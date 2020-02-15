What’s Happening! February 15-16, 2020

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

February 15 and 16, 2020

The 16th Anniversary Clarks Summit Festival of Ice “ICEtendo” will take place President’s Day Weekend, February 14-16 throughout Clarks Summit and the Abingtons! The festival will feature live ice carving demonstrations on Saturday, with an Ice Carving Competition on Sunday featuring professional ice carvers along with options for live gaming. There will be over 50 ice sculptures on display and live music and entertainment all weekend long with free admission & parking . On Saturday and Sunday enjoy carriage rides with the family.

February 15, 2020

*Celebrate Valentine’s Day at First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit with an octet from the Arcadia Chorale regaling you with love songs from 7 to 8 pm in a coffeehouse setting in Fellowship Hall. This program is part of the activities at the church during the Festival of Ice in

Clarks Summit, which will be held on February 15-16. The church will also be offering an ice sculpture outside and a variety of activities inside. The church is located at 300 School Street, Clarks Summit.

From 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday, the Chili Café will provide a place to

warm up, grab a bite to eat, and listen to student musicians perform.

Singers from the Jessica Hitchcock Vocal Studio will be the featured performers. These activities are part of the Arts at First Presbyterian arts program

at the church.

* The Center of Leadership and Engagement of the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania presents Kids Fun Carnival 2020 on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Student Rec Center. The theme of the event, which features activities and crafts for children age 12 and under is “Under the Sea.” Some activities/games include lawn games, table games, life-size board games, card games, bounce house, carnival games and sports-related challenges. Free snacks and refreshments will also be served.

**Saturday, February 15 at 11 am at the Hazleton Rails to Trails- a refreshing winter outdoor walk. Everyone including pets are welcome. Enjoy some outdoor exercise together. The Valentine’s Walk will be approximately 5 miles in total length, from the beginning of the trail to Dreck Creek Reservoir and then back. The walk will be at a moderate pace and will continue in the event of light rain or snowfall. In the event of severe inclement weather, the walk will be canceled. The walk will begin at the start of Greater Hazleton Rails to Trails (GHRT) off Route 93, just south of downtown Hazleton near the intersection of Route 424. Please contact Jo-Ann at civicvista@hazletonchamber.org or Audra at aim38884@alumni.bloomu.edu if you have any questions.

February 16, 2020

Festival Of Ice: Presbybop Jazz Trio As part of the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, warm up at the Abington Community Library while listening to the acclaimed PresbyBop Trio featuring Rev. Bill Carter. The jazz trio will perform live music over two hours, so stop in to hear them as you travel around Clarks Summit visiting the ice sculptures and celebrating ICEtendo! 2:30-4:30PM.

Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

The Cooperage is pleased to welcome back The Matt Hoffman Quintet to the stage on Friday, February 28, 2020. The Matt Hoffmann Quintet is a jazz ensemble formed by local vibraphonist Matt Hoffmann. On February 28th the band will be performing all new music, featuring original compositions based on Biblical Psalms. 7:00pm, doors open at 6:30pm Suggested Donation: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Sounds Like Teen Spirit Teen Open Mic at The Cooperage, March 6 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm there will be an open mic night designed to provide an opportunity to showcase the talent of our community’s youth, Sounds Like Teen Spirit. School-aged students are encouraged to share their performing art on stage at The Cooperage in Honesdale.

The Breaks and Paul Mancini at The Cooperage Project Saturday, March 7 7:30pm, doors open at 7:00pm. Suggested Donation: $10

For more information, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org

February 2020

On Monday, Feb. 17, Misericordia will offer the panel discussion, “Mass Incarceration: Reflections from the Classroom at Dallas State Correctional Institution,” from 12-1:15 p.m. in Mercy Hall Room 347. The program will feature Misericordia faculty member Glenn Willis, Ph.D., assistant professor of religious studies, and students regarding their experiences in prison education.

The Black History Month commemoration concludes with “Black Space: Picturing Blackness in the 19th and 20th Centuries” on Monday, Feb. 24 from 4:30-6 p.m. in the Catherine Evans McGowan Room of the Mary Kintz Bevevino Library.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s THON committee is sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, Feb. 17. Members of the campus community and the public can stop by Hayfield House 105 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day or make an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

* Rummage Sale! Annunciation Orthodox Church, 505 N. Washington Avenue, Scranton Saturday, February 22. Stop by 9 am until 3 pm. There will be light refreshments available.

*The South Creek Little League will host a Spaghetti Supper on Saturday, February, 22nd at 5pm. Serving spaghetti & meatballs, or plain sauce, salad, bread, and desserts. The Little League will also have raffle baskets!! Take outs will be available. $5 kids $8 adults. Dinner will be held at the lions Hall on Route 14, Gillett.

*Freedom from Smoking clinic. Free eight-week program. Includes nicotine replacement therapy—patches, gum, lozenges—for participants. Every Wednesday from February 12 – March 25 and one Monday, March 9th at 3:45pm at Wayne Memorial Hospital, 601 Park Street, Honesdale. To reserve your space, call (610) 379-2001 or email gginapio@gmail.com. Presented by the PA Area Health Education Center and Wayne Memorial’s Community Relations Department with funding from the American Lung Association. For more information, visit Lung.org/ffs.

*A Free program on communication strategies for caregivers and patients with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Tuesday, February 25, 5:30pm – 7:00pm. Light dinner provided. Park Street Complex, 648 West Park Street, Honesdale. RSVP (570) 253-8990 or tuttle@wmh.org.

*The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Office of Access and Success will present a photography exhibition titled “Faces of Access and Success” featuring the work of BU students Hamier Booker and Tirazahinna (Tu Tu) Parker along with John Wardigo, a BU faculty member.

The exhibition opens Monday, Feb.24, at 4 p.m. in “The Spot,” located in the Warren Student Services Center, room 22, with a reception and artist talk. The exhibition, featuring over 45 original photographs will remain on display until March 20.

*The South Creek Lions are hosting a Food Drive through February, 29th 2020. Collections Boxes are located at Woody’s Country Store, Shedden’s and the Dollar General and the Gillett Branch of First Citizens Community Bank.

*Night Of Hope, Reflection And Worship Open To The Public- February 28 , Local National Christian Artist Stephen Perillo working along with The Hope Center of NEPA for the community will be hosting a different artist or band each month.

Every 4th Friday of the month Time 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

The event will be held at The Hope Center , 205 Main Street, Luzerne, PA. 18709

This month’s artist will be with Joe Gandia from the Poconos For more information on this event you can call The Hope Center (570) 763-5217

*A new show, entitled “Mask-arade” opens at Artspace Gallery on February 20 and runs until April 17. It is a theme show, and consists of paintings as well as works in fiber art, photography, pottery, jewelry, and metal sculpture. Artist Reception is February 22, 6 – 8 pm. Gallery Hours: Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 12 noon – 8 pm; Sunday: 12 noon – 5 pm. The Artspace Gallery is located at 221 Center St. Bloomsburg PA 17815

*The King’s College Theatre Department will present one of William Shakespeare’s most tragic plays, “King Lear,” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20-22 and 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the George P. Maffei II Theatre. This will be the 70th consecutive year that King’s has performed a Shakespeare production for local audiences. The George P. Maffei II Theater is located in the Administration Building on North River Street. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $7 for senior citizens, $5 for King’s alumni and non-King’s students, and free for all King’s students. For more information on the upcoming performance or to reserve tickets, call the box office (570) 208-5825 or email boxoff@kings.edu.

*Fame Strength Will be Hosting an Awesome Night Out for all Our Members (Past-Present and Future), Parents of Athletes, Family and Friends!!! *general public is welcome* Come Join our 3rd Annual “Bar Social” at Beer Boys in Wilkes Barre Saturday February 22nd 6PM-9PM… A $25 Donation gets you Access to All you can eat & drink!!!!

Have fun, eat & drink plenty, socialize and win some awesome baskets!!! Benefits Fame Strength Scholarships

March 2020

*Newsies presented by the Tamaqua Area Drama Club on March 19th, 20th, and 21st will hold advance ticket sales at the Tamaqua Area Auditorium on the following dates/times:

February 12th 4:00 to 6:00pm

February 29th 10:00am to 1:00pm

March 3rd 4:00 to 6:00pm

March 9th 4:00 to 6:00pm

Seat specific tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, and $2 children under 5. Cash sales only. Sponsored by Tamaqua Area Drama Club. For more information, email Colleen at colbarrett2019@yahoo.com.

*The American Legion Riders monthly meeting on Sunday, March 8 at 10:30 AM at the American Legion Post 927, Route 209 and Fairgrounds Road, Gilbert. The American Legion Riders contribute to Veterans, the Community, and enjoy riding. For more information, contact President Everett “Skippy” Shaver, 570-977-8208 or everett.shaver@yahoo.com.

*The Friends Committee of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will host a pancake fundraiser on Saturday, March 14 from 8-10 a.m. at Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 939 Columbia Boulevard (Route 11) in Bloomsburg.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $4.50 for children 12 and under and includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and/or tea. Tickets can be ordered by calling the Children’s Museum at 570-389-9206 or online through the Museum’s website, www.the-childrens-museum.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

* Marywood University will hold a Health and Wellness Discovery Day for high school students on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in the Latour Room at the Nazareth Student Center. The program runs from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., and is free and open to high school students, grades 9-12, who are interested in pursuing degrees in the Health and Wellness fields. To register, visit www.marywood.edu/hwday/ by March 16.

April 2020

*National Public Radio’s award-winning host and co-executive producer of Fresh Air, Terry Gross, will deliver the Max Rosenn Lecture in Law and Humanities on Sunday, April 19. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum (1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity. More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

*Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center in January. Beginning Tuesday January 14th Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center. The group is open to the public and will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm. The group will be led by Linda Keck .M.A., Licensed Psychologist. If you would like to join the group or have any questions please call Candy’s Place, (570) 714-8800

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm