What’s Happening! December 7-8, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

December 7-8, 2019

The MPB Community Players will travel to five local churches this year to present their Christmas show to the people of the Hazleton Area. The eighth annual holiday pageant, called “Our Christmas Gift,” will be presented three times during the weekend of December 6, and twice the following weekend. The show features an ensemble of 20 performing joyful and triumphant music of the season.

The Players’ production is free, but good will donations will be collected, with proceeds benefiting the venues. On Sunday, December 8, the pageant will be performed twice; first at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Parish (St. Joseph’s Church), Laurel St., Hazleton, starting at 2pm; and then at Most Precious Blood Church, 4th & Seybert Sts., Hazleton, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Next Sunday, December 15, the Players will perform at Holy Annunciation Parish (St. Gabriel’s Church) beginning at 2:30 p.m. And a new venue has been added for this year. At 7:00 p.m. that evening, the group will sing at Holy Rosary Church, 240 South Poplar St., Hazleton.

** Phoenix Theatrics Presents: A Christmas Story The Musical at the Phoenix Performing Arts Centre located at 409 Main St., Duryea. The curtain goes up December 13, 14 at 7:00PM and Dec. 8, 15 at 2:00PM. There is no show on Dec. 7th we will be taking part in the Duryea’s annual Christmas Stroll with Santa in our theatre for the kids to slide down the iconic sliding board depicted in the story.

Tickets: $12 general admission and kids 5 and under are only $5. After every performance, Santa will be available for kids to sit on his lap and slide down the slide. Pictures can be taken. Reservations: Call our Box Office at 570-457-3589 or on our website through PayPal. Highly Recommended with limited seating.

Saturday, December 7, 2019

*Highlights for Children will hold its 28th Annual Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Highlights editorial offices at 803 Church Street in Honesdale. The event features treats, entertainment, and the always-popular craft room. For information, call 570-253-1080.

King’s College “Cantores Christi Regis” Christmas Concert

Saturday, December 7, 7:30 PM at the King’s College Chapel of Christ the King, 29 West North Street. . More information: www.kings.edu or 570-208-6044.

Making A Difference Ministries , 9th Annual Christmas With A Twist, Pastor Stephen Perillo presents his yearly Christmas concert to the Community , December 07, Time: 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. Dorranceton United Methodist Church, 549 Wyoming Ave

Cost: Donation of an unwrapped toy for a child infant to 16 years. The event is Sponsored by: Knights of Columbus and Dorranceton United Methodist Church for The Marine Corps (Toys For Tots Program)

*Tickets for the ninth annual Tamaqua Community Advent Breakfast are on sale. The breakfast is Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 9 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church at the corner of Mauch Chunk and Greenwood streets. Richard Hadesty, Tamaqua Citizen of the Year, will deliver the Advent message. Carol Tempest is this year’s musical guest.

The breakfast features a special candle lighting ceremony and is sponsored by TAFFN, the Tamaqua Area Ministerial Association, the Tamaqua Community Partnership and the Tamaqua Chamber of Commerce and hosted by the Culinary Crew at Zion Lutheran Church.

*Save the date! Candy’s Place, Cancer & Wellness Center will be having a holiday Winter Wonderland, One-Stop Holiday Shoppe & Artisan Fair on Saturday, December 7th. The event will be held at their center, 190 Welles St, Suite 166, from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be there to take pictures with the kids and get you in the holiday spirit! There will also be unique vendors, artists, basket raffle, silent auction, continental breakfast, face painting and kid friendly activities too! Just drop by or book your visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus by calling (570)714-8800.

*The Wilkes University Flute Ensemble will present the concert “Earth and Sky.” The performance is Dec. 7 at 8 pm. on the main stage of the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts at Wilkes University. Admission is free and the concert is open to the public.

Sunday, December 8, 2019

Sunday, December 8, 2019 AT 3:00 PM The Wyoming Valley Art League presents a festive way to celebrate the season: a reading of the complete text from Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas ghost tale. December 8, 3 pm at the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre for the Arts, 130 South Franklin Street. Special guest readers include Erika Funke, Tony Brooks, Anne Rodella, Larry Vojtko, and more! Free and open to the public; food and drink provided; $5 donation to support WVAL community outreach programs (including weekly art classes at Ruth’s Place) is suggested.

More information: www.wyomingvalleyartleague.org or 570-288-1020.

** Festive Holiday Open House, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at The St. James House, the Rectory of Grace Episcopal Church, 210 Ninth St., Honesdale, across from Central Park. Come see this historic stone home, built-in 1875 and recently returned to a residence and decorated for the holidays. Homemade sweets sale and conclusion of holiday gift raffles. Raffle drawings at 4 p.m. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

*Join the Women’s Resource Center on Sunday, December 8th for the 30th Annual Santa’s Snipper’s! The “Cut-A-Thon” will be at the Career Technical Center of Lackawanna County (CTC) from 10 am – 2 pm. Professional licensed cosmetologists from area salons will be providing haircuts. The students from CTC will be offering express manicures and facials. Haircuts are $15 and all of the proceeds will be donated to the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) toward our work with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault from our community. There will be kids crafts and snacks. Plus, Santa will be stopping by to spread some holiday cheer!

