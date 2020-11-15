Weston Field House to be Code Blue shelter

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For the third year in a row, Keystone Mission will open a weather-related emergency shelter in Lackawanna County. But staff say that “Code Blue” shelter will be crucial for those without homes during the pandemic, especially as we see the numbers of COVID-19 cases rise.

“No one deserves living outside, trying to survive in that cold weather,” Keystone Mission executive director Justin Behrens said.

The Weston Field House in Scranton will once again turn into a Code Blue shelter for the homeless.

“When the temperature reaches below 20 degrees or there’s a foot of snow outside in the city of Scranton or Lackawanna, we’re gonna…The county will issue a Code Blue,” Behrens said.

Keystone Mission says this kind of shelter becomes a safe haven during NEPA winters.

“The community had a problem last year that we had an individual die of hypothermia outside due to the fact of the weather. So the elements are very tough, especially when they’re wet and it gets cold outside. They’re not prepared,” Behrens said.

In recent years there’s been an increase of people using the Code Blue shelters from five people to about 60 per year. Behrens expects that number to increase this winter, especially during the pandemic.

“This is just the beginning of it. People are going to start losing jobs, people are starting to get back on track, people are starting to have a rough time,” Behrens said.

And with that rise of homelessness, keeping socially distant isn’t easy in camps as people lean toward groups instead of personal tents.

“And they don’t follow those protocols, they don’t follow what’s supposed to be done for CDC guidelines,” Behrens said.

Behrens says Code Blue shelters will enforce those protocols, helping people without homes be safe and healthy.

The Code Blue shelter teaches the homeless life skills to get them back on track.