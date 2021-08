LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — COVID-19 isn’t the only virus being watched this summer.

Lackawanna County reports West Nile Virus has been detected in two mosquito samples.

One was in South Scranton at Palm Street and Crown Avenue, the other in Clarks Summit at Marion Street and Powell Avenue.

Residents in both communities are advised to take precaution when outdoors. It’s important to note, no human cases of West Nile are reported in Lackawanna County.