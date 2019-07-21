West Pittston Police Standoff

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and woman were taken to the hospital today after a six and a half hour standoff with state and local police in West Pittston, Pennsylvania.

Kristin Pilcavage was covered in blood when she surrendered to police at 2:30 PM Sunday. She was holed up with Robert Hospodar in an apartment on Erie Avenue on the border of Exeter and West Pittston as state and local police tried to get both of them to leave the home.

It all started earlier in the day when police say they had an arrest warrant for Pilcavage because she failed to appear on drug charges. When they arrived at her apartment at 8:30 AM, Robert Hospodar would not let the police in, and demanded an entry warrant. Officers say Hospodar had changed the locks of the front door of the residence earlier in the morning to stop the landlord from giving police access. When West Pittston officers arrived, he barred himself in and claimed he would shoot anyone who entered.

Thomas Carey lives above the couple and says the police were there earlier in the day, but the scene escalated as the morning progressed.

“It looked like they had it wrapped up. I actually heard her crying at one point. And then within an hour, the street was lined up as it is with all the cops, there was assault rifles drawn,” Carey said.

The State Police Special Emergency Response Team was called in and surrounding roads were blocked off by eleven thirty am. Neighboring homes were also evacuated.



A State Police Bobcat was put in place in case the door needed to be knocked down. Police also used flash bangs to gain entry into the home.

West Pittston police say Hospodar had harmed himself and was carried out of the residence on a stretcher. Both he and Pilcavage were taken to a nearby hospital.

Eyewitness News is told once Hospodar is medically cleared, he will face two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of obstructing government functions, among other charges.