West Hazleton Fire Company Fund Drive

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A group of volunteers who serves the community, now needs the help of the community.

The West Hazleton Fire Company kicked off its fund drive. They sent out more than 4,700 letters to residents and businesses. They say they need money to maintain equipment and for training. Fire company officials say if everyone donated just $5, they’d be in great shape.

“We want people to understand, we are part of the community. We are out here to help you every day. Our call volume is going up, and our funding is going down. Eventually, things are just going to hit rock bottom. So what we need to do is sustain what we have, keep growing, and with your donations, we could do that,” said Kyle Kaschak, president of West Hazleton Fire Company Number One.

They also need volunteers, and not just firefighters, they need bookkeepers and other help.