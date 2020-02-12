What you need to know about snow squalls

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — You might associate weather warnings with severe storms during the spring and summer but as it turns out, winter brings a danger all its own, particularly when it comes to snow squalls.

They’re not an everyday occurrence in Pennsylvania but snow squalls don’t have to be common to be dangerous.

“They dump a half-inch to even an inch of snow in a very short period of time,” Dave Nicosia of NWS Binghamton said.

You can sometimes see it coming. What looks like a wall of snow and then a sudden white-out. But whether or not you know what’s about to happen, it’s bad news if you’re behind the wheel.

Because of the accidents they cause, snow squalls kill more people each year than tornadoes or hurricanes. And with visibility being so low, it’s all too easy for one accident to turn into a pileup.

So how do you avoid a tough situation? If a snow squall warning happens before you get out on the road, try to delay your travels.

If you’re already on the road, put on your flashers and if you have the opportunity, get off the road at the nearest exit and wait out the squall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos