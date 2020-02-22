What’s Happening! February 22-23, 2020

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

February 22 and 23, 2020

*The King’s College Theatre Department will present one of William Shakespeare’s most tragic plays, “King Lear,” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the George P. Maffei II Theatre. This will be the 70th consecutive year that King’s has performed a Shakespeare production for local audiences. The George P. Maffei II Theater is located in the Administration Building on North River Street. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $7 for senior citizens, $5 for King’s alumni and non-King’s students, and free for all King’s students. For more information on the upcoming performance or to reserve tickets, call the box office (570) 208-5825 or email boxoff@kings.edu.

*Wilkes University Theatre presents The Spitfire Grill

8:00 PM Saturday, February 22 and 2 pm on Sunday, February 23. Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts, West South Street Wilkes University Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical, The Spitfire Grill. The musical was the recipient of the 2001 Richard Rogers Production Award, presented by the American Academy of Arts and Letters. When it debuted off Broadway in 2001, it also was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Drama Desk awards. Tickets: $10; $5 for students and seniors; free for Wilkes students, faculty and staff with ID.

February 22, 2020

* Rummage Sale! Annunciation Orthodox Church, 505 N. Washington Avenue, Scranton Saturday February 22. Stop by 9 am until 3 pm. There will be light refreshments available.

*The South Creek Little League will host a Spaghetti Supper on Saturday, February, 22nd at 5pm. Serving spaghetti & meatballs, or plain sauce, salad, bread, and desserts. The Little League will also have raffle baskets!! Take outs will be available. $5 kids $8 adults. Dinner will be held at the lions Hall on Route 14, Gillett.

* Fame Strength Will be Hosting an Awesome Night Out for all Our Members (Past-Present and Future), Parents of Athletes, Family, and Friends!!! * the general public is welcome* Come Join our 3rd Annual “Bar Social” at Beer Boys in Wilkes Barre Saturday, February 22nd, 6PM-9PM…A $25 donation gets you Access to All you can eat & drink! Benefits Fame Strength Scholarships

February 23, 2020

.

Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

The Cooperage is pleased to welcome back The Matt Hoffman Quintet to the stage on Friday, February 28, 2020. The Matt Hoffmann Quintet is a jazz ensemble formed by local vibraphonist Matt Hoffmann. On February 28th the band will be performing all new music, featuring original compositions based on Biblical Psalms. 7:00pm, doors open at 6:30pm Suggested Donation: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Sounds Like Teen Spirit Teen Open Mic at The Cooperage, March 6 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm there will be an open mic night designed to provide an opportunity to showcase the talent of our community’s youth, Sounds Like Teen Spirit. School-aged students are encouraged to share their performing art on stage at The Cooperage in Honesdale.

The Breaks and Paul Mancini at The Cooperage Project Saturday, March 7 7:30pm, doors open at 7:00pm. Suggested Donation: $10

For more information, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org

February 2020

* The Troy Lady Trojans Basketball Club will be holding a Spaghetti Supper at the Troy Vets Club in Troy, Pennsylvania from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm. on Thursday, February 27th, Cost is $8 Adults, $5 Children (to age 11). Take outs will be available and all proceeds will be donated towards Lady Trojan Basketball for Grades K-12..

*Freedom from Smoking clinic. Free eight-week program. Includes nicotine replacement therapy—patches, gum, lozenges—for participants. Every Wednesday from February 12 – March 25 and one Monday, March 9th at 3:45pm at Wayne Memorial Hospital, 601 Park Street, Honesdale. To reserve your space, call (610) 379-2001 or email gginapio@gmail.com. Presented by the PA Area Health Education Center and Wayne Memorial’s Community Relations Department with funding from the American Lung Association. For more information, visit Lung.org/ffs.

*A Free program on communication strategies for caregivers and patients with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Tuesday, February 25, 5:30pm – 7:00pm. Light dinner provided. Park Street Complex, 648 West Park Street, Honesdale. RSVP (570) 253-8990 or tuttle@wmh.org.

*The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Office of Access and Success will present a photography exhibition titled “Faces of Access and Success” featuring the work of BU students Hamier Booker and Tirazahinna (Tu Tu) Parker along with John Wardigo, a BU faculty member.

The exhibition opens Monday, Feb.24, at 4 p.m. in “The Spot,” located in the Warren Student Services Center, room 22, with a reception and artist talk. The exhibition, featuring over 45 original photographs will remain on display until March 20.

*The South Creek Lions are hosting a Food Drive through February, 29th 2020. Collections Boxes are located at Woody’s Country Store, Shedden’s and the Dollar General and the Gillett Branch of First Citizens Community Bank.

*Night Of Hope, Reflection And Worship Open To The Public- February 28 , Local National Christian Artist Stephen Perillo working along with The Hope Center of NEPA for the community will be hosting a different artist or band each month.

Every 4th Friday of the month Time 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

The event will be held atThe Hope Center , 205 Main Street, Luzerne, PA. 18709

This month’s artist will be with Joe Gandia from the Poconos For more information on this event you can call The Hope Center (570) 763-5217

*A new show, entitled “Mask-arade” opens at Artspace Gallery on February 20 and runs until April 17. It is a theme show, and consists of paintings as well as works in fiber art, photography, pottery, jewelry, and metal sculpture. Artist Reception is February 22, 6 – 8 pm. Gallery Hours: Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 12 noon – 8 pm; Sunday: 12 noon – 5 pm. The Artspace Gallery is located at 221 Center St. Bloomsburg PA 17815

*Area residents are invited to a Tuesday, Feb. 25 pre-Lenten dinner featuring pork and homemade sauerkraut hosted by Tamaqua Zion Lutheran’s Culinary Team. Dinner is served beginning at 4 p.m. and continues until 6 p.m. or sell-out. In addition to the pork, sauerkraut, a dinner includes mashed potatoes, apple sauce, dessert and coffee, tea or water. Take-outs are available. More information is available at www.ziontamamqua.com. Zion Lutheran is located at the corner of Mauch Chunk and Greenwood streets.

*A free soup and fellowship time follows the 5:30 p.m. service at Zion Lutheran Church Feb. 29. Zion’s Saturday service is a relaxed service featuring a mix of contemporary Christian music and traditional hymns. All are welcome to the service and fellowship time. Zion Lutheran is located at the corner of Mauch Chunk and Greenwood streets in Tamaqua. For more details about Zion visit its Facebook page or its website, www.ziontamaqua.com.

* Lackawanna County will be offering a Penn State Extension Master Gardener training program beginning March 24. This 15-week long basic training course is a series of Tuesday evening classes covering the major aspects of home horticulture. Throughout basic training and beyond, Master Gardener Trainees work with Master Gardeners serving the larger community with gardening knowledge and support. For more information on the Master Gardener Basic Training program, please check-out the following information sessions. Master Gardeners will give an overview presentation followed by a question and answer session and the opportunity to apply for the training.

9 AM Saturday, February 29 North Pocono Public Library 1315 Church Street, Moscow

Noon Saturday, February 29 The Greenhouse Project Nay Aug Park, 200 Arthur Avenue, Scranton

6 PM Monday, March 2 Carbondale Public Library 5 N. Main Street, Carbondale

6 PM Wednesday, March 4 Abington Community Library 1200 W. Grove Street, Clarks

Summit For more information, please call 570-963-6842 or email LackawannaMG@psu.edu.

March 2020

Leo’s are the future of the South Creek Lions Club. Our Leos will be meeting on Saturday, February 22nd at 9am at the Lions Hall in Gillett, Pa. Any child 12-18 is invited to the meeting and find out what it’s all about. FMI call Mindy 717-406-9275 or 570-529-0443.

A Turkey & Roast Beef Dinner will be held on Saturday, March 14th at the South Creek Lions Club on Route 14 in Gillett, Pennsylvania Doors open at 4:30pm. The menu includes real mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Vegetables, Baked Beans, Home Baked Bread and Pies for dessert. Cost is $12 per person. Proceeds from fundraising support many local events and needs.

*Newsies presented by the Tamaqua Area Drama Club on March 19th, 20th, and 21st will hold advance ticket sales at the Tamaqua Area Auditorium on the following dates/times:

February 12th 4:00 to 6:00pm

February 29th 10:00am to 1:00pm

March 3rd 4:00 to 6:00pm

March 9th 4:00 to 6:00pm

Seat specific tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, and $2 children under 5. Cash sales only. Sponsored by Tamaqua Area Drama Club. For more information, email Colleen at colbarrett2019@yahoo.com.

*The American Legion Riders monthly meeting on Sunday, March 8 at 10:30 AM at the American Legion Post 927, Route 209 and Fairgrounds Road, Gilbert. The American Legion Riders contribute to Veterans, the Community, and enjoy riding. For more information, contact President Everett “Skippy” Shaver, 570-977-8208 or everett.shaver@yahoo.com.

*The Friends Committee of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will host a pancake fundraiser on Saturday, March 14 from 8-10 a.m. at Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 939 Columbia Boulevard (Route 11) in Bloomsburg.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $4.50 for children 12 and under and includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and/or tea. Tickets can be ordered by calling the Children’s Museum at 570-389-9206 or online through the Museum’s website, www.the-childrens-museum.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

* Marywood University will hold a Health and Wellness Discovery Day for high school students on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in the Latour Room at the Nazareth Student Center. The program runs from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., and is free and open to high school students, grades 9-12, who are interested in pursuing degrees in the Health and Wellness fields. To register, visit www.marywood.edu/hwday/ by March 16.

*The Troy Community Theater presents “Good Lord Willing and The Creek Don’t Rise”. Dinner shows Friday March 27th & Saturday March 28th, Dinner at 6pm. Friday & Saturday with a Matinee show on Saturday March 28th at 2pm all shows will be at the Troy Sale Barn. Menu is Roast Beef or Chicken. catering by In His Service.

Tickets will be available at 1st Citizens Bank & Troy Lunch in Troy, and Canton Sentinel in Canton. for more info, contact Jim Blade @ 607-215-5188 or our Facebook page – Troy Community Theater

* The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will present a new work that features the music of Bob Dylan, The Times They Are A-Changin’: A Dylan Oratorio on Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m. at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg.T ickets for the performance are $20 for adults and $8 for students. Youth under the age of 12 are free.



Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.svcmusic.org/current-concert-season/the-times-they-are-a-changin/ by calling 570-547-0455, or at the door.

* – Get the works at the Herr Memorial Library baked potato fundraiser Spudfest from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, March 13 at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 417 Market Street, Mifflinburg. Enjoy a baked potato bar which includes the standard potato toppers and some that are slightly unconventional, a salad, drink and an ice cream sundae for dessert. Cost is $8 for adults, $6 for children ages 4-10, and children 3 and under are free. Don’t miss out! Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 18. Tickets can be purchased at the library located at 500 Market Street, Mifflinburg. For more information call 570-966-0831.

April 2020

*National Public Radio’s award-winning host and co-executive producer of Fresh Air, Terry Gross, will deliver the Max Rosenn Lecture in Law and Humanities on Sunday, April 19. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

* The University of Scranton’s Weinberg Memorial Library is requesting book and tag sale donations for its annual spring sale, which is planned for the last weekend of April (April 25-26). The library is also seeking volunteers to help with preparation and staffing for the event.

All proceeds from the book sale will benefit the Friends of the Weinberg Memorial Library Endowment, which supports library collections and services.

Donations may be placed in the boxes on the Monroe Avenue side of the library. Donations will be accepted now through Wednesday, April 22.

This year’s book sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 26, from noon until 4 p.m., in the fifth-floor Heritage Room of the Weinberg Memorial Library. A special preview sale will be held on Friday, April 24, for Friends members and Schemel Forum members.

For additional information or to volunteer, please contact Alyssa Charney at 570-941-7807

On-Going Exhibits and more

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum (1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity. More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

*Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center in January. Beginning Tuesday January 14th Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center. The group is open to the public and will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm. The group will be led by Linda Keck .M.A., Licensed Psychologist. If you would like to join the group or have any questions please call Candy’s Place, (570) 714-8800

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm