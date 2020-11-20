West Pittston man wanted on robbery charges

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A West Pittston man is facing several charges after police say he robbed a convenience store at knifepoint.

According to the affidavit from the West Pittston Borough Police Department, Cody Amos, 22, of West Pittston, robbed the Friendly’s Food Mart in the 300 block of Wyoming Avenue in West Pittston on November 11th after he showed a knife to the cashier.

Between $1,400 and $1,500 was taken during the incident.

Amos faces charges of robbery, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and theft by unlawful taking.

According to the West Pittston Police Department Facebook page, Amos was to speak to officers about this incident, but he did not report to the police department. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows Amos’ whereabouts, they are urged to contact West Pittston Police at 570-655-7780.