What to know about emergency driving protocols

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A video has been circulating on Facebook of an ambulance getting into a minor crash with another vehicle in Schuylkill County.

Eyewitness News spoke to a local responder about driving protocols when it comes to responding to an emergency.

In the video you see an ambulance zipping through a red light then a car hits the back passenger side of the ambulance. The incident happened last Thursday at the intersection of Route 61 and East Norwegian Street.

According to the police report, the driver was an 18-year-old female EMT from Mahanoy City. She was on the back to the borough after being dispatched for an emergency call.

The law allows first responders to go through red lights and drive on the opposite side of the road during emergency situations.

“You’re not actually violating the law by doing that in an emergency situation. But at a red light, you have to stop, make sure you own that intersection before you can proceed,” Dave Trukowsky, PIO and administrative assistant for the Mahanoy City Fire Department, said.

Even though emergency responders are allowed to go against those standard traffic laws in instances when every second counts, Trukowsky explains that they will ultimately pay the consequences if an accident occurs.

“You are automatically at fault if something happens. Emergency or not. But we are not going to be doing that stuff if there’s no emergency,” Trukowsky said.

The ambulance driver in the video did receive a citation for the crash according to the police report. Fortunately no one was injured.

Both vehicles in the video had some damage but were driven from the scene.