WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A flood watch is in effect for many parts of our region.

Forecasters and the Eyewitness Weather team say expected heavy rain, combined with snow melt, could lead to flooding in some flood-prone areas like West Pittston.

Eyewitness News reporter Andy Mehalshick talks with officials and residents in West Pittston about the flood watch and what steps they are taking to prepare for potential flooding on Eyewitness News at 6.