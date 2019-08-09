West Pittston porch lights to be on in support of shooting victims and families

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local community is showing its support for those affected by recent violence across the nation.

If you’re driving through West Pittston this weekend, you may see a sign of support for those affected by El Paso and Dayton.

“There’s no better symbol of a new beginning than light,” Mayor Tom Blaskiewicz said.

West Pittston’s mayor and chief of police brainstormed to find a way to show solidarity with the victims, survivors, families, and first responders in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

“Why don’t we just get people to put on their front porch lights? The flags are already lowered. This community always takes care of its own. We just wanted to send a message that those people that are hurting in different parts of the country, our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Blaskiewicz said.

Blaskiewicz admits he’s not keen on social media but has seen an overwhelmingly positive response to the call to light up on Facebook over the weekend.

“Police officers have told me that we’ve got thousands of people looking at the site. We’re getting a lot of thumbs up and a lot of positive comments and that’s really what it’s all about,” Blaskiewicz said.

Likes and loves are great, but Blaskiewicz wants it to be about much more than his town.

“It’s a new day. Let’s accentuate the positive. Let’s light up the community. Let’s show love and respect for these families and victims and communities that right now, are suffering a little bit,” Blaskiewicz said.

The borough’s gesture may be small and local, but they hope their positivity and support make it to everyone who needs it across the nation right now.

There are several businesses that have even committed to keeping the front lights on through the entire weekend and are sharing the call to do so on their websites and storefronts.