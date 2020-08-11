West Scranton and Scranton High School Classes of 2020 host graduation ceremony

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — High school students work hard in hopes one day they will be able to walk across the stage to receive their diploma.

That achievement has been difficult during the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, the third and final graduation ceremony for West Scranton High School commences.

It’s the first time West Scranton High School seniors have been together since they were sent home on March 13th due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the help of the Scranton School District and everyone here today we pulled this off, and I can graduate with my friends who I’ve known since I was five years old. We’ve all waited for this moment for so long and its finally here for us,” said Emily Tunis, West Scranton’s Valedictorian, Class of 2020.

While wearing masks, keeping six feet and 10 yards apart, 210 “Invaders” are receiving their diplomas Tuesday. The graduating class is split among three ceremonies, each having 50-60 seniors in each.

“Every single person in this class has a purpose in life,” said Tunis.

Tunis shared her message to her fellow classmates as valedictorian.

“The title of my speech is ‘Why Us?’ Why were we chosen to be the face of this historic year, and are we going to fold under the pressure that this year has caused us?” said Tunis.

“This would not be the first time that the dauntlessness of this class has over come adversity,” said Nicholas Guerra, West Scranton’s Salutatorian, Class of 2020.

In his four years Guerra has earned the title salutatorian and says he’s thankful for the graduation ceremony he was given.

“At least we were able to have our parents here, you know what I am saying? All thought we can’t have our entire family like a normal graduation. At the end of the day we’re graduating! That’s what it’s all about it’s about going on to the next part of life,” said Guerra.

High school principal, Robert Deluca, told the graduates if they face adversity in the future they will look at this day and the past few months as guidance.

“They’re going to spin this into a positive to overcome those obstacles. So I really see this as a beginning graduation day rather than an end,” said Deluca.

We spoke to some graduates and they told us they are now graduating during a historic time of COVID-19.

Scranton High School class of 2020 will be graduating Wednesday starting at 10 AM.