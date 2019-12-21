What’s Happening! December 21-22, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

December 21-22, 2019



*Celebrating the true spirit of the season, the Electric City Trolley Museum will hold a series of holiday events and trolley runs. The very popular “Santa on the Trolley” excursions are scheduled for December 21 and 22. Departure times for these rides are: 10 am, 11 am, 12:30 pm, 2 pm, and 3:30 pm. Reservations are required. The 10-mile ride for all of the special excursions travels to the Trolley Works Building at the PNC Field and then back to the Museum. For more information and reservations, contact the Trolley Museum at 570-963-6590.

Saturday, December 21, 2019

*Christmas Jingle and Mingle, December 21. 3:00pm to 6:00pm.

At Moosic Alliance Community Church 608 Rocky Glen Road, Moosic

A Christmas event the whole family can enjoy. Decorate a cookie, make an ornament, play games, take a photo with our Christmas scenery, watch a puppet show. Have hot chocolate and cookies while listening to our roaming carolers. For more information call 570-457-6020.

*Gaslight Theatre Company will present its eighth and final installment of their annual Playroom series December 21 at King’s College Theatre, culminating in nine holiday-themed plays chronicled as Playroom: Home for the Holidays. Please note: This series is not suitable for children.

General admission tickets are $15 and $12 for students, seniors, and military. Tickets cannot be reserved or sold in advance but will be available at the door. The Box Office will open one hour prior to performances and accepts cash, checks, and all major credit cards. For more information, please visit www.gaslight-theatre.org.

Sunday, December 22, 2019

Running of the Torch – Mayrutz Halapid- 5:30 PM Begins at the River Common Portal at South River Street and Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre and run to 613 S.J. Strauss Lane

The JCC has sponsored the Mayrutz Halapid Ceremony, the Running of the Torch, for several decades. Each year we continue a long-standing tradition, which originated in Israel in 1940 when young men would run to distant cities of the country to light public menorahs.

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with the Friedman JCC, Congregation Ohav Zedek, Temple B’nai B’rith, and Temple Israel. Outdoor and indoor candle lightings, food, fun, festivities, songs, and stories with Cantor Ahron Abraham, Rabbi David Kaplan, Rabbi Larry Kaplan, and Rabbi Eric Mollo. The dinner will include vegetable lasagna, macaroni and cheese, jelly donuts and much more.Price adults: $20.00, children: $10.00

*What is Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

*Saturday, December 21 Grab your dancing shoes and head over to The Cooperage for our monthly Contra Dance! Bring a partner or find a partner here. All are welcome to dance along to music performed by Poison Love, no experience necessary, we’ll all be dancing together!

Caller Laurie B. will do a beginner lesson starting at 7:15 and the dancing will start at 7:30. Beginners are most welcome!

*New Year- New Open Mic Night! January 8, Come to perform. Come to listen and watch. It’s up to you! This new Open Mic format will include a performance by the band Kali Ma and the Garland of Arms to close out the night. The sign-up board will be brought out at 6:30pm. Performers must be present to sign up. Suggested donation is $5

BYOB. This is a donation-based event and your contributions at the door are what make this event possible! After the Open Mic opportunity concludes, Kali Ma and the Garland of Arms will perform.

*The Main Street Farmers Market at the Cooperage strives to provide the greater Honesdale community with access to superb local agricultural products. 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, December 21 and January 4.

December

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

*Christmas Eve, December 24- The Christmas Eve Worship Services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tannersville 158 Fish Hill Road are: 4:00 pm Family service with communion and 8:00 pm Traditional service with communion.

* The Loyalsock United Methodist Charge which is comprised of Bethel of Loyalsock, Mill Creek and Third Street United Methodist Churches will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on December 24th, at 7pm. The service will be held at Third Street United Methodist Church at 931 East Third Street, Williamsport, PA 17701. Everyone is welcome to attend

Family Christmas Eve Worship Service, 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, Grace Episcopal Church Sanctuary, 827 Church St., Honesdale. Rev. Edward K. Erb pastor. All are welcome. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

Christmas Eve Solemn Holy Communion, 11 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, Grace Episcopal Church Sanctuary, 827 Church St., Honesdale.

Christmas Day Worship Service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 25, Grace Episcopal Church Sanctuary, 827 Church St., Honesdale.

Community Christmas Dinner served only at noon Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale. All are welcome. No reservations. No deliveries. Free but freewill donations may be made. Takeouts only after all guests have been served. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

*The University of Scranton’s 11th annual Community Christmas Day Breakfast will take place Wednesday, Dec. 25, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the third-floor Fresh Food Company of the DeNaples Center on campus. The breakfast, organized by the Center for Service and Social Justice and Dining Services/ARAMARK, is offered free of charge to the elderly or those who are alone or in need as a gift to the community for the holiday season.

The University’s Dining Service/ARAMARK staff and volunteers from the University will prepare and serve the breakfast that will include eggs, sausage, pancakes, danish, juice and more.

Reservations are not needed to attend. Parking is available for the breakfast in the University’s parking pavilion on Mulberry Street. For additional information, call 570-941-7401.

January 2020

*There will be a sports card show benefiting the Shikellamy Marching Band on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Shikellamy High School at 6th and Walnut Sts in Sunbury, from 9:00 AM till 3:00 PM. Over 35 tables of collectibles. Admission is just $1.00. Refreshments will be available. Kyle Datres, Colorado Rockies prospect from Williamsport, will be signing autographs from 9:00 AM till 11:30 AM.

*Candy’s Place, Cancer and Wellness Center will be offering an expressive arts workshop, The Art of Gratitude at their center in Forty Fort. Beginning Tuesday, January 7th Candy’s Place will offer an expressive art workshop called the Art of Gratitude. The workshop will be held at Candy’s Place every Tuesday in January from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm. This workshop includes meditation, guided imagery, poetry and mixed media journaling. It will be open to the public and will be run by Linda Keck. M.A., License Psychologist/Artist. The cost of the workshop is $20.00 each week or $75.00 if you pay in advance. Participants will need a 5.5 x 8.5 or larger sketchbook. For more information contact Linda at Lskeck@gmail.com or by phone (570) 466-0464. To make a reservation please contact Candy’s Place, (570) 714-8800

The Brodhead Chapter of Trout Unlimited is offering a six (6) session Introduction to Fly Tying course of in January and February of 2020. The course will introduce students to the tools and techniques needed to enjoy this relaxing and fulfilling pastime. Through the class the students will tie 11 different flies, each chosen to provide instruction on a different technique. Students will receive additional materials to allow them to practice at home between classes. Loaner equipment is available from the chapter for $5.00 plus a $20.00 deposit. There will be prizes for students at each class. Students must register for the class by January 1, 2020 To register contact Eric Baird at 570-396-4677 or ericrobertbaird@gmail.com

*When women support each other, incredible things happen.” This popular quote, author unknown, is the driving force behind a new peer support group being launched by the Women’s Health Center, part of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers. The group, called Stronger Together – Women Supporting Each Other Across the Lifespan, will meet informally to share personal experiences, coping strategies and firsthand information on a variety of health topics. A kick-off meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28, at 6 p.m. in Wayne Memorial Hospital’s David Katz Conference Room. All women age 18 and older are welcome. For information about Stronger Together, call the Women’s Health Center, part of Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers, at 570-253-3005.

April 2020

*National Public Radio’s award-winning host and co-executive producer of Fresh Air, Terry Gross, will deliver the Max Rosenn Lecture in Law and Humanities on Sunday, April 19. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.





*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm