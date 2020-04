pills and multivitamins on a dark background, closeup; Shutterstock ID 253771126; PO: MC for TODAY

We are all urged to take extra precautions to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19.

A healthy immune system goes a long way toward keeping you well.

But are there certain supplements or diet changes we should consider to ward off the novel coronavirus?

Former FDA chair and previous NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Margaret “Peggy” Hamburg spoke with Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hiller to provide insight tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.