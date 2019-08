(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the first case of West Nile in Lackawanna County.

The Lackawanna County Parks West Nile coordinator and DEP say there was a single case of the virus discovered in the Robinson Park area of East Mountain. There has been no reported human transmission of the virus.

The park is closed as a precaution. DEP officials say they will be spraying the East Mountain area next Tuesday.