* The Wilkes University Civic Band will present a concert conducted by Mark P. Johnson, director of bands. Music on the program includes Overture to Nabucco by Giuseppe Verdi with arrangement by Kenneth Singleton, Divertimento for Band by Vincent Persichetti, and Temperance by Aaron Perrine. Free and open to the public. Sunday, December 8, at 3 pm at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts, West South Street. More information: www.wilkes.edu or 570-408-4330.

*On Sunday, December 8th The Arcadia Chorale will present its 2019 Christmas concert, “A European Christmas,” featuring European carols that focus on the optimism, beauty, and joy of the season, and including a sing-along of traditional Christmas favorites. Guest harpist Maryanne Meyer will accompany the Chorale for their featured piece, Benjamin Britten’s “Ceremony of Carols.” Tickets: general admission, $15 general admission; seniors and WVIA members; students admitted free with a student ID. The concert is at 3 pm at St, Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, 226 South Washington Street

More information or to reserve tickets: http://www.arcadiachorale.org or 570-871-0350.

What’s Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

** Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market Save the date for Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 11:00am to 4:00pm for the Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market at The Cooperage in Honesdale. The Market will showcase the work of many talented artisans of the Upper Delaware Region.

* RiverVibes is pleased to welcome the wildly entertaining folkZinger Christine Lavin back to the Cooperage stage on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30pm. The NY Times calls Christine Lavin “A garrulous comic observer of contemporary manners.” Doors will open at 6:30 for her knitting circle! Get your tickets online at thecooperageproject.org for $20 or $25 at the door. For more information on the show, please call 845-252-6783 or email rivervibes@thecooperageproject.org. This event is BYOB. Comfort food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

* Stop by The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night. Bring your own game from home to share and teach. . We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games, and brain games. All ages are welcome to come to join in the fun. Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game nights will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

| December 19

December

*The University of Scranton Annual Empty Stocking Fund Benefit Concert featuring Ken McGraw with Brass and Ivory, presented by Performance Music, will take place Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Houlihan-McLean Center. Admission is a donation of either a new and unwrapped toy, new toiletry items or a cash donation.

*The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will present A Candlelight Christmas on Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 15 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in downtown Sunbury. The Youth Chorale will join the Chorale for Candlelight Carol, Alegria and The Dream Isaiah Saw and will also perform several holiday pieces on their own. The featured Youth Chorale soloist will be Maya Caron for Once in Royal David’s City. Tickets for the performance are $20 for adults and $8 for students. Youth under the age of 12 are free.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.SVCMusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455, or at the door.

* A collection of photographs by 33 King’s College students who participated in various study abroad programs throughout the 2018-2019 academic year will be on display through Friday, December 13, in the Widmann Gallery located in the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is closed on national holidays. For more information, contact Michelle Leonard, Widmann Gallery Coordinator, at (570) 208-5900 ext. 5328

*The Jersey Shore Public Library, 110 Oliver Street, will be holding a Silent Auction now until December 7 @ 3pm. Over 170 items including Child’s vintage tea set, Handcrafted jewelry

Dolls & stuffed animals, Collectibles. For more information contact the library 570-398-9891

*Mountain Stream Baptist Church will host a Free Christmas Concert featuring the Olivet Gospel Choir from NY. It will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 6pm . The church is located at 305 Dartmouth Drive, Marshalls Creek. For more information Website: www.mountainstreamchurch.com

*The Adult Choir of Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis Street, Scranton, will present their annual Christmas concert, “Love Made A Way – The Journey of Christmas.” There will be two performances: Saturday, December 14 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 15 at Noon. Light refreshments will be served in the Parish Center following each show.



*Celebrating the true spirit of the season, the Electric City Trolley Museum will hold a series of holiday events and trolley runs. The very popular “Santa on the Trolley” excursions are scheduled for November 30 and December 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22. Departure times for these rides are: 10 am, 11 am, 12:30 pm, 2 pm, and 3:30 pm. Reservations are required.

The 10-mile ride for all of the special excursions travels to the Trolley Works Building at the PNC Field and then back to the Museum.

Saturday, December 14, will be a Children’s Holiday Celebration from 10 am to 1 pm with activities such as arts and crafts, Mrs. Claus, a magician, refreshments and music.

For more information and reservations, contact the Trolley Museum at 570-963-6590.

*Classic Voices, Carbondale area’s premiere a cappella choral ensemble,

will perform its eighth annual Christmas concert in the Carbondale

Chamber of Commerce Gallery, 27 N. Main Street, Carbondale, on Saturday, December 14th at 7:30 p.m

*Gaslight Theatre Company will present its eighth and final installment of their annual Playroom series December 12-21 at King’s College Theatre, culminating in nine holiday-themed plays chronicled as Playroom: Home for the Holidays. Please note: This series is not suitable for children.

General admission tickets are $15 and $12 for students, seniors, and military. Tickets cannot be reserved or sold in advance but will be available at the door. The Box Office will open one hour prior to performances and accepts cash, checks, and all major credit cards. For more information, please visit www.gaslight-theatre.org.

*First Keystone Community Bank will host a free concert on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 7:30 pm at Stroudsburg High School Auditorium featuring the renowned Trinity Centennial Band and the Pocono Vocal Locals. Admission to the concert is free.

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will perform with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale at Candlelight Christmas on December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 15 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.

*The Wilkes University Chamber Orchestra will present a concert of music on Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. in the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral, Wilkes-Barre. The concert is conducted by John Vaida, director of the Wilkes University Chamber Orchestra. Admission is free and the concert is open to the public.

*8th Annual Christmas Cookie Walk, Saturday, December 14 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, 420 Main Road, Buttonwood, Hanover Township. $9 a container to fill with whatever cookies you like. There will be over 30 varieties to choose from. Pre-made platters will also be available for $35. Complimentary coffee, tea, and cocoa will be available for all patrons. A Christmas Raffle will be held in conjunction with the event. Proceeds benefit the parish youth ministry program. For more information and/or reservations, call 570-814-6444 or visit exhc.org.

*Christmas Jingle and Mingle, December 21. 3:00pm to 6:00pm.

At Moosic Alliance Community Church 608 Rocky Glen Road, Moosic

A Christmas event the whole family can enjoy. Decorate a cookie, make an ornament, play games, take a photo with our Christmas scenery, watch a puppet show. Have hot chocolate and cookies while listening to our roaming carolers. For more information call 570-457-6020.

*Christmas Jingle and Mingle, December 21. 3:00pm to 6:00pm.

At Moosic Alliance Comunity Church 608 Rocky Glen Road, Moosic

A Christmas event the whole family can enjoy. Decorate a cookie, make an ornament, play games, take a photo with our Christmas scenery, watch a puppet show. Have hot chocolate and cookies while listening to our roaming carolers. For more information call 570-457-6020.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

*Christmas Eve, December 24- The Christmas Eve Worship Services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tannersville 158 Fish Hill Road are: 4:00 pm Family service with communion and 8:00 pm Traditional service with communion.

Family Christmas Eve Worship Service, 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, Grace Episcopal Church Sanctuary, 827 Church St., Honesdale. Rev. Edward K. Erb pastor. All are welcome. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

Christmas Eve Solemn Holy Communion, 11 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, Grace Episcopal Church Sanctuary, 827 Church St., Honesdale.

Christmas Day Worship Service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 25, Grace Episcopal Church Sanctuary, 827 Church St., Honesdale.

Community Christmas Dinner served only at noon Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale. All are welcome. No reservations. No deliveries. Free but freewill donations may be made. Takeouts only after all guests have been served. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

*The University of Scranton’s 11th annual Community Christmas Day Breakfast will take place Wednesday, Dec. 25, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the third-floor Fresh Food Company of the DeNaples Center on campus. The breakfast, organized by the Center for Service and Social Justice and Dining Services/ARAMARK, is offered free of charge to the elderly or those who are alone or in need as a gift to the community for the holiday season.

The University’s Dining Service/ARAMARK staff and volunteers from the University will prepare and serve the breakfast that will include eggs, sausage, pancakes, danish, juice and more.

Reservations are not needed to attend. Parking is available for the breakfast in the University’s parking pavilion on Mulberry Street. For additional information, call 570-941-7401.

April 2020

*National Public Radio’s award-winning host and co-executive producer of Fresh Air, Terry Gross, will deliver the Max Rosenn Lecture in Law and Humanities on Sunday, April 19. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market. The Market will open at 10AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.





* “The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society announces new hours beginning on January 16, 2019.

The NEPGS Family History Library is located at 57 North Franklin St., Kirby Annex Two, Wilkes-Barré PA 18701

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

NEPGS is open to the public. Admission is free for NEPGS members. An all-inclusive $25 Day Pass is available for non-members. Find your roots at NEPGS. nepgs.com”

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

* The Carbon County American Cancer Society- is also hosting The Great Radio “Ask Your Neighbor” Cook Book Sale. This is a Historic Celebration of the Tastes of our Coal Region communities and ethnicities. The cookbook features over 350 pages of recipes collected through a popular weekday radio show on WLSH from the pre-microwave days! The cookbook is presented with permission and in cooperation with WMGH/WLSH Radio.

Order on-line Click Here or by phone (570) 805-4555 or fax (570) 805-4554 All proceeds benefit ACS. The cost is only $20 (shipping available for $7 extra). The Cook Books are in stock today!!

To order by Mail: Make Check Payable to CancerTelethon.org Coffee Houses/ Art Exhibits and More

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm