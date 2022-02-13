West Pittston Hose Company Number 1 holds annual Valentine Rose sale

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Valentine’s Day is Monday.

Jewelry, chocolates, and flowers are popular gifts for the loved ones in your life. A volunteer fire department continued to capitalize on the holiday.

Flowers were being picked, wrapped, and sold.

“I got these beautiful…They’re yellow, and a pinkish and she is going to love them,” Lorraine Bonda of Archbald said.

Bonda stopped by West Pittston Hose Company Number 1’s tent in the Driscoll’s Home Center parking lot. Lorraine is giving the flowers to her 87-year-old mother.

“It reminds her of her youth, of her marriage. My father passed, so it’s a nice memory,” Bonda said.

800 dozen assorted roses will make a lasting impact this Valentine’s Day.

“They did a beautiful job. All the colors and plentiful roses. I thought ‘Oh my God I better get down here fast’,” Bonda said.

“We see a lot of things that aren’t so good. So to be able to sit here and interact with the community and put a smile on people’s faces is a great thing,” Captain Patrick Gilligan said.

This is the fire company’s 14th “Valentine Rose sale,” making a profit of $7,000 to $8,000 a year, its largest fundraiser.

“Every dime we make goes right back into the equipment we need and the training we need for protecting the lives of people within the community,” Gilligan said.

It’s the first year organizers had to increase prices. They’re known for two dozen pastel roses for $25.

“With the times the way they are, the two dozen of pastels did have to go up to $30,” Gilligan said.

Most customers did not mind, knowing they’re helping spread the love.

“They work hard and they do a wonderful job. I love those guys,” Bonda said.

The department sold out of roses around 5 p.m. Sunday night