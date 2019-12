(WBRE/WYOU) — A state police fire marshal is trying to determine what sparked a fire at a double block apartment building in West Hazleton.

Crews were called around 2 a.m. Saturday morning along the 400 block of West Green Street. Heavy fire caused extensive damage on the upper part of the building.

Firefighters had it under control in about a half-hour. There were no reports of injuries.

The American Red Cross was called to help with those forced from the building.