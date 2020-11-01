West Pittston residents celebrate Halloween

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Halloween spirit was alive and well in Luzerne County Saturday night.

Homeowners went all out decorating for Halloween on Delaware and Montgomery Avenues in West Pittston with displays sure to fright.

Hundreds of trick-or-treaters came out for candy.

Many people used long tubes to disperse the candy in order to maintain social distancing. And many ghosts and goblins stopped by the West Pittston Fire Department where firefighters enjoyed giving out candy.