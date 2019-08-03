What’s Happening! August 3-4, 2019

There are a number of events going on this weekend and in the days ahead! Enjoy! Remember more events can also be found on the Calendar of Events or under our Community Link

The final day of the Schuylkill County Fair. Saturday is Family Day. For more information about Saturday’s entertainment and activities found at the Schuylkill County Fair by visiting the Fair’s web site at www.schuylkillfair.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCHUYLKILLFAIR/

August 3 and 4, 2019

*The Misfit Players and Gaslight Theatre Company will co-produce the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-Winning musical Next to Normal on August 3-4 at the George P. Maffei II Theatre at King’s College. Performances will be August 3 at 8 p.m., and August. 4 at 3 p.m at the George P. Maffei II Theatre at King’s College, located at 133 North River Street, Wilkes-Barre. General admission tickets can not be reserved or sold in advance but will be available at the door for a suggested donation of $10. The Box Office will open one hour prior to performances and accepts cash, checks, and all major credit cards.

August 3, 2019

*On Saturday, August 3rd from 11 am to 2 pm the Uptown Music Collective will be holding an Open House at the school’s facility located at 144 West Third Street in Downtown Williamsport. The facility features 8 private lesson suites, 2 classrooms, 2 ensemble rooms, a computer lab, a recording studio, video studio, and more.

In addition to tours of the facility, staff, teachers, and students will be on hand to answer questions, discuss the school’s programs, and assist with enrollment for the upcoming fall semester.

* The Back Mountain Memorial Library invites you to “Books, Brew & BBQ” on Saturday, August 3rd, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Irem Temple Country Club in Dallas. Tickets are $24.00 and proceeds will benefit the Library’s Renovation project. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Back Mountain Memorial Library at 570-675-1182.

* The Guthrie Weight Loss Center and Wellness Committee will host the Food Farm Family Festival on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will be held at Howard Elmer Park in Sayre, Pa. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This is a free community event that will promote healthy living in a family-friendly environment.

The festival will feature free family fun, food samples, Farmers’ Market items on sale, community organizations, a children’s tent with free face painting, snacks, and giveaways, prepared food made with local ingredients available for purchase and much more. More than 40 vendors will be in attendance.

The first 100 attendees may visit the festival information booth for $10 in vouchers good for use at any vendor.

August 4, 2019

* The Good Shepherd Church Breakfast will be held on Sunday, August 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parish hall. The menu includes ham, bacon, sausage, eggs to order, potatoes, pancakes, pastry, yogurt, orange juice, coffee, tea, and chocolate milk. The church is located at 87 South Hunter Highway in Drums. The cost is $7.00/adult and $3.00/child.

What’s Going on at the Cooperage (The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main Street in Honesdale)

**Vendor Applications Now Being Accepted for Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market

Save the date for Sunday, December 8, from 11:00am to 4:00pm for the Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market at The Cooperage in Honesdale. The Market will showcase the work of many talented artisans of the Upper Delaware Region. Vendor Application Deadline is August 24

Free Entry For more information or to apply to vend please visit our website thecooperageproject.org/holiday-artisans-market-2019.

*Join Romping Radishes at The Anthill Farm (1114 Beech Grove Road, Honesdale) on Friday, August 16 at 10:00am with the whole family! see where our food comes from, get our hands dirty, and have fun! This organic farm features nut and fruit orchards, veggies, and solar panels. This program will last approximately 1 to 1 ½ hours and a healthy snack will be provided.

*Revolutionizing Health with Essential Oils Workshop, August 18 at 11:00 am a hands-on class covering revolutionizing health with essential oils. The class will begin with an explanation of : What is an essential oil? Next, we will explore: How do I use essential oils? Finally, you will consider: Why are essential oils important to me and how can I use essential oils in my daily life. Understanding this introductory information will prepare you to learn about a popular, therapeutic essential oil application method which supports the body’s need to be balanced in harmony physically, emotionally and spiritually. Limited seating is available, registration is required. Please call 570-253-2020 or emailinfo@thecooperageproject.org to sign up. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person.

