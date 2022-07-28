WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (EYEWITNESS NEWS WBRE/WYOU) – The Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot has topped a whopping $1 billion, marking the second-largest prize in the history of the game.

While many of us are dreaming about what we would do with the money, legal experts are weighing in about what the lucky winner should do after claiming the cash.

There is a possible downfall to being a lottery winner in Pennsylvania: your name becomes public knowledge.

Ahead of Friday night’s drawing, players may be wondering how to protect their safety and identity. Reporter Madonna Mantione turned to local experts for advice.

Johnette Minardi stopped by Uni-Mart on the corner of Wyoming Avenue and East 8th Street in Wyoming Thursday to buy a couple chances at winning more than $1 billion.

Madonna asks, “Do you think that will be the winning ticket?”

Minardi responds, “I hope so, it better be!”

Should she get lucky and win this astounding Mega Millions Jackpot, Minardi already knows how she would spend the money.

“First thing I would do is go on a vacation with me and my kids, and then get the heck out of here and go somewhere where you can be at a beach at all times. And I would do college funds for my children, of course,” Minardi said.

But experts in financial planning say before you spend a dime, you need to think about securing and protecting such a massive amount of money.

Attorney Bill Vinsko says take some time and get your ducks in a row.

“If you win, if you have the winning ticket, do not run out and cash it in. You have one year to make sure that you cash it in. Wait a month, wait two months, get everything ready to go and then cash it in. If you do it too early, you’re probably gonna spiral out of control with all the people that are gonna be your best friend,” Vinsko said.

Remember, your name will become very public, very fast.

Vinsko recommends laying low and unplugging from social media. The next step, surround yourself with a trustworthy team.

“Hire somebody, a professional, financial advisor, and an attorney or spokesperson so you are not getting those letters of requests, solicitations and everything else,” Vinsko said.

It wouldn’t be the first time someone purchased a winning lottery ticket at the Wyoming Uni-Mart.

Manager Sunny Mehmood says customers are excited for the drawing and sales are boosting business.

“When somebody came for buying a lottery, they can buy a soda, cigarettes or something, whatever, that’s increasing our sales. So we’re glad, we’re happy with that, and I’m happy if somebody wins at my store,” said Mehmood.

Mega Millions numbers will be drawn Friday night at 11 p.m. You can watch it on Eyewitness News at 11.

If you still need to purchase tickets, or want to grab a few more, the Wyoming Uni-Mart is open 24-hours a day, seven days a week.