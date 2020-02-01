What’s Happening! February 1-2, 2020

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

February 1 and 2, 2020

February 1, 2020

February 2, 2020

Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

*The Main Street Farmers Market at the Cooperage strives to provide the greater Honesdale community with access to superb local agricultural products. 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, February 1.

February 2020

*Activist, lawyer, and political analyst, Bakari Sellers will be the guest speaker at Bloomsburg University annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration. The lecture will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. in Carver Hall’s Gross Auditorium and is free and open to the public.

*Misericordia University will host a series of special events throughout February to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognize February as Black History Month.

The “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” experimental solo play will be presented on Feb. 6-7 with three show times. Alicia Nordstrom, Ph.D., professor of psychology at Misericordia University, will perform as Soleimanpour on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Scott Woolnough will act the part on Friday, Feb. 7 at noon, and Jahmeel Powers will take the stage on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. All performances will be in Huntzinger and Alden Trust Rooms 218-219 of Insalaco Hall. For additional information, please contact Dr. Nordstrom at anordstrom@misericordia.edu or 570-674-8008.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the university will present the film, “I Am Not Your Negro,” at 6 p.m. in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. A discussion will follow under the direction of Ryan Watson, Ph.D., assistant professor of film and visual media in the Department of Fine Arts.

On Monday, Feb. 17, Misericordia will offer the panel discussion, “Mass Incarceration: Reflections from the Classroom at Dallas State Correctional Institution,” from 12-1:15 p.m. in Mercy Hall Room 347. The program will feature Misericordia faculty member Glenn Willis, Ph.D., assistant professor of religious studies, and students regarding their experiences in prison education.

The Black History Month commemoration concludes with “Black Space: Picturing Blackness in the 19th and 20th Centuries” on Monday, Feb. 24 from 4:30-6 p.m. in the Catherine Evans McGowan Room of the Mary Kintz Bevevino Library.

*Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is screening the film “Harriet” on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Kehr Union Ballroom. Additionally, it will also screen on Sunday at 7 and 9:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. “Harriet” is a historical drama depicting the life of the American hero Harriet Tubman, who led many slaves to freedom through the Underground Railroad. Her efforts lasted from 1850 to 1860, the year the Civil War began.

*Gift Card Bingo, Sunday, February 9, sponsored by the Youth Ministry at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, 420 Main Rd., Hanover Township. Doors open at 12 noon and games begin at 1 PM. Event also includes door prizes, 50-50 raffle, lunch menu, and bake sale. $10 admission fee. Many top prizes to area restaurants and businesses will be awarded. For more information and/or tickets, call Christine at 570-328-4004.

*St Andrew’s Parish, 316 Parrish St, W-B, is holding a Stuffed Cabbage

“Piggie” Dinner on Sunday, February 9 in the church hall from 11:30 until

3:30 or until sold out. Cost is $12 and includes 3 piggies, mashed potatoes, honey glazed carrots, roll & butter, dessert. There will also be a Bake Sale, Theme Basket Raffle and 50/50 raffle. Tickets are available in advance or at the door. Eat-in or take out. For more info please call 570-823-1948.

*Freedom from Smoking clinic. Free eight-week program. Includes nicotine replacement therapy—patches, gum, lozenges—for participants. Every Wednesday from February 12 – March 25 and one Monday, March 9th at 3:45pm at Wayne Memorial Hospital, 601 Park Street, Honesdale. To reserve your space, call (610) 379-2001 or email gginapio@gmail.com. Presented by the PA Area Health Education Center and Wayne Memorial’s Community Relations Department with funding from the American Lung Association. For more information, visit Lung.org/ffs.

*A Free program on communication strategies for caregivers and patients with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Tuesday, February 25, 5:30pm – 7:00pm. Light dinner provided. Park Street Complex, 648 West Park Street, Honesdale. RSVP (570) 253-8990 or tuttle@wmh.org.

*The South Creek Lions are hosting a Food Drive through February, 29th 2020. Collections Boxes are located at Woody’s Country Store, Shedden’s and the Dollar General and the Gillett Branch of First Citizens Community Bank.

April 2020

*National Public Radio’s award-winning host and co-executive producer of Fresh Air, Terry Gross, will deliver the Max Rosenn Lecture in Law and Humanities on Sunday, April 19. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum (1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity. More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

*Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center in January. Beginning Tuesday January 14th Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center. The group is open to the public and will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm. The group will be led by Linda Keck .M.A., Licensed Psychologist. If you would like to join the group or have any questions please call Candy’s Place, (570) 714-8800

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm