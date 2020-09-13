What La Niña means for the 2020-2021 winter

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says La Niña is here and there is 75% chance it’ll continue through the 2020-2021 winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

How does it happen?

Multiple conditions are a good telltale of the arrival. One of which is the strong easterly winds from the equatorial Pacific Ocean for an extensive period. Also, sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific have to be equal or less than -0.5°C cooler than the normal oscillation for three months.

How does it affect us?

La Niña impact can affect a region’s seasonal average temperature and precipitation. The Climate Prediction Center predicts that our seasonal outlook will be slightly warmer during the months of December, January, and February. However, the precipitation outlook shows a normal amount of precipitation this winter.

NOAA Climate Prediction Center

This could bring Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania a relatively warmer winter.

What about the rest of the U.S.?

La Niña generally affects the southern U.S. by making it drier and warmer. This can worsen drought in southern California and fuel tropical cyclone activity (hurricanes and tropical storms) in the southeastern U.S.

Our last La Niña period was in the winter of 2018-2019.

For more information on La Niña Click Here.