* Stop by The Cooperage for our monthly Game Night. Bring your own game from home to share and teach. . We also have a selection to play from including board games, card games, and brain games. All ages are welcome to come to join in the fun. Bring a friend or make a friend! Our monthly game nights will continue on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

August 15 | September 19 | October 17 | November 21 | December 19

August

* Mondays at the Market! Mondays at the Market 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. The City of Wilkes-Barre will host “Health Screening Day” on Monday, August 5th . The Wilkes-Barre City Health Department will provide numerous health screenings and over 35 Health and Wellness Vendors will provide health and safety tips to attendees. The Cornhole Tournament begins this week and will continue through August 19th . This week’s entertainment includes live music by John Stevens of Double Shot, and Visit Luzerne County Presents: WALN TV ’s Happy Jack Burns with Broadcast Assistants Layla & Liana

Mondays at the Market is a Health and Wellness Farmers’ Market hosted by The Health Department and The Luzerne County Medical Society.

Mondays at the Market will continue each Monday through August 27. Fresh produce will be available from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and Health and Wellness agencies and vendors will provide information and education each week. Free and open to the public.

More information: https://www.wilkes-barre.city/ or 570-208-4149.

* *The Forty Fort Police Department will host a pool party this Tuesday, August 6th at the Forty Fort Community Pool as part of the National Night Out Celebration. There will be free admission to the pool. Police and Fire equipment on display in the park, lots of pizza courtesy of Pizza Bella, Forty Fort and music provided by Twins DJ’s. The fun starts at 6 pm and goes until 9 pm. All are welcome to attend.

*The Newport Township. Crime Watch, with the Newport Township police department will be participating in National Night Out Tuesday, August 6 from 4 till 9:00 P.M with fireworks at dusk. It will take place at St. Faustina’s Grove in Sheatown, The police, fire police, and the fire department will all be present. There will be games, food, entertainment, the dunk tank, and informational booths.

*Bloomsburg National Night Out at the Bloomsburg Municipal Airport on Tuesday, August 6, from 6 pm to 8 pm. Participating in the event will be The Bloomsburg Police Department, Bloomsburg Fire Department, State Police and Columbia County Sheriff’s. There will be demonstrations and displays, free hot dogs and more!

* The Lewisburg Arts Council is pleased to announce the sixth concert in the 23rd season of the summer concert series Music in the Park – Lavender Blue! The 2019 season of Lewisburg’s Music in the Park runs 12 weeks through August 28 – plus a bonus Saturday music festival, Lewistock, on August 24. All Wednesday concerts will begin at 7:00 pm in Hufnagle Park (Market Street, between 5th and 6th Streets) in downtown Lewisburg and are free. Come early, bring your blanket or chairs, and enjoy a wonderful summer evening!

*The Wyoming Valley Art League Member’s July Art Exhibition showing in the Member’s Gallery of the Circle Centre for the Arts at Rear 130 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre.

The exhibition features recent two-dimensional and three-dimensional artworks of WVAL Members in a variety of mediums and styles.

This exhibit continues through Thursday, August 08. Gallery Hours: Noon – 4 PM, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursdays.

Third Friday Gallery Exhibition and Opening Reception every Third Friday of each calendar month 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. all year long

*The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC) has been serving the region’s young singers with artistic excellence since 1993. The program is an educational outreach of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale. Auditions for the SVYC will be held on Saturday, August 17 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon and Monday, August 19 from 5-8 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd. in Lewisburg.

Please contact Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com by August 16 to schedule an audition appointment and for further information.

*A Drug Drop off/ Take back day on August 17 from 10am to 2pm. At the Lake Station of the Lake Ariel Fire Company. Turn in unused, unwanted, or expired, PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION for safe disposal. They will take Pet Meds too!

*The Widmann Gallery at King’s College will present “Buildings and Cityscapes” by Lou Shapiro. The exhibition will be on display from August 16. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The gallery is closed on national holidays and during scheduled breaks throughout the academic year.

For more information, contact Michelle Leonard, Widmann Gallery Coordinator, at (570) 208-5900 ext. 5328.

*Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Madigan Library, in cooperation with the World of Little League Museum, will celebrate that connection as it hosts “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America” from June 30 through Sept. 8.

*Liberty Twp Fire Co. of Mooresburg, near Danville, is hosting a Golf Tournament at the Links golf course in Buckhorn on August 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m . They are also looking for sponsors. Please call 570-275-2627 for more information

The Damascus Community Center is hosting a pancake breakfast on Saturday, August 20, 7:30-11AM, at the Community Center, 60 Conklin Hill Road. Adults, $7; children 5-12, $5; under 5, free. On the menu: pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, fruit, juice, coffee, and tea

*The Committee to Help Handicapped Infants and Parents Succeed (C.H.H.I.P.S.) will host the 36th Annual C.H.H.I.P.S. Trot N Brew in Memory of Rocco Colangelo on Saturday, August 10th. The Trot N Brew is a 1.5 mile novelty race in and out of three bars. People interested in participating can pick up registration forms and purchase event T-Shirts at the three participating bars; Bunkers, Rocco’s and Joyce & Bill’s. Participants can also register the day of the event starting at 9:30 AM at the west corner of S. Poplar Street and Berner Avenue. The Trot N Brew starts at 11:00 AM.

*Keystone College and the Factoryville community will come together to celebrate Christy Mathewson Day on Saturday, August 10. This will be the 24th consecutive year the two communities have celebrated the life and accomplishments of the Baseball Hall of Fame legend, Keystone graduate, and Factoryville native. Activities will feature several events, including a community parade, a car show, and a football clinic at Keystone College. One -Mile Fun Run at Creekside Park. Register in advance at www.neparunner.com • The day will conclude at Dusk – Fireworks sponsored by the Factoryville Men’s Civic Club.

*The Weatherly Area PTA is hosting a fundraiser. The Wrecker Color Blaze Run at Eurana Park-560 Third St. Weatherly. The event will be held on Saturday, August 24. The run starts 9:00am/sign-in 8:30am Cost: 5K Run $25/ 1K Fun Run/Walk $10

register: @runsignup.com/ Wrecker Color Blaze on Facebook

*Join The Community Celebration! Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Co. Engine #1 Dedication Wetdown

August 12th, 1-5 Pm -Lake Station, On Rte 191, Lake Ariel

*There will be tons of fun while learning and enjoying our rich, local history of Tobyhanna Township. This trivia game will be held on Thursday, August 15th as part of the Historical Association of Tobyhanna Township’s August meeting.

This HATT program is being held at 5:30 PM at the Clymer Library, located at 115 Firehouse Road in Pocono Pines, 18350. The meeting is open to the public and is free of charge. No advance reservation is required. If you have questions, call 570-580-5353, or write to hatthistory@msn.com. Further information about HATT can be viewed on its award-winning website at www.TobyhannaTwpHistory.org.

* Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s Billtown Brass Band, August 3, 4, 17, 2019 Summer Concerts. The Williamsport Symphony Orchestra’s Billtown Brass will present a series of concerts in the region titled “A Summer Brass Bash”. The band can be heard at 7:30 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019, Pepper Street Farm, Muncy; 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019, Brandon Park, Williamsport; and 7:00 PM, Saturday, August 17, Central Oak Heights, Milton.

The program is a “musical party” featuring a collection of well-known pop, patriotic, movie and classical favorites.

* Tickets are now available for the White Deer Valley Baptist Church’s annual chicken barbecue. The meal will be held on Saturday, August 3, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the church pavilion off of Route 44, Allenwood. This year’s chicken barbecue will be a benefit to help the Alyssa Holmes family with her recovery expenses. Tickets may be purchased from church members or by calling Sue at 570-506-9691. Prices are as follows: adult’s meal – $8.00, child’s meal – $4.00, and chicken only – $4.50. Meals consist of barbecue chicken, pickled cabbage or applesauce, potato salad or chips, baked beans, roll, dessert and drink. Meals will be served rain or shine and take-outs are available.

* SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, is adding a 2nd annual FUNDRAISER FURNITURE SALE, Saturday, August 3, 2019. (The BIG 9th fundraiser Rummage Sale is September 20, 21, 22, 2019).

*Tamaqua Area Faith Fellowship Network (TAFFN) is hosting its annual Summer Celebration on Sunday, Aug, 11 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Tamaqua Community Art Center. Once again, the evening of music, message and fellowship features the Blue Mountain Community Church Praise Band led by Pastor Jennifer Eckert. As in the past, the evening closes with an ice cream fellowship time. A free-will offering will be taken and split between the Praise Band and Community Art Center.

*

September

The Pennsylvania Heritage Festival is looking for Antique Cars, Trucks & Farm Machinery to participate in this year’s Festival on September 21st and 22nd at the Heritage Farm Museum at Alparon Park in Troy, Pennsylvania. FMI call 470-786-9482

* The Ross Township Community Day Celebration is September 8th from 11am – 4pm at the VanBuskirk-Haney (Ross Twp. Park), 238 Anchorage Rd-Saylorsburg. The township invites your organization to promote what you do for the community and recruit new members. It’s a great way to find out about different organizations and become involved in your community.

The Historical Society will join the festivities and showcase historical artifacts, provide some township history and have a Cake Walk at 1PM ($2.00 to participate). NEW this year…Local Crafters and Direct Sellers are invited to promote their talents and showcase their small business.

Also, there be a Tricky Tray (Basket Raffle) Extravaganza benefitting the Ross Historical Group and the West End Regional Park. Demonstrations, Entertainment, Food and Drink will be part of the festivities.

For additional information please call (570)992-9733 or bkozen@weposc.org

* The Carbon Builders Association will host A Designer Purse Bingo on Sat. September 28th, The event will be held at the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Corp. 902 Mill Road, Lehighton.Plus…Raffles – Door Prizes Chinese AuctionDoors & Kitchen Open at 5pm. Bingo Starts @ 6pm

TICKETS $30 sold in advance—$35 At Door (20 Games—Includes 5 Specials)

Call 610-379-1099 for Tickets & Info www. carbonbuilders.com or e-mail carbbld@ptd.net

*The Greater Scranton YMCA will host on Friday, September 20th the Inaugural Harry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament & Dinner Celebration. The tournament will be held at Glen Oak Country Club, located at 250 Oakford Road, Clarks Summit, PA, and will begin at 1:30 p.m. (registration beginning at 10:00 a.m.). Following the completion of the golf tournament, a dinner celebration will begin with cocktails at 6:00 p.m. and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Black Tie Stereo.

For more information on the tournament, including golf and dinner registration and sponsorship details, visit the Greater Scranton YMCA’s website or contact Betsy McGrath Ardizoni at (570) 768-6118.

*Hazleton UNICO’s Annual Bell’ Italia Festival, which will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 13th (6 to 8 PM), 14th (10AM to 8PM) and 15th (10AM to 6PM), 2019 and has grown to become a three -day weekend housed primarily at Hazle Township Community Park, 141 Community Park Blvd, Hazle Township, PA 18202. Come visit this unique, no entrance fee community/family-minded festival where great food, fun, and entertainment abound!

*The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will host its first-ever “Night at the Museum” Gala on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. to benefit the museum’s many exhibits and educational programs. This adults-only gathering will be held on-site: both inside the Children’s Museum, 2 West 7th Street, Bloomsburg and under a tent on Center Street. The Gala is a black tie and blue jeans fundraiser, so any combination of the two is welcome. Early-bird pricing remains in effect until Friday, August 16 and is $50/person or $90/couple; after August 16, tickets are $55/person or $100/couple. Each ticket includes two alcoholic beverages, then a cash bar will be available.

A limited number of tickets are now available on the Museum’s website at www.the-childrens-museum.org/gala/

October

*The author of New York Times bestsellers “Circe” and “The Song of Achilles,” Madeline Miller, will receive the 2019 Royden B. Davis, S.J., Distinguished Author Award from The University of Scranton’s Friends of the Weinberg Memorial Library on Saturday, Oct. 5, in the McIlhenny Ballroom of the DeNaples Center.

The event will begin with a book signing open to the public from 4 to 5 p.m. on the 2nd floor of DeNaples Center, followed by a dinner reception at 5 p.m., and the award presentation in the ballroom.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Distinguished Author Award reception and presentation, contact Kym Fetsko at 570-941-7816 or kym.fetsko@scranton.edu. For more on Miller, visit madelinemiller.com.

On-Going Exhibits and more

*The 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market. The Market will open at 10AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th

*Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Public Square Pop-Up Museum

(1 South Main Street, fourth floor):

HOURS: Friday, 12 PM – 5 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 5 PM; Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM

The ITRP’s Pop-Up introduces our area’s incredible heritage, with the goal of showcasing the full breadth of our history and demonstrating that heritage tourism – such as a restored Irem Temple – can be a shared source of prosperity.

More information:www.iremtemplerestorationproject.com orwww.facebook.com/IremTempleRestoration/.





Making A Difference Ministries 4 Part Concert Series along with Beaumont Free Methodist Church



Beaumont Free Methodist Church, 380 Buck Blvd, White Haven

Time 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Dates of Concerts :

Dates and Artist as listed:



October 5th- Campfire Bacon Band

Bloomsburg, Pa.

*Making A Difference Ministries and New Life Community Church To host The Truth Christian Cafe every 2nd Friday of the month from April to Oct.

Place; New Life Community Church, 570 S Main Rd, Mountain Top, PA 18707

Time 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

August 09th Stephen Perillo and David Griffin Kingston, PA. and Jim Thorpe, PA.

September 13th Yvonne Hartman (Christian Singer/songwriter) from Oley, PA.

October 11th Benjamin Horrevoets (National Artist) Poughkeepsie, NY.

For all the upcoming Christian Coffeehouses and Events visit us

www.unitybymusic.org or call Stephen (570) 899-2264

* “The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society announces new hours beginning on January 16, 2019.

The NEPGS Family History Library is located at 57 North Franklin St., Kirby Annex Two, Wilkes-Barré PA 18701

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

NEPGS is open to the public. Admission is free for NEPGS members. An all-inclusive $25 Day Pass is available for non-members. Find your roots at NEPGS. nepgs.com”

*The NAMI Scranton & Northeast Region support group is for anyone who has been affected by mental illness. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month in The Advocacy Alliance Media Building at 841 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton. These meetings are free and open to anyone who has a mental illness and/or their friends and family. Please feel free to call the NAMI Scranton office at 570-342-1047 for more information

* The Carbon County American Cancer Society- is also hosting The Great Radio “Ask Your Neighbor” Cook Book Sale. This is a Historic Celebration of the Tastes of our Coal Region communities and ethnicities. The cookbook features over 350 pages of recipes collected through a popular weekday radio show on WLSH from the pre-microwave days! The cookbook is presented with permission and in cooperation with WMGH/WLSH Radio.

Order on-line Click Here or by phone (570) 805-4555 or fax (570) 805-4554 All proceeds benefit ACS. The cost is only $20 (shipping available for $7 extra). The Cook Books are in stock today!!

To order by Mail: Make Check Payable to CancerTelethon.org Coffee Houses/ Art Exhibits and More

Looking for something to Read? The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library NEW Book Shop is now open. The Book Shop is located on the recently renovated 3rd floor, which is accessible by stairs or the elevator.

Book Shop hours are:

Monday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Wednesday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Thursday 5:00pm – 7:30pm

Friday 9:30am – 1:00pm

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00pm