What’s Happening! August 31 and September 1, 2019

August 31 and September 1, and September 2, 2019 (Labor Day)

*La Festa Italiana will be held Labor Day weekend (Friday through Monday, August 30 through September 2, 2019) on Courthouse Square in the heart of downtown Scranton, Pa. Hours are Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As usual, more than 80 vendors will be offering great Italian food, and continuous live entertainment will be featured on multiple stages around the square. There is no admission charge. Click Here for List of Events

Railfest 2019 at Steamtown National Historic Site (NHS) in downtown Scranton is a celebration of railroading’s past, present and future. Held annually on the Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend, this year’s event takes place on August 31 and September 1, with an opening ceremony on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m., hosted by park Superintendent Cherie Shepherd.

Drum Corps Associates (DCA) is hosting their world championships in Williamsport over Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1. Over 25 corps will be coming to Williamsport for the various activities associated with the championship. The corps will be practicing at various sites in Lycoming County during their stay here over Labor Day weekend.

August 31, 2019

*The Pocono Family YMCA will be holding its Annual Yard Sale, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9:00a.m. – 3:00p.m.

September 1, 2019

Labor Day- September 2, 2019

NEPA Labor Day Celebration & Festival, : 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM at Kirby Park



The Greater Wilkes-Barre Labor Council hosts the Annual Labor Day Celebration and Festival at Kirby Park. The Labor Day event honors all the working men and women who support their families and communities, while reflecting on the need to work hard to protect the rights of the working class. Many family-friendly activities and organizations will be present, and all proceeds benefit retired veterans. Free and open to the public.

What’s Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

**Vendor Applications Now Being Accepted for Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market

Save the date for Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 11:00am to 4:00pm for the Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market at The Cooperage in Honesdale. The Market will showcase the work of many talented artisans of the Upper Delaware Region. Vendor Application Deadline is August 24

Free Entry For more information or to apply to vend please visit our website thecooperageproject.org/holiday-artisans-market-2019.

* Stop by The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night. Bring your own game from home to share and teach. . We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games, and brain games. All ages are welcome to come to join in the fun. Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game nights will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

| September 19 | October 17 | November 21 | December 19

September

* Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company serving their Award Winning Breakfast Buffet

September 8th 8am-1pm. The fire company is located at 1381 Lake Ariel Highway

* Nicholson Bridge Day, Sept. 8th, 9am-4pm, Main Street Nicholson Rt 11 & 92



Many quality vendors, food, live entertainment, carriage rides, model train displays and more.

The event is sponsored by the Nicholson Women’s Club. For info: 570-942-6747

* USED BOOK SALE….At The Holy Name of Jesus Parish (formerly Transfiguration) at 217 West Green St., West Hazleton in the school building, lower level auditorium.

Thursday, September 12 from 10 am to 4 pm

Friday, September 13 from 10 am to 4 pm

Saturday, September 14 from 10 am to 6 pm

Sunday, September 15 (Bag Day) from 11 am to 3 pm

Three free parking lots are available

A lift for our guests who are disabled is also available at the front entrance.

Books are presorted according to content. CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes & cassettes are available at give-away prices.

Proceeds will benefit the Capital Campaign for the on-going renovation of the former Transfiguration School building.

* King’s College will host former members and friends of the Memorial Presbyterian Church on North Street in Wilkes-Barre for a tour, prayer service and reception on Thursday, September 5, at 4 p.m. The event will honor the legacy and history of the Memorial Presbyterian Church and celebrate the Church’s renovation and restoration as a house of worship. Former members and friends who wish to attend are asked to contact the King’s College Office of Campus Ministry at (570) 208-5836 to indicate their attendance and for information on parking.

* The University of Scranton’s Center for Service and Social Justice will hold its annual Volunteer Fair for local nonprofits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, on campus.

The fair offers University students and student-led clubs interested in service projects and community-based learning sites a chance to meet representatives from nonprofit organizations in need of volunteers.

To register a nonprofit organization for the event, email ellen.judge@scranton.edu or call 570-941-7429. The deadline to register for the fair is Sept. 3.

* Photography celebrating the Rust Belt region is the focus of Rust Belt Biennial at the Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University from Aug. 27 to Oct. 6. The land, people and history of the Rust Belt inspired Niko J. Kallianiotis, contributing photographer for The New York Times and photography instructor at Drexel University and the University of Scranton, and Yoav Friedlander, photographer, to highlight photographic work from the region.

The opening reception is Saturday, Sept. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. In conjunction with the exhibition, a gallery talk given by the exhibition’s founders and select artists will take place at the Sordoni Art Gallery, 141 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre:

Panel Discussion: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 5 p.m.; Niko J. Kallianiotis, Yoav Friedlander, Ed Eckstein, founding member of Frame 37, and Jamie Longazel, co-founder of Anthracite Unite, will host a panel on photography and the Rust Belt region. The panel will be moderated by gallery director, Heather Sincavage.

Art Block: Friday, Sept. 20, 5 to 8 p.m.; Live glass-blowing demonstrations with the Keystone College Mobile Glass Studio, hands-on art activities, music and more will take place as part of downtown Wilkes-Barre’s Third Friday Art Block. For more information, visit www.wilkes.edu/sordoniartgallery.

* There will be a pancake breakfast on Saturday, September 14, 7:30-11AM, at the Damascus Community Center 60 Conklin Hill Road. (On the Pa. side of the Cochecton/Damascus Bridge, turn between the dentist’s office and the auto repair garage onto Conklin Hill Road. Bear right up the hill; look for #60 and signs.) Adults $7; children 5-12, $5; under 5, free. Menu: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, juice, fruit, coffee, tea.

*Hawk Mountain Sanctuary will host its annual Autumn Native Plant Sale on Saturday, September 14 outside of the Visitor Center from 10 am to 4 pm, featuring over 100 species of native trees, grasses, vines, shrubs, and flowering plants. The sale is open to the public, and all proceeds benefit Hawk Mountain’s conservation and education programs.

*The South Creek Lion’s First Fall Dinner will be Saturday, September 14th at 4:30pm. The menu includes Turkey or Roast Beef, Real Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables, Baked Beans and “Home Baked Bread” Cost is $12.00 per person. The South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett.

*The Pennsylvania Heritage Festival is looking for Antique Cars, Trucks & Farm Machinery to participate in this years Festival on September 21st and 22nd at the Heritage Farm Museum at Alparon Park in Troy, Pennsylvania. FMI call 470-786-9482

*The Greenhouse Project is excited to offer “Low-Cost Kitchen Skills’’ on Thursday, September 5th at 6:00 p.m. at the James Barrett McNulty Greenhouse in Nay Aug Park. Guest Randy Ryan, owner of “The Kimchi Dude,” will present a program about how you can make delicious and nutritious plant based dishes in your home kitchen without spending a lot of money on expensive gadgets. RSVP by email empoweredeatingplants@gmail.com or on our Facebook event. The event is sponsored by The Greenhouse Project and a $5 donation is suggested, not required. The event is part of a monthly program called Empowered Eating sponsored by The Greenhouse Project, located at 200 Arthur Ave., Scranton, PA in Nay Aug Park.

* The Ross Township Community Day Celebration is September 8th from 11am – 4pm at the VanBuskirk-Haney (Ross Twp. Park), 238 Anchorage Rd-Saylorsburg. The township invites your organization to promote what you do for the community and recruit new members. It’s a great way to find out about different organizations and become involved in your community.

The Historical Society will join the festivities and showcase historical artifacts, provide some township historyand have a CAKE WALK at 1PM ($2.00 to participate). NEW this year…Local Crafters and Direct Sellers are invited to promote their talents and showcase their small business.

Also, there be a Tricky Tray (Basket Raffle) Extravaganza benefitting the Ross Historical Group and the West End Regional Park. Demonstrations, Entertainment, Food and Drink will be part of the festivities.

For additional information please call (570)992-9733 or bkozen@weposc.org

* The Carbon Builders Association will host A Designer Purse Bingo on Sat. September 28th, The event will be held at the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Corp. 902 Mill Road, Lehighton.Plus…Raffles – Door Prizes Chinese AuctionDoors & Kitchen Open at 5pm. Bingo Starts @ 6pm

TICKETS $30 sold in advance—$35 At Door (20 Games—Includes 5 Specials)

Call 610-379-1099 for Tickets & Infowww. carbonbuilders.com or e-mail carbbld@ptd.net

*The American Legion Riders have their monthly meeting on Sunday, September 8 at 10:30 AM at the American Legion Post 927, Route 209 and Fairgrounds Road, Gilbert.

The American Legion Riders contribute to Veterans, the Community, and enjoy riding.

For more information, contact President Everett Shaver, 570-977-8208

*Endless Mountains Primitive Outdoorsmen 11th Annual Muzzleloader Shoot and Artisans Show. Saturday and Sunday, Sept 7 and 8, 2019, 9 am-4 p.m. at the Black Walnut American Legion Post 510, Laceyville PA.

Primitive encampment, muzzleloader shoot and artisan show recreating the customs, conditions and crafts of Early America.The public is invited to participate and compete for prize money featuring Blackpowder shooting, traditional long bow archery, and Hawk and Knife throwing. Demonstrations including Blacksmithing, Candle making, open fire cooking, fire starting and more will be available. Food will be available both days. A $3 donation is requested to help cover event expenses.

*Rev. Dr. Eduard Shestak and the parishioners of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church are hosting the annual flea market on Saturday September 14th 8am-4pm; Sunday September 15th (Half Price Sale) 10am-2pm and Saturday September 21st (Bag and Box Sale) 10am-2pm. The event will be held rain or shine at the church hall, 320 Vine St, Old Forge. Antiques, jewelry, household items, furniture, children’s items and much more! A variety of ethnic food items, baked goods, and refreshments will also be available.

* Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is hosting two events for Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

The first event is Mystic Warriors, a musical duo that features the authentic sounds of Andean music, on Monday, Sept. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Scranton Commons Amphitheatre. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

The second event features author, poet, and professor Javier Ávila for a performance titled “Shedding Light on the American Latino Experience,” on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. in the Kehr Union Multicultural Center. His one-man show, The Trouble with My Name, blends comedy and poetry to shed light on the American Latino experience. It will feature intersectional insight, along with compelling entertainment, and is free and open to the public.

*The Greater Scranton YMCA will host on Friday, September 20th the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration. The tournament will be held at Glen Oak Country Club, located at 250 Oakford Road, Clarks Summit, PA, and will begin at 1:30 p.m. (registration beginning at 10:00 a.m.). Following the completion of the golf tournament, a dinner celebration will begin with cocktails at 6:00 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo.

For more information on the tournament, including golf and dinner registration and sponsorship details, visit the Greater Scranton YMCA’s website or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at (570) 768-6118.

*Hazleton UNICO’s Annual Bell’ Italia Festival, which will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 13th (6 to 8 PM), 14th (10AM to 8PM) and 15th (10AM to 6PM), 2019 and has grown to become a three -day weekend housed primarily at Hazle Township Community Park, 141 Community Park Blvd, Hazle Township, PA 18202. Come visit this unique, no entrance fee community/family minded festival where great food, fun, and entertainment abound!

*The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will host its first-ever “Night at the Museum” Gala on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. to benefit the museum’s many exhibits and educational programs. This adults-only gathering will be held on-site: both inside the Children’s Museum, 2 West 7th Street, Bloomsburg and under a tent on Center Street. The Gala is a black tie and blue jeans fundraiser, so any combination of the two is welcome. Early-bird pricing remains in effect until Friday, August 16 and is $50/person or $90/couple; after August 16, tickets are $55/person or $100/couple. Each ticket includes two alcoholic beverages, then a cash bar will be available.

A limited number of tickets are now available on the Museum’s website at www.the-childrens-museum.org/gala/

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will present their Fall Concert, featuring patriotic music and several selections to honor our veterans. The concert will take place on November 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd. in Lewisburg.

* Vacationing has defined the Poconos; it is the image most outsiders have of the area. This vacation story begins in 1829 with the Delaware Water Gap’s Kittatinny Hotel. It will be presented by Dr. Lawrence Squeri on Wednesday, September 11 at the Annual Dinner of the Historical Association of Tobyhanna Township (HATT).

This HATT Annual Dinner is being held at 6:30 PM at the Lake Naomi Club on Miller Drive in Pocono Pines, 18350. Cost is $35 per person. Consult HATT’s website for details, including dinner selections and registration form. The public is welcome. Advance reservation is required by Thursday, September 5th. If you have questions, call 570-580-5353, or write to hatthistory@msn.com. Further information about HATT can be viewed on its award-winning website at www.TobyhannaTwpHistory.org.

* A fascination with abandoned buildings and landscapes inspired Enola resident Michael Hower to begin working in digital photography seven years ago. His current body of work, “Graffiti Scapes,” focusing on ghost towns of the Mid-Atlantic, is on display at The Gallery at Penn College now through Oct. 6.

A public reception is set for Thursday, Sept. 12, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., featuring a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.

* The famous Damascus Penny Social is back! Saturday, September 28, at the Damascus Community Center, 60 Conklin Hill Road. Doors will open 4PM; calling starts at 6. 100 pre-cut tickets for $1. Dinner available! Always tons of cool stuff, plus door prizes, special tables, 50/50.

Please bring donations of items to sell to the Community Center on Friday, September 27, 9AM-6.

October

*The author of New York Times bestsellers “Circe” and “The Song of Achilles,” Madeline Miller, will receive the 2019 Royden B. Davis, S.J., Distinguished Author Award from The University of Scranton’s Friends of the Weinberg Memorial Library on Saturday, Oct. 5, in the McIlhenny Ballroom of the DeNaples Center.

The event will begin with a book signing open to the public from 4 to 5 p.m. on the 2nd floor of DeNaples Center, followed by a dinner reception at 5 p.m., and the award presentation in the ballroom.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Distinguished Author Award reception and presentation, contact Kym Fetsko at 570-941-7816 or kym.fetsko@scranton.edu. For more on Miller, visit madelinemiller.com.

*The Damascus Community Center is sponsoring a wine tasting bus tour on Saturday, October 26. The price is $65 per person, which includes stops at 4 wineries surrounding Seneca Lake in the scenic Finger Lakes region of upstate New York. The wineries feature craft beer, hard cider, gift shops, souvenir wine glass and, of course, wine. Lunch on your own at an on-site or nearby in-town restaurant. Board the bus at 6AM at the Avery bus yard in Beach Lake; or 6:30AM at the Damascus Township building, 60 Conklin Hill Road. Return time is approximately 7:30PM.

Seating is limited so make your reservation soon to ensure your space. Call Linda at 570-729-7270; or Diana at 914-850-0287.

December

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will perform with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale at Candlelight Christmas on December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 15 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market. The Market will open at 10AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.





Making A Difference Ministries 4 Part Concert Series along with Beaumont Free Methodist Church



Beaumont Free Methodist Church, 380 Buck Blvd, White Haven

Time 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Dates of Concerts :

Dates and Artist as listed:



October 5th- Campfire Bacon Band

Bloomsburg, Pa.

*Making A Difference Ministries and New Life Community Church To host The Truth Christian Cafe every 2nd Friday of the month from April to Oct.

Place; New Life Community Church, 570 S Main Rd, Mountain Top, PA 18707

Time 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

September 13th Yvonne Hartman (Christian Singer/songwriter) from Oley, PA.

October 11th Benjamin Horrevoets (National Artist) Poughkeepsie, NY.

For all the upcoming Christian Coffeehouses and Events visit us

www.unitybymusic.org or call Stephen (570) 899-2264

* “The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society announces new hours beginning on January 16, 2019.

The NEPGS Family History Library is located at 57 North Franklin St., Kirby Annex Two, Wilkes-Barré PA 18701

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

NEPGS is open to the public. Admission is free for NEPGS members. An all-inclusive $25 Day Pass is available for non-members. Find your roots at NEPGS. nepgs.com”

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

* The Carbon County American Cancer Society- is also hosting The Great Radio “Ask Your Neighbor” Cook Book Sale. This is a Historic Celebration of the Tastes of our Coal Region communities and ethnicities. The cookbook features over 350 pages of recipes collected through a popular weekday radio show on WLSH from the pre-microwave days! The cookbook is presented with permission and in cooperation with WMGH/WLSH Radio.

Order on-line Click Here or by phone (570) 805-4555 or fax (570) 805-4554 All proceeds benefit ACS. The cost is only $20 (shipping available for $7 extra). The Cook Books are in stock today!!

To order by Mail: Make Check Payable to CancerTelethon.org Coffee Houses/ Art Exhibits and More

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm