the following information sessions. Master Gardeners will give an overview presentation followed by a question and answer session and the opportunity to apply for the training.

9 AM Saturday, February 29 North Pocono Public Library 1315 Church Street, Moscow

Noon Saturday, February 29 The Greenhouse Project Nay Aug Park, 200 Arthur Avenue, Scranton

6 PM Monday, March 2 Carbondale Public Library 5 N. Main Street, Carbondale

6 PM Wednesday, March 4 Abington Community Library 1200 W. Grove Street, Clarks

Summit For more information, please call 570-963-6842 or email LackawannaMG@psu.edu.

March 2020

*Goodwill Hose Company is hosting a Friday Fish Fry! They are located at 537 center street in Danville . Fish fry Fridays, March through April 10th, Lunch is take out only and served from11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dinner is eat in or take out and served from 6 till 9pm. On the menu Yuengling beer battered fish or baked fish, Coleslaw, French fries roll, and butter $ 9.00

* The MPB Community Players (Hazleton) are taking on the musical “Legally Blonde” for their 2020 full length production, and are seeking fans of the movie, the Broadway show, and of all theatre to audition. The musical telling of the 2001 Reese Witherspoon movie will be presented at the MPB Players’ home theatre, Catholic Social Services’ Family Center, on May 29, 30 and 31. Auditions will be Thursday, March 5 at 7pm and Saturday, March 7 at 2pm, also at CSS. The family center is the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 106 S. Church Street in Hazleton.

Auditions for this show will be open to anyone age 12 and over, and everyone who auditions will be placed in the cast. As is the MPB tradition, auditions and casting will determine who will get the leading roles, and who will be a part of the ensemble. Auditions are made to be simple, with each performer being asked to read a small part from the script and to sing a simple song. Rehearsals will start at two per week, and increase as the performance nears. Those interested in auditioning need only attend one of the audition sessions. Rehearsals will start the following week. Most rehearsals will be held in the Players’ rehearsal venue, the MPB Church basement. Anyone who would like to be a part of the show, but is not available for auditions can contact McGrogan to make alternate arrangements. Call (570) 401-6679 or email mcgroganj@gmail.com for additional information. More information can also be found by searching the MPB Community Players on Facebook

A Turkey & Roast Beef Dinner will be held on Saturday March 14th at the South Creek Lions Club on Route 14 in Gillett, Pennsylvania Doors open at 4:30pm. The menu includes real mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Vegetables, Baked Beans, Home Baked Bread and Pies for dessert. Cost is $12 per person. Proceeds from fundraising support many local events and needs.

*Audience members will have the opportunity to hear two of our area’s finest musicians in concert on Sunday, March 15 at 4 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit. Violinist Sophie Till and pianist Ron Stabinsky have gained both regional and international recognition through their performances. This concert is open to the public, free of charge, but a free-will offering is taken to help defray the cost of the event. This event is part of the Arts at First Presbyterian concert series at the church.

For more information, please call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit www.fpccs.org.

*Newsies presented by the Tamaqua Area Drama Club on March 19th, 20th, and 21st will hold advance ticket sales at the Tamaqua Area Auditorium on the following dates/times:

February 12th 4:00 to 6:00pm

February 29th 10:00am to 1:00pm

March 3rd 4:00 to 6:00pm

March 9th 4:00 to 6:00pm

Seat specific tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, and $2 children under 5. Cash sales only. Sponsored by Tamaqua Area Drama Club. For more information, email Colleen at colbarrett2019@yahoo.com.

*The American Legion Riders monthly meeting on Sunday, March 8 at 10:30 AM at the American Legion Post 927, Route 209 and Fairgrounds Road, Gilbert. The American Legion Riders contribute to Veterans, the Community, and enjoy riding. For more information, contact President Everett “Skippy” Shaver, 570-977-8208 or everett.shaver@yahoo.com.

*The Friends Committee of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will host a pancake fundraiser on Saturday, March 14 from 8-10 a.m. at Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 939 Columbia Boulevard (Route 11) in Bloomsburg.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $4.50 for children 12 and under and includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and/or tea. Tickets can be ordered by calling the Children’s Museum at 570-389-9206 or online through the Museum’s website, www.the-childrens-museum.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

* Marywood University will hold a Health and Wellness Discovery Day for high school students on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in the Latour Room at the Nazareth Student Center. The program runs from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., and is free and open to high school students, grades 9-12, who are interested in pursuing degrees in the Health and Wellness fields. To register, visit www.marywood.edu/hwday/ by March 16.

*The Troy Community Theater presents “Good Lord Willing and The Creek Don’t Rise”. Dinner shows Friday March 27th & Saturday March 28th, Dinner at 6pm. Friday & Saturday with a Matinee show on Saturday March 28th at 2pm all shows will be at the Troy Sale Barn. Menu is Roast Beef or Chicken. catering by In His Service.

Tickets will be available at 1st Citizens Bank & Troy Lunch in Troy, and Canton Sentinel in Canton. for more info, contact Jim Blade @ 607-215-5188 or our Facebook page – Troy Community Theater

* The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will present a new work that features the music of Bob Dylan, The Times They Are A-Changin’: A Dylan Oratorio on Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg.T ickets for the performance are $20 for adults and $8 for students. Youth under the age of 12 are free.



Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.svcmusic.org/current-concert-season/the-times-they-are-a-changin/ by calling 570-547-0455, or at the door.

* – Get the works at the Herr Memorial Library baked potato fundraiser Spudfest from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, March 13 at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 417 Market Street, Mifflinburg. Enjoy a baked potato bar which includes the standard potato toppers and some that are slightly unconventional, a salad, drink and an ice cream sundae for dessert. Cost is $8 for adults, $6 for children ages 4-10, and children 3 and under are free. Don’t miss out! Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 18. Tickets can be purchased at the library located at 500 Market Street, Mifflinburg. For more information call 570-966-0831.

*Freedom from Smoking clinic. Free eight-week program. Includes nicotine replacement therapy—patches, gum, lozenges—for participants. Every Wednesday from February 12 – March 25 and one Monday, March 9th at 3:45pm at Wayne Memorial Hospital, 601 Park Street, Honesdale. To reserve your space, call (610) 379-2001 or email gginapio@gmail.com. Presented by the PA Area Health Education Center and Wayne Memorial’s Community Relations Department with funding from the American Lung Association. For more information, visit Lung.org/ffs.

*The Monroe County Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, March 11 at 11:30 AM at the Kettle Creek Environmental Center, 8050 Running Valley Rd, Stroudsburg.

The guest speaker will be Ellen at Pocono Farmstand, who will present “Garden Potpourri”.

The Horticulture Theme is “Leprechaun’s Choice”. It is the Horticulturist’s choice of exhibit.

The design theme is “Mardi Gras Masquerading March”. Get into the spirit of Mardi Gras and have a party! This table design theme is a party for one displayed on a tray or placemat. A floral arrangement is always included in a table design. Some fresh material is required, and dried materials may be incorporated into the design. Dried materials may be embellished with paint, glitter, etc. Accessories are permitted. Have a celebration New Orleans style.

A light luncheon will be served, $5 for non-members. Everyone interested in gardening is invited to attend.

For more information, call For more information, contact President Robin Teets rteets@ptd.net or visit our website, http://www.monroecountygardenclub.com/ and Join us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MonroeCountyGardenClub/

*Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Soup-er Saturday at Community Bible Church, 1700 Heart Lake Road, Jermyn. A smorgasbord of home-made soups on a wintry day accompanied by John and Elaine of “Narrow Road”.

Cost of the soup: Donation.

For more information call 570.604.1455 or https://www.facebook.com/CBCGreenfieldTwp.PA

*The American Legion Riders have their monthly meeting on Sunday, March 8 at 10:30 AM at the American Legion Post 927, Route 209 and Fairgrounds Road, Gilbert.

The American Legion Riders contribute to Veterans, the Community, and enjoy riding.

For more information, contact President Everett “Skippy” Shaver, 570-977-8208 or everett.shaver@yahoo.com.

*King’s College Class of 2023 & Candy’s Place, Cancer & Wellness Center will co-sponsor a Purse “Plus” Bingo at the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center. Save the date! Candy’s Place & The King’s College Class of 2023 will be cosponsoring a Purse “Plus” Bingo on Friday, March 27 2020. Tickets will be $25.00 in advance and $35.00 at the door. Doors open at 6:00pm and bingo starts at 7:00pm. In addition to bingo prizes there will also be a silent auction and basket raffle. Catered food will be available for purchase. Tickets will be sold at Candy’s Place, please call 570-714-8800 for any questions and follow us on social media for event updates!

*Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a Children’s Health Fair at The Miller Center, Lewisburg, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 9 am to noon. The event is sponsored by Service 1st Federal Credit Union. The fair is a day filled with fun activities for parents and children focusing on the key factors of good health including eating right, exercising, taking part in health screenings, and making good decisions about healthy living.

The day will feature vendor presentations and offerings that are geared towards parents and kids. There will be a Kung Fu demonstration by Grand Master Fletcher at 11 am. Three different areas throughout the Miller Center will feature YMCA program offerings at regular intervals throughout the morning including dodgeball, soccer, open batting cage, football, imagination station, obstacle course, basketball with Coach Fed (fun games), pickleball, Zumbini, and kids yoga. No registration is required for the events. A full schedule can be found at: www.evanhospital.com/events.

April 2020

*Dress for Success Lackawanna will host its annual luncheon on Wednesday, April 1. The event will be held at the Hilton Hotel & Conference Center from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. It is the organization’s 21st Anniversary Celebration.

Keynote speaker is Sarah Rose Summers Miss USA 2018! Organizers are thrilled to have her support as Dress for Success celebrates shared interests in elevating the opportunities for women and their impact in today’s world. More information call Dress for Success Lackawanna (570) 941-0339

*National Public Radio’s award-winning host and co-executive producer of Fresh Air, Terry Gross, will deliver the Max Rosenn Lecture in Law and Humanities on Sunday, April 19. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

* The University of Scranton’s Weinberg Memorial Library is requesting book and tag sale donations for its annual spring sale, which is planned for the last weekend of April (April 25-26). The library is also seeking volunteers to help with preparation and staffing for the event.

All proceeds from the book sale will benefit the Friends of the Weinberg Memorial Library Endowment, which supports library collections and services.

Donations may be placed in the boxes on the Monroe Avenue side of the library. Donations will be accepted now through Wednesday, April 22.

This year’s book sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 26, from noon until 4 p.m., in the fifth-floor Heritage Room of the Weinberg Memorial Library. A special preview sale will be held on Friday, April 24, for Friends members and Schemel Forum members.

For additional information or to volunteer, please contact Alyssa Charney at 570-941-7807

*A new show, entitled “Mask-arade” opens at Artspace Gallery runs until April 17. It is a theme show, and consists of paintings as well as works in fiber art, photography, pottery, jewelry, and metal sculpture. . Gallery Hours: Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 12 noon – 8 pm; Sunday: 12 noon – 5 pm. The Artspace Gallery is located at 221 Center St. Bloomsburg PA 17815

May 2020

Colors of India: A Musical Journey for Northeastern Pennsylvania will be Presented by Nexus for Intercultural Exchange of Pennsylvania

The event will be Saturday, May 16 th from 4 pm to-7 pm at the Scranton Cultural Center, Shopland Hall, 420 North Washington Avenue, Scranton.

Tickets available at box office 570-344-1111 Students $10 General $25 VIP $50

On-Going Exhibits and more

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum (1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity. More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

*Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center in January. Beginning Tuesday January 14th Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center. The group is open to the public and will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm. The group will be led by Linda Keck .M.A., Licensed Psychologist. If you would like to join the group or have any questions please call Candy’s Place, (570) 714-8800

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm