West Pittston Police charge man with sexual abuse of children

by: Caroline Foreback

Posted: / Updated:

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A 76-year-old man faces several charges after police say he sexually assaulted three children between the ages of five and 12.

Richard Chervenitski faces charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent sexual assault of a child, endangering the welfare of children, and indecent assault without consent.

Bail was set at $150,000.

