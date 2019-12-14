What’s Happening! December 14-15, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

December 14-15, 2019

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will perform with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale at Candlelight Christmas on December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 15 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. The performance will include glorious voices singing songs of the season including local soloists Amy Caron and Joanna Rees, as well as the traditional ringing-in of Christmas. The Chorale will be joined by very special guest the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale.

*The MPB Community Players are continuing their holiday showcase this weekend with two more performances of “Our Christmas Gift” on Sunday, December 15. The show features an ensemble of 20 performing joyful and triumphant music of the season. This Sunday’s performances will be held at two Hazleton City churches. At 2:30 p.m., the ensemble will be at Annunciation (St. Gabriel’s) Church on South Wyoming Street. And at 7:00 p.m., Holy Rosary Church on South Poplar Street will host the group. The shows are free to the public, but good will donations will be collected, with proceeds benefiting the venues.

*The Nutcracker” by the Degnan Ballet Center, 7:30 PM Saturday, December 14- and 2 pm on Sunday, December 15 at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center at Wilkes University, River Street. The Degnan Ballet Center returns to the stage for its annual full-length holiday production of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at Wilkes University. Watch in wonder as toy soldiers and mice become life size, and as our heroine, Clara takes a magical journey through the land of sweets. The performance is a must-see for children and adults and showcases Northeastern Pennsylvania’s youth ballet in one of its most breathtaking performances. Tickets: $22; $15 for students 18 and under; seniors 65+.

** Phoenix Theatrics Presents A Christmas Story The Musical at the Phoenix Performing Arts Centre located at 409 Main St., Duryea. The curtain goes up December, 14 at 7:00PM and December, 15 at 2:00PM. Tickets: $12 general admission and kids 5 and under are only $5. After every performance, Santa will be available for kids to sit on his lap and slide down the slide. Pictures can be taken. Reservations: Call our Box Office at 570-457-3589 or on our website through PayPal. Highly Recommended with limited seating.

Saturday, December 14, 2019

*The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will present A Candlelight Christmas on Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 15 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in downtown Sunbury. The Youth Chorale will join the Chorale for Candlelight Carol, Alegria and The Dream Isaiah Saw and will also perform several holiday pieces on their own. The featured Youth Chorale soloist will be Maya Caron for Once in Royal David’s City. Tickets for the performance are $20 for adults and $8 for students. Youth under the age of 12 are free.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.SVCMusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455, or at the door.

*Mountain Stream Baptist Church will host a Free Christmas Concert featuring the Olivet Gospel Choir from NY. It will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 6pm . The church is located at 305 Dartmouth Drive, Marshalls Creek. For more information Website: www.mountainstreamchurch.com

*The Adult Choir of Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis Street, Scranton, will present their annual Christmas concert, “Love Made A Way – The Journey of Christmas.” There will be two performances: Saturday, December 14 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 15 at Noon. Light refreshments will be served in the Parish Center following each show.

*Classic Voices, Carbondale area’s premiere a cappella choral ensemble,

will perform its eighth annual Christmas concert in the Carbondale

Chamber of Commerce Gallery, 27 N. Main Street, Carbondale, on Saturday, December 14th at 7:30 p.m

*8th Annual Christmas Cookie Walk, Saturday, December 14 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, 420 Main Road, Buttonwood, Hanover Township. $9 a container to fill with whatever cookies you like. There will be over 30 varieties to choose from. Pre-made platters will also be available for $35. Complimentary coffee, tea, and cocoa will be available for all patrons. A Christmas Raffle will be held in conjunction with the event. Proceeds benefit the parish youth ministry program. For more information and/or reservations, call 570-814-6444 or visit exhc.org.

*Fourth Annual “Santacon” Pub-Crawl for A Cause, Saturday, December 14 3:00 PM

Participating Downtown Wilkes-Barre businesses

There are many different Santas coming to the Diamond City for the fourth annual Santacon Pub Crawl, held to benefit Valley Santa! Get creative with your holiday apparel! Discounts will be available at participating downtown taverns. A one time $5.00 donation is suggested to benefit Valley Santa.

Sunday, December 15, 2019

*The University of Scranton Annual Empty Stocking Fund Benefit Concert featuring Ken McGraw with Brass and Ivory, presented by Performance Music, will take place Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Houlihan-McLean Center. Admission is a donation of either a new and unwrapped toy, new toiletry items or a cash donation.

*Tamaqua area families are invited to “Frosty’s Christmas,” a free holiday event Dec. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. hosted by the Outreach Team at Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua. The event features a Frosty the Snowman theme and games, cookies, candy, movies and time with Santa. All are welcome. Zion Lutheran is at the corner of Mauch Chunk and Greenwood Streets. For more information visit www.ziontamaqua.com or Zion’s Facebook page.

What’s Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

* The Main Street Farmers Market strives to provide the greater Honesdale community with access to superb local agricultural products. The Market is a vibrant and friendly gathering of exemplary local producers and enthusiastic consumers, connecting through a mutual appreciation for each other and for our regional foodscape. From 11 am to 1 pm

*December 18 Have a love for bluegrass? Come check out our monthly acoustic bluegrass jam. All levels of players are welcome. All instruments are welcome too! Just be sure to leave your amps at home, this jam is entirely acoustic. 7 to 9 pm

* Stop by The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night. Bring your own game from home to share and teach. . We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games, and brain games. All ages are welcome to come to join in the fun. Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game nights will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

| December 19

December



*Celebrating the true spirit of the season, the Electric City Trolley Museum will hold a series of holiday events and trolley runs. The very popular “Santa on the Trolley” excursions are scheduled for November 30 and December 14, 15, 21 and 22. Departure times for these rides are: 10 am, 11 am, 12:30 pm, 2 pm, and 3:30 pm. Reservations are required.

The 10-mile ride for all of the special excursions travels to the Trolley Works Building at the PNC Field and then back to the Museum.

Saturday, December 14, will be a Children’s Holiday Celebration from 10 am to 1 pm with activities such as arts and crafts, Mrs. Claus, a magician, refreshments and music.

For more information and reservations, contact the Trolley Museum at 570-963-6590.

*Gaslight Theatre Company will present its eighth and final installment of their annual Playroom series December 12-21 at King’s College Theatre, culminating in nine holiday-themed plays chronicled as Playroom: Home for the Holidays. Please note: This series is not suitable for children.

General admission tickets are $15 and $12 for students, seniors, and military. Tickets cannot be reserved or sold in advance but will be available at the door. The Box Office will open one hour prior to performances and accepts cash, checks, and all major credit cards. For more information, please visit www.gaslight-theatre.org.

*First Keystone Community Bank will host a free concert on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 7:30 pm at Stroudsburg High School Auditorium featuring the renowned Trinity Centennial Band and the Pocono Vocal Locals. Admission to the concert is free.

*Christmas Jingle and Mingle, December 21. 3:00pm to 6:00pm.

At Moosic Alliance Community Church 608 Rocky Glen Road, Moosic

A Christmas event the whole family can enjoy. Decorate a cookie, make an ornament, play games, take a photo with our Christmas scenery, watch a puppet show. Have hot chocolate and cookies while listening to our roaming carolers. For more information call 570-457-6020.

*Christmas Eve, December 24- The Christmas Eve Worship Services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tannersville 158 Fish Hill Road are: 4:00pm Family service with communion and 8:00pm Traditional service with communion.

* The Loyalsock United Methodist Charge which is comprised of Bethel of Loyalsock, Mill Creek and Third Street United Methodist Churches will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on December 24th, at 7pm. The service will be held at Third Street United Methodist church at 931 East Third Street, Williamsport, PA 17701. Everyone is welcome to attend

Family Christmas Eve Worship Service, 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, Grace Episcopal Church Sanctuary, 827 Church St., Honesdale. Rev. Edward K. Erb pastor. All are welcome. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

Christmas Eve Solemn Holy Communion, 11 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, Grace Episcopal Church Sanctuary, 827 Church St., Honesdale.

Christmas Day Worship Service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 25, Grace Episcopal Church Sanctuary, 827 Church St., Honesdale.

Community Christmas Dinner, served only at noon Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 827 Church St., Honesdale. All are welcome. No reservations. No deliveries. Free but freewill donations may be made. Takeouts only after all guests have been served. For information, leave a message at 570-253-2760.

*The University of Scranton’s 11th annual Community Christmas Day Breakfast will take place Wednesday, Dec. 25, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the third-floor Fresh Food Company of the DeNaples Center on campus. The breakfast, organized by the Center for Service and Social Justice and Dining Services/ARAMARK, is offered free of charge to the elderly or those who are alone or in need as a gift to the community for the holiday season.

The University’s Dining Service/ARAMARK staff and volunteers from the University will prepare and serve the breakfast that will include eggs, sausage, pancakes, danish, juice and more.

Reservations are not needed to attend. Parking is available for the breakfast in the University’s parking pavilion on Mulberry Street. For additional information, call 570-941-7401.

January 2020

*There will be a sports card show benefiting the Shikellamy Marching Band on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Shikellamy High School at 6th and Walnut Sts in Sunbury, from 9:00 AM till 3:00 PM. Over 35 tables of collectibles. Admission is just $1.00. Refreshments will be available. Kyle Datres, Colorado Rockies prospect from Williamsport, will be signing autographs from 9:00 AM till 11:30 AM.

April 2020

*National Public Radio’s award-winning host and co-executive producer of Fresh Air, Terry Gross, will deliver the Max Rosenn Lecture in Law and Humanities on Sunday, April 19. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market. The Market will open at 10AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.





* “The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society announces new hours beginning on January 16, 2019.

The NEPGS Family History Library is located at 57 North Franklin St., Kirby Annex Two, Wilkes-Barré PA 18701

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

NEPGS is open to the public. Admission is free for NEPGS members. An all-inclusive $25 Day Pass is available for non-members. Find your roots at NEPGS. nepgs.com”

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

* The Carbon County American Cancer Society- is also hosting The Great Radio “Ask Your Neighbor” Cook Book Sale. This is a Historic Celebration of the Tastes of our Coal Region communities and ethnicities. The cookbook features over 350 pages of recipes collected through a popular weekday radio show on WLSH from the pre-microwave days! The cookbook is presented with permission and in cooperation with WMGH/WLSH Radio.

Order on-line Click Here or by phone (570) 805-4555 or fax (570) 805-4554 All proceeds benefit ACS. The cost is only $20 (shipping available for $7 extra). The Cook Books are in stock today!!

To order by Mail: Make Check Payable to CancerTelethon.org Coffee Houses/ Art Exhibits and More

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm