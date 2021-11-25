West Scranton supermarket already looking to take on Christmas orders

WEST SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanksgiving is here and that means turkey, stuffing and all the crowd favorites.

“Getting food to feed the family,” said West Scranton resident Joseph Lucke.

Families across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania will spend the day cooking and eating Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family.

“It feels good that we can all come together again. It’s important to have contact because you don’t want to go stir crazy, sitting home alone not talking to anybody or associating with anybody, you can kind of go crazy,” said Lucke.

Gerrity’s co-owner Joe Fasula says his stores may be closed Thursday, but he began preparing for the Thanksgiving week rush all the way back in July to ensure his customers have what they need for Thanksgiving dinner ahead of time.

“And then we have the thighs and the drums but then we also have the turkey backs too and those turkey backs are perfect for making your own gravy,” said Fasula.

They had cut-up turkeys, as well as single-serve dinners ready to go. But he says the road to preparing for the holidays hasn’t been easy.

“Throughout my entire career, if I walked a grocery store and went through it and saw maybe four or five items that were out of stock, I’d be concerned about it. I’d be questioning those four or five items, but now it’s dozens or hundreds of items that are out of stock on a daily basis,” said Fasula.

That shortage makes it hard to ensure his customers leave satisfied when trying to feed their family over the holidays. But overall Fasula says he was pleased with his Thanksgiving day shipments this year and hopes to see the same results for the Christmas season.

“You don’t know where that’s coming from. Is it because of the manufacturer, is it the distributor, is it because our people are just overwhelmed and haven’t had the chance to get it on the shelf yet? It’s very frustrating,” explained Fasula.

It may still be Thanksgiving Day, but he says starting Friday, it’s better to get your Christmas catering order in as early as possible to make sure his employees can have everything ready in time in the midst of the worker shortage.