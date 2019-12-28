What’s Happening! December 28-29, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

December 28-29, 2019

.The Hudson Model Railroad club is hosting its open house-

Saturday December 28 12:00PM-5:00PM

Sunday December 29 12:00PM-5:00PM

Saturday January 4 12:00PM-5:00PM (Steam Engines)

Sunday Janurary 5 12:00PM-5:00PM

Admission to the open houses is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. The HMRRC is located at 97 Martin Street Plains PA, 18705. We are on the second floor above the Hudson Polish Club.

*

The Anthracite Model Railroad Society is hosting its open house. Check it out they are located at 1056

Hanover Court in Hazle Township,

Saturday December 28th 12:00 Noon – 4:00 PM

Sunday December 29th 12:00 Noon – 4:00 PM

Saturday January 4 (2020) 12:00 Noon – 4:00 PM

Sunday January 5 (2020) 12:00 Noon – 4:00 PM

Saturday January 11 (2020) 12:00 Noon – 4:00 PM

Sunday January 12 (2020) 12:00 Noon – 4:00 PM

Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

*New Year- New Open Mic Night! January 8, Come to perform. Come to listen and watch. It’s up to you! This new Open Mic format will include a performance by the band Kali Ma and the Garland of Arms to close out the night. The sign-up board will be brought out at 6:30pm. Performers must

be present to sign up. Suggested donation is $5 BYOB. This is a donation based event and you contributions at the door are what make this event possible! After our Open Mic opportunity concludes, Kali Ma and the Garland of Arms will perform.

*The Main Street Farmers Market at the Cooperage strives to provide the greater Honesdale community with access to superb local agricultural products. 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, January 4.

January 2020

*Free community pork & sauerkraut dinner

The Culinary Crew of Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua is hosting its third annual New Year’s Day pork & sauerkraut community dinner January1 from noon to 3 p.m.

The dinner is free to all Tamaqua area residents. Monetary gifts are accepted but not required.

Zion is located at the corner of Mauch Chunk and Greenwood streets. For more information about the church, visit www.ziontamaqua.com or our

Facebook page or call 570-668-2180.

*There will be a sports card show benefiting the Shikellamy Marching Band on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Shikellamy High School at 6th and Walnut Sts in Sunbury, from 9:00 AM till 3:00 PM. Over 35 tables of collectibles. Admission is just $1.00. Refreshments will be available. Kyle Datres, Colorado Rockies prospect from Williamsport, will be signing autographs from 9:00 AM till 11:30 AM.

*Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be offering an expressive arts workshop, The Art of Gratitude at their center in Forty Fort. Beginning Tuesday January 7th Candy’s Place will offer an expressive art workshop called the Art of Gratitude. The workshop will be held at Candy’s Place every Tuesday in January from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm. This workshop includes meditation, guided imagery, poetry and mixed media journaling. It will be open to the public and will be run by Linda Keck. M.A., License Psychologist/Artist. The cost of the workshop is $20.00 each week or $75.00 if you pay in advance. Participants will need a 5.5 x 8.5 or larger sketchbook. For more information contact Linda at Lskeck@gmail.com or by phone (570) 466-0464. To make a reservation please contact Candy’s Place, (570) 714-8800

*Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center in January. Beginning Tuesday January 14th Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be adding a grief support group to their center. The group is open to the public and will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm. The group will be led by Linda Keck .M.A., Licensed Psychologist. If you would like to join the group or have any questions please call Candy’s Place, (570) 714-8800

*Scranton Tomorrow will host Winter in the City on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Posh@The Scranton Club, 404 N. Washington Avenue, Scranton. The event features music by Paul LaBelle and the Exact Change Band, and appetizers, beverages and signature dishes donated by dozens of local restaurants. Tickets: Available at the door for $25 per person (must be age 21 or older to attend). Enjoy the silent auction with great items from local retailers, service professionals, hotels and restaurants. Proceeds benefit Scranton Tomorrow. Information: www.scrantontomorrow.org, lizbaldi@scrantontomorrow.org, 570.963.5901.

*The Brodhead Chapter of Trout Unlimited is offering a six (6) session Introduction to Fly Tying course of in January and February of 2020. The course will introduce students to the tools and techniques needed to enjoy this relaxing and fulfilling pastime. Through the class the students will tie 11 different flies, each chosen to provide instruction on a different technique. Students will receive additional materials to allow them to practice at home between classes. Loaner equipment is available from the chapter for $5.00 plus a $20.00 deposit. There will be prizes for students at each class. Students must register for the class by January 1, 2020 To register contact Eric Baird at 570-396-4677 or ericrobertbaird@gmail.com

*When women support each other, incredible things happen.” This popular quote, author unknown, is the driving force behind a new peer support group being launched by the Women’s Health Center, part of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers. The group, called Stronger Together – Women Supporting Each Other Across the Lifespan, will meet informally to share personal experiences, coping strategies and firsthand information on a variety of health topics. A kick-off meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28, at 6 p.m. in Wayne Memorial Hospital’s David Katz Conference Room. All women age 18 and older are welcome. For information about Stronger Together, call the Women’s Health Center, part of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers, at 570-253-3005.

April 2020

*National Public Radio’s award-winning host and co-executive producer of Fresh Air, Terry Gross, will deliver the Max Rosenn Lecture in Law and Humanities on Sunday, April 19. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum (1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity. More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm